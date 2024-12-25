Ella Heads, Ash Centra and Havana Harris. Pictures: AFL Photos/@pafc_w X

ANOTHER year of trade and draft has been completed and lists for the NAB 2025 AFLW season are all but locked in, and there is set to be an influx of youth across each club's first-choice 21.

So, what does your club's best team look like? And what might that mean for some established players?

*players in italics are new to the club

With an already deep list in 2024, Matthew Clarke will have some tough selection decisions to make given the quality of Adelaide's inclusions during the player movement period. Grace Kelly will add a new dimension to the forward line, as will draftee India Rasheed across the midfield and attack. This will likely push Keeley Kustermann and fan favourite Rachelle Martin out of the best side. Last year's first-choice draftee Brooke Boileau seems likely to make that step up into a constant choice in the midfield/forward rotation alongside players like Danielle Ponter and Anne Hatchard, while the expected return of Eloise Jones from an Achilles injury will further strengthen the Crows' attack. Brooke Tonon and Kiera Mueller squeeze onto the bench as defensive support after strong 2024 seasons. At this stage Hannah Ewings hasn't pushed into the best team, but if she is able to get back to her best, she will certainly threaten for a spot every week.

B: Sarah Allan, Zoe Prowse

HB: Stevie-Lee Thompson, Chelsea Biddell, Sarah Goodwin

C: Niamh Kelly, Chelsea Randall, Madison Newman

HF: Grace Kelly, Eloise Jones, Danielle Ponter

F: Hannah Munyard, Caitlin Gould

Foll: Jess Allan, Ebony Marinoff, Anne Hatchard

I/C: India Rasheed, Teah Charlton, Brooke Boileau, Kiera Mueller, Brooke Tonon

Depth: Amy Boyle-Carr, Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton, Kayleigh Cronin, Abbie Ballard, Hannah Ewings, Georgia McKee, Keeley Kustermann, Rachelle Martin

India Rasheed poses for a photo after being selected by Adelaide at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, there are no changes to the Lions' chosen 21 on paper, but there is more competition for spots than there was in 2024. Key defensive draftee Lilly Baker could very well push her way into the side, to release Poppy Boltz higher up the ground, and Neasa Dooley has designs on the mid-sized forward spot currently held by Ellie Hampson. West Australian Claudia Wright also has the potential to threaten for a place on the wing in lieu of Evie Long or push Ruby Svarc out of her place across half-forward. What is evident, however, is the sense of versatility not only within the established players, but those who have come in, either allowing others to play in different roles, or adept in multiple roles themselves.

B: Poppy Boltz, Jennifer Dunne

HB: Jade Ellenger, Breanna Koenen, Natalie Grider

C: Orla O'Dwyer, Ally Anderson, Charlie Mullins

HF: Sophie Conway, Dakota Davidson, Courtney Hodder

F: Lily Postlethwaite, Taylor Smith

Foll: Tahlia Hickie, Belle Dawes, Cathy Svarc

I/C: Eleanor Hartill, Shannon Campbell, Evie Long, Ellie Hampson, Ruby Svarc

Depth: Lilly Baker, Claudia Wright, Neasa Dooley, Indiana Williams, Dee Heslop, Rania Crozier, Shanae Davison, Jacinta Baldwick, Sophie Peters

It's easy to see Carlton's first two draftees earn their place in the best side almost immediately. Poppy Scholz's height and skill will be a welcome addition down back, to take some pressure off Harriet Cordner and Kerryn Peterson, while Sophie McKay's speed and goal nous will have her slide into the Blues' forward/midfield rotation. Former Gold Coast captain Tara Bohanna will offer great support to emerging key forward Mia Austin, and the likely return of Erone Fitzpatrick from an ACL injury will add further toe across the half-forward line. Irishwoman Siofra O'Connell will probably push Ciara Fitzgerald and Maddie Hendrie out of the tall defensive rotation, and Jess Good is ahead of Celine Moody as the second ruck behind Breann Moody. Dayna Finn's impressive 2024 has locked away a place on the wing, and Brooke Vickers will be welcomed back from injury to take up her spot on the opposing wing. Draftee Lou-Lou Field will put some pressure on inaugural Blue Gab Pound as a small defender, and both Aisling Reidy and Lila Keck will have their eyes set on Keeley Skepper and Tarni Brown's small forward roles.

