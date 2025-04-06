The AFL says Izak Rankine should have been paid a mark, or free kick, late in the Crows' loss to the Suns

Izak Rankine handballs during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IZAK Rankine should have been awarded a late shot on goal during Adelaide's thrilling loss to Gold Coast, the AFL says.

In a controversial finish to a pulsating match, Rankine appeared to clutch a chest mark in the left forward pocket before the ball spilled free under the weight of a Sam Collins challenge.

The adjudicating umpire called play on, and Gold Coast cleared it from the defensive 50 before hanging on to win by one point.

But the AFL said on Sunday morning that Rankine should have been paid a mark, or awarded a free kick for being held.

"With 1.44 remaining in the Gold Coast v Adelaide match Rankine should have been awarded a mark," a spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, he was also held in the marking contest, which should have also warranted a free kick. Upon review, the umpires missed it in real time.

"The AFL football department has contacted Adelaide this morning."

The Suns improved to 3-0 after the thrilling win, while the Crows were beaten for the first time in 2025 and are now 3-1.

Adelaide has a short turnaround before hosting Geelong to open Gather Round on Thursday night.