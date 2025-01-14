With a bit of luck on the injury front, this is the year the Blues blow the competition out of the water and a number of Fantasy studs' numbers will reflect it

Jagga Smith poses during the 2024 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS a year to forget for the Blues in 2024 after they were ravaged by injury and as a result, under achieved. Expect that to change in 2025 which means there could be some Fantasy value on offer, even at the top.

That's right, despite the lofty price tag and label as the most expensive Blue, Sam Walsh (MID, $1,089,000) has the ability to enter the uber elite category and be a 110+ averaging player which suggests there is some value in his selection given he is priced at an average of 106. He averaged 109 back in 2021 and started last year like a house on five, averaging 119 in the first four games. We can expect plenty more of that in 2025.

Nic Newman (DEF, $1,052,000) finished the year in fine form as the quarter back averaging an eye catching 126 in his last five games which included three games with double figure marks and four games with 20+ kicks! Rounding out the million dollar men at the Blues is of course skipper Patrick Cripps (MID, $1,026,000) who got his average back up to triple figures to top off a sensational individual year.

Above all, the fact the Blue boy’s don’t have an early bye this year makes the very relevant to start the season.

Lock them in

Tom De Koning (RUC, $900,000) The athletic big man has his hat in the ring as an under-priced premium for the ruck department. He is coming off a career high average of 88 but there is plenty of upside if the Blues decide to play him as the solo big man which is where they seemed to have the most success on the scoreboard last season. In games where he attended over 80 per cent CBA last year, De Koning averaged an impressive 103 which included four games over 110, topped by an impressive 131.

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Track their pre-season

Adam Cerra (MID, $745,000) After years of looking destined to reach a triple figure average on the back of seasons reaching 96, 93 and 92, injury once again got in the way, this time to the point we have a bargain on our hands. From 13 games last year, three finished early with injury from scores of just 26, 45 and 54 per cent game time which obviously brings his average and price down significantly. He is priced at an average of 73 which would be his lowest since 2019 and with a little luck on the injury front, he has the skill set to put another 20+ on that.

Adam Cerra in action during the R16 match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Zac Williams (DEF/FWD, $624,000) Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V. No, I'm not going through my whole traditional 'Z-Will sell this year' although it would be rude not to mention he has averaged over 80 on five occasions, topped by an impressive 95. Seriously though, we aren't starting with any DPP options from the Blues this year.

Zac Williams during Carlton's training session at The Gabba on September 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain basement

Jagga Smith (MID, $334,000) The No.3 pick in the draft has me very excited and he will slot straight into my starting squad this year. He is an absolute ball magnet, as we saw in the Coates Talent League when he racked up a Pig-like 50 possessions on his way to averaging an impressive 113 for the season. He is blessed with elite ability on the inside and outside which only strengthens his round one prospects and the fact he averaged 27 possessions a game at VFL level last year suggest he is ready to go.

Jagga Smith and Michael Voss at night one of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Sam Docherty (MID, $782,000) Due to a round one ACL injury while on a score of 48, there is every chance 'Doch' slides to bargain territory if your rivals are relying on previous average as a guide late in the draft. The fact of the matter is, Doch is in for a big year despite his age and injury history after suffering three ACL injuries. He is tough as nails and a genuine star of the competition who has enjoyed a good pre-season to date and looking at their best 22, he will likely start the season on a wing given his ability to hit the scoreboard and career-high score assists in 2023. That year, in that role he averaged 99 across six games which included scores of 113 and 124.

Sam Docherty during the First Elimination Final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba, September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

If your league likes giving the big star forwards the credit they deserve, Harry McKay (FWD, $840,000) and Charlie Curnow (FWD, $758,000) certainly deserve a look. When healthy, they are capable of match-winning bags and both hit the scoreboard in all games bar one while averaging 82 and 74 respectively, with the latter likely to improve significantly on that in 2025.

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Nic Newman (DEF, $1.052,000) is a genuine Fantasy gun when playing an accumulating role down back, as we saw late in the season with an average of 126 in his last five games. The issue is his slow starts to the season. In the last two seasons he finished with impressive averages of 103 and 98, yet averaged 84 in his first seven games and 85 in his first five games respectively.

Nic Newman in action during the R23 match between Carlton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