B: Meg Robertson, Harriet Cordner

HB: Kerryn Peterson, Poppy Scholz, Mimi Hill

C: Brooke Vickers, Keeley Sherar, Dayna Finn

HF: Sophie McKay, Darcy Vescio, Erone Fitzpatrick

F: Mia Austin, Tara Bohanna

Foll: Breann Moody, Abbie McKay, Maddy Guerin

I/C: Jess Good, Gab Pound, Keeley Skepper, Tarni Brown, Siofra O'Connell

Depth: Aisling Reidy, Lila Keck, Lou-Lou Field, Celine Moody, Yasmin Duursma, Ciara Fitzgerald, Maddie Hendrie, Lily Goss, Amelia Velardo

Abbie and Sophie McKay after the Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In 2025, Collingwood will enjoy both an injection of serious talent recruited in recent weeks, and the return of several important players from injury. No.1 draft pick Ash Centra is expected to take up a role at centre half-forward, rotating through the midfield, so too former Hawk Mattea Breed who offers similar assets in terms of her strength and power. Airlie Runnalls adds depth to the club's outside runners in Sarah Rowe and Tarni White, although father-daughter draftee Violet Patterson could very well wrestle her way into that place in the side. Nell Morris-Dalton's expected return from a back injury will be an important addition in attack, and Eliza James, Grace Campbell, and 2024 recruit Kalinda Howarth will have the small forward spots locked down, with Georgia Knight nipping at their heels. Because of this increasing forward depth, Lauren Butler has the potential to return to her home in defence to really solidify the line.

B: Lucy Cronin, Muireann Atkinson

HB: Lauren Butler, Ruby Schleicher, Jordyn Allen

C: Tarni White, Brit Bonnici, Sarah Rowe

HF: Eliza James, Ash Centra, Mattea Breed

F: Grace Campbell, Nell Morris-Dalton

Foll: Sabrina Frederick, Brianna Davey, Mikala Cann

I/C: Kalinda Howarth, Airlie Runnalls, Imogen Barnett, Mikayla Hyde, Alana Porter

Depth: Violet Patterson, Georgia Clark, Georgia Knight, Annie Lee, Carly Remmos, Selena Karlson, Kellyann Hogan, Amber Schutte, Charlotte Taylor

Ash Centra poses for a photo after being selected by Collingwood with the No.1 pick in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The first assumption being made here is that the Bombers will aim to have ruck Steph Wales available for some portion of the season. In her absence, however, Courtney Murphy and Matilda Dyke will be competing for the No.1 ruck spot. Sophie Van De Heuvel, who will be back from a season-ending knee injury, likely pushes exciting youngster Amy Gaylor to the wing, opposing Bess Keaney. The pair, with depth option Holly Ridewood on the interchange bench, will greatly assist in Essendon's ball movement and complement tough onballers Maddy Prespakis and Georgia Nanscawen. With Paige Scott now a Tiger, draftee Grace Belloni slots neatly into the forward line next to Bonnie Toogood and Daria Bannister, as she can also rotate into the midfield when needed.

B: Ellyse Gamble, Georgia Clarke

HB: Brooke Brown, Maddi Gay, Sophie Van De Heuvel

C: Amy Gaylor, Steph Cain, Bess Keaney

HF: Grace Belloni, Bonnie Toogood, Georgia Gee

F: Sophie Alexander, Daria Bannister

Foll: Steph Wales, Maddy Prespakis, Georgia Nanscawen

I/C: Alex Morcom, Amelia Radford, Brooke Walker, Holly Ridewood, Emily Gough

Depth: Brooke Sheridan, Courtney Murphy, Mia Busch, Matilda Dyke, Sophie Strong, Mia Van Dyke, Chloe Adams, Taya Chambers

*Essendon still has one list spot to fill

Grace Belloni poses with Steph Cain after being drafted by Essendon with pick No.9 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

