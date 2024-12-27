Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity on October 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has spent the past five seasons in the bottom two on the ladder, but it was still a team full of highly sought-after AFL Fantasy players in 2024.

The Fantasy MVP was Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000). He was a must-have last season with a starting price of just $580,000. The ruck took his 2023 average of 66 to a commanding 114.5 and the biggest season price increase in the game.

No.2 draft pick Colby McKercher (DEF, $845,000) made his debut in round one and soon became a Fantasy favourite. He managed to make $477,000 for his owners and finished the year strongly, averaging 94 following a shoulder injury. He slotted into a half-back role that saw plenty of points flow including 123 against Gold Coast where he racked up 37 disposals and six marks. The Tasmanian took 91 kick-ins across his 16 games and played on 85 per cent of the time.

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) had one of the best sophomore seasons ever, backing up his debut average of 97.3 with 112.1 as he started the season in defence and moved more into a midfield-forward role. The happy hunting ground for points was in defence as Zac Fisher (DEF, $846,000) and Tom Powell (MID, $807,000) found plenty of the Sherrin when they played behind the ball.

Like last season, there are a few relevant Roos that Fantasy Classic coaches will build their team around and with the equal third most 100-plus scores in 2024, there's plenty of Fantasy Draft targets at the top end.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Lock them in

There's a lot we can celebrate about last season for Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000). The $556,000 price rise, the 125.4 average post-bye and the three 150-plus scores in a row that has only been achieved by Fantasy Pigs Tom Rockliff and Tom Mitchell. Xerri was a machine as he relished the No.1 ruck role for North Melbourne. He ranked fifth for hitouts, but it was his follow up work that helped boost his Fantasy numbers. Xerri averaged 7.5 tackles and was the only ruck in the top 10 for clearances. If you're starting a Keeper League, the 25-year-old should be the first ruck off the board. That elite number of tackles might be hard to maintain, but he can build his score in many ways and will be battling with Rowan Marshall as a top-two ruck.

Tristan Xerri and Rowan Marshall in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Where Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) lines up will be telling for his Fantasy numbers. He's listed as a straight defender, but dual-position status is almost certain if he continues his evolution as a footballer. As the season progressed, he spent more tie up the field, becoming a prominent feature in North Melbourne's midfield rotation. His role as a midfielder-forward didn't see a significant drop off in scoring, but it can be a concern after having a blistering start to the year. He averaged 125.4 in the first seven rounds where kick-ins and uncontested marks were a big part of his game.

Harry Sheezel and Jy Simpkin celebrate a goal during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Thanks in part to his former coach Luke Beveridge, Roos recruit Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000) comes in at a bargain price. In his 15 games last season at the Dogs, Daniel started as a substitute seven times and was subbed out in another. When in the senior team, he played a forward-midfield role and was demoted to the VFL for three separate stints. The 28-year-old was traded to the Kangaroos in the off-season and promised a half-back role. This was great for Sheezel, McKercher, Zac Fisher and Tom Powell plus Jack Ziebell and Aaron Hall before them. Forwards in 2025 won't have the huge numbers at the top end and a potential 85-plus average for Daniel (that he achieved in his five years prior) would cement him as one of the top six forwards for the season. At worst, he's going to increase in value being priced at just 50 points per game. There's a lot of upside and cash to make!

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity on October 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain basement

Finn O'Sullivan (MID, $337,000) was taken at No.2 in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Despite his talent, his Fantasy numbers as a junior aren't as high as other first-round selections. O'Sullivan averaged 75 from his four games for Oakleigh in the Coates Talent League while in his two games at the Marsh U18 Championships for Vic Country, he averaged 41. The high-impact midfielder had an injury interrupted 2024 but played one game with Richmond's VFL team, collecting 12 disposals and 46 Fantasy points.

Keep an eye on Luke Urquhart (MID, $230,000) who had great numbers in the WAFL Colts. Jacob Konstanty (FWD, $230,000) may make his senior debut after two seasons on the Swans' list and Brayden George (FWD, $230,000) will also go into his third season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Finn O'Sullivan marks during a North Melbourne training session on December 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Draft sleeper

While he may not offer big value in Classic as his price is more reflective of his 2023 season, Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $839,000) averaged 65.9 in 2024. This was his lowest return in his 14-year career after some time in the VFL – including a suspension – and three games starting as the Swans' substitute. As he is currently ranked outside of the top 40 forwards based on average, if he adds 10 points per game at his new club, he can become a top-15 forward. Role will be a telling factor, but he has the tools to be worth a bump up the pre-draft rankings.

Luke Parker poses for a photo during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Custom stat star

As North Melbourne's mainstay in its midfield, Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $984,000) is someone who could benefit from scoring tweaks in Fantasy Draft. He was equal second in the League with Nick Daicos and Caleb Serong for average centre clearances, falling behind Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps. As a top 10 in clearances around the ground and contested possessions, any scoring model that benefits the hard-working stoppage midfielders should work in LDU's favour.

Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates during the round 21 match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

It was an interesting season for Zac Fisher (DEF, $846,000) after switching over from the Blues. He made some early cash before being handed the role as a substitute. The next five games he averaged 110.8 before a quieter end to the season which included a stint in the VFL. The addition of Caleb Daniel may not go in his favour and as a result, there will be some safer selections in his draft range.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.