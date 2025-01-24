Port Adelaide conceded the fewest points per game last season, but can it score them at the same time?

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash with St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN it came to restricting AFL Fantasy points last season, Port Adelaide was No.1, only conceding 1448 points per game. The Power can stop the points, but can they score them at the same time?

Zak Butters (MID, $1,089,000) certainly can score. He averaged a career-high 106 last season and improved his average of 100 from 2023. Based on his average, Butters ranks as the seventh best midfielder in the game and will be a high priority pick for many on Draft Day.

Veterans Ollie Wines (MID, $930,000) and Travis Boak (MID, $769,000) both improved their averages last season to 91 and 75 respectively. Wines had an outstanding year and proved to be a good starting option last season, priced at $701,000 due to an average of 78. Wines is entering his 13th season and finished last season in style, averaging 98 in his last eight games.

So how are they powering up for a new season and who are the players to keep an eye on?

Lock them in

Players with an early bye play one less game over the first four rounds and this only adds to why Port Adelaide players are extremely relevant in 2025. Connor Rozee (MID, $996,000) is one of the premium midfielders to target. He is cheap considering he ended the year averaging 97, compared to the 106 he had the year before.

Connor Rozee during the First Preliminary Final between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG, September 20, 2024. Pictures: AFL Photos

After taking over as Port's No.1 ruckman in round seven Jordon Sweet (RUC, $838,000) finally found the role he was after. Sweet is the club's tallest ever player at 206cm and only has 28 games next to his name. After averaging 82 in 2024, the 26-year-old is set for a huge season and is catching the eye of many Fantasy coaches this pre-season.

Track their pre-season

Four years ago, Jack Lukosius (FWD, $629,000) averaged 86 at the Suns in the Fantasy-friendly role across half-back. He averaged 61 last season as Gold Coast used him as a main target up forward. Then in the off-season, Lukosius made his way to South Australia after requesting a trade. Dan Houston has gone and even though a move to defence is unlikely, Lukosius is versatile and is one to keep an eye on.

Jack Lukosius in action at Port Adelaide training on January 9, 2025. Picture: PAFC

Dual-position tempter

A tempter? I don't think so and nearly 40 per cent of Fantasy coaches currently agree and have Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $919,000) locked into their starting team. Horne-Francis averaged 90 last year in a breakout season that saw him play 21 games and improve his previous average by 22 points. Midfield rotations are tight at the Power and last season it was Butters, Rozee, Wines and Horne-Francis all doing the bulk of the inside work, and that won't be changing any time soon.

Jason Horne-Francis in action at Port Adelaide training on January 9, 2025. Picture: PAFC

Bargain basement

The fourth most selected Port Adelaide player is Joe Berry (FWD, $298,000) who was taken with pick No.15 in the Telstra AFL Draft. Berry is a dangerous forward who regularly hit the scoreboard in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 74 from his 14 games. Berry is one to keep an eye on over the pre-season.

Joe Berry receives his Port Adelaide jumper from Matthew Primus at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Kane Farrell (DEF, $804,000) could be one of the breakout players of 2025. Coming off a season averaging 78, many believe that Farrell will be the main benefactor off the back of Dan Houston's departure. Houston averaged 94 last year from 23 disposals and five marks a game which means there will be plenty extra points up for grabs in the defensive half, including Houston's 80 kick-ins. On Draft Day, Farrell currently sits outside the top-30 defenders and if you think a breakout season is on the cards, then his ranking will need to be adjusted.

Kane Farrell in action during the match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

Key forwards get the short end of the stick when it comes to AFL Fantasy. However, Mitch Georgiades (FWD, $652,000) did himself no favours last year kicking at goal with a shot accuracy of only 58 per cent. Georgiades averaged 2.2 goals a game and in your Draft league, you can make forwards more relevant by increasing the points for goals kicked, rewarding the big boys up forward … on the condition they kick straight.

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

How can you not love what Travis Boak (MID, $769,000) has done over his 18-year career? The veteran will turn 37 this season and over the years, he has been a Fantasy star we have all owned at some point. You might have owned him in 2019 when he averaged a career-high 106, but unfortunately those days are now a thing of the past. With that said, Boak still had some great scores last year of 115 and 118. He is still worthy of a late selection in Draft, just in case he picks up forward status throughout the year.

Travis Boak is seen after Port Adelaide's win over Richmond in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