At this stage, it's hard to see any of Fremantle's new recruits pushing an established player out other than former Swan Bella Smith in attack. She offers a tall option, adding another aerial target inside 50, and also support to Mim Strom in the ruck. Áine Tighe's return timeline is unclear, but when fit is an automatic inclusion, but should she be unavailable that could open the door for draftee Georgie Brisbane. Replacement signings Tunisha Kikoak and Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster both did enough in 2024 to keep a hold of their place in the side, while the expected return of both Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett adds some serious star power. Utility Holly Egan is probably the unluckiest to miss, but will put some real pressure on players like Sarah Verrier and Philipa Seth, while Megan Kauffman has just missed out in the midfield rotation for Dana East.

B: Laura Pugh, Madi Scanlon

HB: Jess Low, Emma O'Driscoll, Ash Brazill

C: Orlagh Lally, Aisling McCarthy, Philipa Seth

HF: Ebony Antonio, Áine Tighe, Gabby O'Sullivan

F: Hayley Miller, Bella Smith

Foll: Mim Strom, Kiara Bowers, Gabby Newton

I/C: Ange Stannett, Tunisha Kikoak, Dana East, Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster, Sarah Verrier

Depth: Holly Egan, Amy Mulholland, Joanne Cregg, Megan Kauffman, Evie Parker, Melissa Banfield, Georgie Brisbane, Holly Ifould, Indi Strom

Kiara Bowers poses for a photo during Fremantle's team photo day on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The big question that looms over Geelong this off-season will be which of the two rucks the Cats recruited – Caitie Tipping or Piper Dunlop – will get the nod. Rookie signing Tipping is more likely at this stage to take charge of the role, with Kate Darby an inclusion in the 21 to support the former volleyballer. Chloe Scheer will be a sight for sore eyes in the forward line, after she missed the whole of 2024 with a toe concern, while Kate Kenny has just edged out teenager Chantal Mason for a place in attack. The addition of draftee Sienna Tallariti on the bench has been done with the expectation that Becky Webster will rotate from the backline to the midfield, leaving Tallariti some minutes in defence, and fellow draftee Alexis Gregor will bide her time behind key defensive duo Claudia Gunjaca and Meghan McDonald.

B: Claudia Gunjaca, Meghan McDonald

HB: Becky Webster, Chantel Emonson, Rachel Kearns

C: Mikayla Bowen, Nina Morrison, Zali Friswell

HF: Kate Surman, Aishling Moloney, Kate Kenny

F: Chloe Scheer, Jackie Parry

Foll: Caitie Tipping, Amy McDonald, Georgie Prespakis

I/C: Shelley Scott, Julia Crockett-Grills, Kate Darby, Bryde O'Rourke, Sienna Tallariti

Depth: Caitlin Thorne, Gabbi Featherston, Piper Dunlop, Melissa Bragg, Georgie Rankin, Bella Smith, Alexis Gregor, Chantal Mason

*Geelong still has one list spot to fill

Chloe Scheer celebrates a goal during Geelong's win over Hawthorn in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With former captain Tara Bohanna now donning the navy blue, fresh recruits Havana Harris and Lily Mithen will help to reshape Gold Coast's forward line. Mithen is likely to start in attack and rotate up into the midfield/wings when necessary, while Harris can also split her time between the forward line and midfield. Given her prowess in the air, she and forward Darcie Davies could also put some pressure on ruck Lauren Bella's position in the team. Daisy D'Arcy's ACL injury late in the 2024 season means she will likely miss some of the year, with Wallis Randall or draftee Heidi Talbot the best options to replace her coming off half-back. A host of players – Annabel Kievit, Sienna McMullen, Keeley Fullerton, and Mia Salisbury – can play through the midfield, either on the wing or inside the contest, leaving Georgia Clayden a chance to return to a key defensive position in support of Katie Lynch and Charlotte Wilson if needed. Nyalli Milne will also threaten for Jamie Stanton's small forward role.

B: Katie Lynch, Charlotte Wilson

HB: Niamh McLaughlin, Meara Girvan, Daisy D'Arcy

C: Taya Oliver, Lucy Single, Georgia Clayden

HF: Lily Mithen, Havana Harris, Elise Barwick

F: Darcie Davies, Jacqueline Dupuy

Foll: Lauren Bella, Charlie Rowottom, Claudia Whitfort

I/C: Jamie Stanton, Annabel Kievit, Sienna McMullen, Keeley Fullerton, Mia Salisbury

Depth: Nyalli Milne, Ella Smith, Ella Maurer, Kiara Bischa, Clara Fitzpatrick, Wallis Randell, Heidi Talbot, Maddy Brancatisano, Tara Harrington

Havana Harris poses for a photo after being taken by Gold Coast at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

If the Giants can get defensive duo Chloe Dalton and Eleanor Brown back to their fit and firing best, it will do a world of difference to the side's back 50. Isabel Huntington looks at her best when playing as an intercepting key defender, so is expected to stay in that half of the ground, so too Cambridge McCormick and Pepa Randall. The run Kaitlyn Srhoj adds coming out of half-back is crucial, while she can also move up through the wings as part of a rotation with Madison Brazendale and draftee Sara Howley. With added depth in defence, Tarni Evans can make her home in attack where she adds a sense of dynamism both in the air and on the ground, and Taylah Levy can also offer some support through the forward line and midfield. This unfortunately pushes Jess Doyle out of the best side, while Irish recruit Grace Kôs is an unknown at this stage of the year.

B: Cambridge McCormick, Pepa Randall

HB: Emily Pease, Isabel Huntington, Kaitlyn Srhoj

C: Madison Brazendale, Bec Beeson, Sara Howley

HF: Zarlie Goldsworthy, Georgia Garnett, Tarni Evans

F: Alicia Eva, Brodee Mowbray

Foll: Eilish O'Dowd, Alyce Parker, Mikayla Pauga

I/C: Chloe Dalton, Eleanor Brown, Haneen Zreika, Katherine Smith, Taylah Levy

Depth: Aliesha Newman, Meghan Gaffney, Claire Ransom, Daisy Walker, Jess Doyle, Indigo Linde, Fleur Davies, Grace Kôs, Grace Martin

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 17: Sara Howley of the Giants poses during an AFLW Draft media opportunity at AFL House on December 17, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Most of Hawthorn's new recruits will likely have to bide their time before making it into the first-choice team, given the established strength across the club. That being said, former Crow Najwa Allen and delisted Dog Keely Coyne look likely to have an early impact. Allen can offer support at both ends of the ground, essentially replacing the departed Lou Stephenson, while Coyne's dash and neat ball use at half-back and on the wing will fit beautifully with Hawthorn's running game. Little else changes for the club's best side, with Daisy Flockart, Lavinia Cox, and Laura Elliott all ready to challenge for opportunities in the midfield. Hayley McLaughlin, Rebecca Clottey and Kristy Stratton are small forward depth, and Sophie Butterworth and Elli Symonds the same for taller attacking options. Grace Baba will also build to earn her place as an intercepting defender behind Jenna Richardson and Emily Everist.

B: Emily Everist, Ainslie Kemp

HB: Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Jenna Richardson, Tamara Smith

C: Kaitlyn Ashmore, Jasmine Fleming, Casey Sherriff

HF: Aileen Gilroy, Áine McDonagh, Greta Bodey

F: Mackenzie Eardley, Bridie Hipwell

Foll: Lucy Wales, Eliza West, Emily Bates

I/C: Mikayla Williamson, Keely Coyne, Laura Stone, Najwa Allen, Jess Vukic

Depth: Laura Elliott, Kristy Stratton, Lavinia Cox, Rebecca Clottey, Grace Baba, Sophie Butterworth, Daisy Flockart, Elli Symonds, Hayley McLaughlin

Highly rated runner Molly O'Hehir is Melbourne's likely sole change to its best combination, while players returning from injury will reclaim their place in the side. Tayla Harris will likely land back at centre half-forward, with fellow tall forwards Georgia Gall, Eden Zanker, and Georgia Campbell all moving through the line as well. Campbell will be ruck support for Lauren Pearce and Alyssa Bannan seems increasingly likely to spend more time higher up the field with such forward depth. Blaithin Mackin's work rolling between the wing and midfield is a valuable addition to Tyla Hanks, Liv Purcell, and Kate Hore as onballers, while Eliza McNamara is coming off her best ever season on the opposing wing. Mackin's sister Aimee will miss a second season, being listed as inactive for 2025.

B: Tahlia Gillard, Maeve Chaplin

HB: Molly O'Hehir, Sinead Goldrick, Shelley Heath

C: Eliza McNamara, Tyla Hanks, Blaithin Mackin

HF: Alyssa Bannan, Tayla Harris, Paxy Paxman

F: Eden Zanker, Georgia Gall

Foll: Lauren Pearce, Liv Purcell, Kate Hore

I/C: Georgia Campbell, Sarah Lampard, Gabrielle Colvin, Megan Fitzsimon, Alyssia Pisano

Depth: Jacinta Hose, Grace Beasley, Lily Johnson, Denby Taylor, Amelia Dethbridge, Maggie Mahony, Jemma Rigoni, Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Saraid Taylor

Molly O'Hehir poses for a photo after being picked by Melbourne at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Bringing in two-time All-Australian Tiger Eilish Sheerin means some likely heartbreak for the reigning premier in 2025. At this stage, rebounding defender Nicole Bresnehan's place in the best side seems to be most under threat, but it's a tough decision to make. Claire Mahony and Ariana Hetherington add tall forward depth behind trio Kate Shierlaw, Tahlia Randall, and Emma King, while Hetherington can also ruck or be used as a key back if needed, so is the perfect depth player. Eliza Shannon remains in the same boat as Bresnehan, locked out of that rebounding defender role, but ready to go when opportunity does present itself.

B: Jasmine Ferguson, Sarah Wright

HB: Erika O'Shea, Libby Birch, Emma Kearney

C: Taylah Gatt, Mia King, Tess Craven

HF: Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw, Vikki Wall

F: Alice O'Loughlin, Tahlia Randall

Foll: Kim Rennie, Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell

I/C: Jenna Bruton, Ruby Tripodi, Emma King, Amy Smith, Eilish Sheerin

Depth: Ella Slocombe, Georgia Stubs, Eliza Shannon, Claire Mahony, Amy Gavin Mangan, Niamh Martin, Ariana Hetherington, Blaithin Bogue, Nicole Bresnehan

The Power had a big trade/draft period, but the most likely new face in the best side for 2025 is former Swan Ella Heads. She will slot into Ange Foley's vacated place in defence. It is a host of players set to return from injury, however, who are on track to reclaim their places in the team. Captain Janelle Cuthbertson will take up her spot as a key back when she is cleared from her ACL injury, so too Indy Tahau with a place in attack. Lauren Young is also on track to finally play some AFLW footy in 2025, most likely as a tall forward option. These returns mean the chances of Ash Woodland playing more as a bigger bodied midfielder increase exponentially, complementing the smaller duo of Abbey Dowrick and Piper Window. Maria Moloney has made it onto the bench, controversially edging out Kirsty Lamb, purely because of Moloney's capacity to run out games more effectively. Draftee Lily Paterson is a real chance, too, of claiming one of those depth midfield slots, but at this stage remains just outside the team.

B: Janelle Cuthbertson, Amelie Borg

HB: Ella Heads, Teagan Germech, Molly Brooksby

C: Ella Boag, Piper Window, Shineah Goody

HF: Justine Mules-Robinson, Gemma Houghton, Indy Tahau

F: Julia Teakle, Caitlin Wendland

Foll: Matilda Scholz, Abbey Dowrick, Ash Woodland

I/C: Lauren Young, Maria Moloney, Sachi Syme, Cheyenne Hammond, Ebony O'Dea

Depth: Kirsty Lamb, Jemma Whitington-Charity, Jasmine Sowden, Katelyn Pope, Alissa Brook, Chloe Gaunt, Jasmine Evans, Jasmin Stewart, Lily Paterson

The Tigers effectively bedded down their defence in 2024, and the combination of Bec Miller, Libby Graham, Issy Bacon, Gabby Seymour, and Beth Lynch appears unlikely to change next year. The same goes for wing duo Tessa Lavey and Kate Dempsey, with bench rotation Maddie Shevlin. It is through the midfield and forward lines where change is most likely. No.11 draft pick Sierra Grieves is primed to take her place alongside Monique Conti and Ellie McKenzie on the ball, complementing their skillsets beautifully, and pushing Grace Egan to the bench. Poppy Kelly will keep her hands on the No.1 ruck spot, but Montana McKinnon will certainly come into the team once back from her ACL injury, with McKinnon able to offer defensive support when necessary, and Kelly the same but up forward. Paige Scott will also be a neat mid-sized attacking option between smalls Emelia Yassir and McKenzie Ford, and talls Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser.

B: Rebecca Miller, Libby Graham

HB: Isabel Bacon, Gabby Seymour, Beth Lynch

C: Tessa Lavey, Sierra Grieves, Kate Dempsey

HF: Emelia Yassir, Katie Brennan, Mackenzie Ford

F: Paige Scott, Caitlin Greiser

Foll: Poppy Kelly, Monique Conti, Ellie McKenzie

I/C: Montana McKinnon, Sarah Hosking, Grace Egan, Jodie Hicks, Maddie Shevlin

Depth: Charli Wicksteed, Montana Beruldsen, Zoe Hargreaves, Charly Ryan, Shelby Knoll, Ally Dallaway, Katelyn Cox, Laura McClelland

*Richmond still has one list spot to fill

Similarly to Richmond, St Kilda's backline solidified itself in 2024, so most change is likely to come higher up the field next year. Although, should Bianca Jakobsson's knee injury keep her out of action for any part of the 2025 season, Bec Ott is the most likely replacement. Former Hawk Charlotte Baskaran will step into the Saints' midfield/forward rotation, and Georgia Patrikios' return from injury will surely have her moving through the wing and midfield. Fresh from three seasons at Essendon, Amber Clarke will add ground-level support inside 50 for Jesse Wardlaw and draftee Zoe Besanko, with the latter pushing Ella Friend out of a key forward role. Rene Caris and Emmelie Fiedler will continue to fight for the first-choice ruck position, and at this stage Caris is marginally ahead. Meanwhile, Nicola Barr's ability to move through both the backline and midfield has pushed Alice Burke out of the team. As it stands, Alana Gee doesn't make it into the best 21, but if she can get back to full fitness from her ACL injury, she has the potential to be a dynamic addition to the midfield.

B: Nicola Stevens, Paige Trudgeon

HB: Hannah Priest, Serene Watson, Bianca Jakobsson

C: Molly McDonald, Charlotte Baskaran, Georgia Patrikios

HF: Ashleigh Richards, Amber Clarke, J'Noemi Anderson

F: Zoe Besanko, Jesse Wardlaw

Foll: Rene Caris, Jaimee Lambert, Tyanna Smith

I/C: Charlotte Simpson, Olivia Vesely, Darcy Guttridge, Nicola Xenos, Nicola Barr

Depth: Kyla Forbes, Kiera Whiley, Bec Ott, Emmelie Fiedler, Ella Friend, Natalie Plane, Hannah Stuart, Alana Gee, Alice Burke

Sydney flagged that it was going to hit the Trade Period hard, and it did just that. All of its incoming trades will almost certainly be in its best side. Ash Van Loon will take up the outgoing Ella Heads' post in defence, Darcy Moloney will move through both the forward line and midfield, adding her neat kick to the Swans' attacking transition, and Lulu Pullar will add some serious class and endurance on the wing, replacing the delisted Lisa Steane. Exciting draftee Zippy Fish will bring her agility and skill to the half-back line, helping to improve the club's rebound out of defence, and in doing so, will release Lucy McEvoy to a role on the wing. Sarah Grunden and Giselle Davies will work as tall forwards alongside Bec Privitelli, with Davies continuing her role as back-up ruck to Ally Morphett, and Montana Ham seems set to reprise her position through the midfield and forward line.

B: Alice Mitchell, Ashleigh Van Loon

HB: Julie O'Sullivan, Brenna Tarrant, Zippy Fish

C: Lucy McEvoy, Montana Ham, Lulu Pullar

HF: Sarah Grunden, Chloe Molloy, Darcy Moloney

F: Cynthia Hamilton, Rebecca Privitelli

Foll: Ally Morphett, Laura Gardiner, Sofia Hurley

I/C: Giselle Davies, Holly Cooper, Tanya Kennedy, Alexia Hamilton, Ruby Sargent-Wilson

Depth: Maddy Collier, Kiara Hillier, Lara Hausegger, Imogen Brown, Amelia Martin, Paris McCarthy, Caitlin Reid, Sarah Steele-Park

Zippy Fish poses with Laura Gardiner (L) and coach Scott Gowans (R) after being drafted by Sydney with pick No.5 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All of a sudden, West Coast has an abundance of young, tall options who can play at either end of the ground. Beth Schilling, Zoe Wakfer, and Charlie Thomas formed a dangerous defensive trio in 2024 in the absence of Sophie McDonald, and it was hard to see a way for McDonald to push one of them out of the side next year. Ella Roberts, Georgie Cleaver, and Amy Franklin will do the same in the front half, as draftee Charlotte Riggs brings her aerial prowess to both lines when necessary. Bella Lewis and Alison Drennan will welcome draftee Lucia Painter into the midfield, with Sanne Bakker the midfield option chosen for the bench because of her defensive capabilities, ultimately pushing Dana Hooker, Courtney Rowley, and the untried Kayley Kavanagh out of the best 21.

B: Beth Schilling, Zoe Wakfer

HB: Annabel Johnson, Charlie Thomas, Jess Rentsch

C: Abbygail Bushby, Alison Drennan, Jaide Britton

HF: Roxanne Roux, Ella Roberts, Amy Franklin

F: Georgie Cleaver, Kellie Gibson

Foll: Sarah Lakay, Bella Lewis, Lucia Painter

I/C: Lauren Wakfer, Sanne Bakker, Emma Swanson, Charlotte Riggs, Jess Hosking

Depth: Liz McGrath, Kayla Dalgleish, Lucy Boyd, Mikayla Western, Dana Hooker, Sophie McDonald, Belinda Smith, Kayley Kavanagh, Courtney Rowley

Lucia Painter poses with coach Daisy Pearce after being drafted by West Coast with pick No.7 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Tam Hyett and list manager Dan Fisher have started to really imprint their brand on the Bulldogs' list, two trade periods and drafts into their tenure. Key forward Emma McDonald is the ideal addition to the side's attack, taking some pressure off Sarah Hartwig and offering some balance for mid-sized runners Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Heidi Woodley, and smaller options Elaine Grigg and Jasmyn Smith. Once back from her ACL injury, Mua Laloifi will take up her place in defence, as will Ellie Blackburn in the midfield as she returns from a nasty foot injury. Former Hawk and Giant Lou Stephenson adds some tall versatility to the side, as she can move between both ends of the field when necessary. Draftee Keeley Hardingham adds some depth in the ruck behind Alice Edmonds, as well as in attack, so could push her way into the side as a key forward, chopping out in the ruck, and Isabelle Pritchard will reprise her role as the Bulldogs' No.1 midfielder.

B: Mua Laloifi, Lauren Ahrens

HB: Elisabeth Georgostathis, Isabella Grant, Maggie Gorham

C: Elle Bennetts, Deanna Berry, Rylie Wilcox

HF: Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Sarah Hartwig, Elaine Grigg

F: Heidi Woodley, Emma McDonald

Foll: Alice Edmonds, Isabelle Pritchard, Ellie Blackburn

I/C: Brit Gutknecht, Jess Fitzgerald, Louise Stephenson, Cleo Buttifant, Jasmyn Smith

Depth: Naomi Ferres, Sarah Poustie, Keeley Hardingham, Analea McKee, Kaylee Kimber, Ellie Gavalas, Zimmorlei Farquharson, Brooke Barwick, Dom Carruthers