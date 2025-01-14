Sam Walsh faces at least a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring strain

Sam Walsh (left) and Patrick Cripps look dejected after a loss during Carlton's elimination final against Brisbane on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Sam Walsh will faces a stint on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring strain.

The injury occurred at training on Monday, with scans later confirming the extent of the strain.

The club expects Walsh to be sidelined for at least the next month, but is hopeful their co-vice captain can integrate back into the training program in the next two to three weeks.

The 24-year-old is expected to be fully fit for Carlton's traditional round one blockbuster against Richmond on March 13.

Sam Walsh in action during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

It's the second interrupted pre-season in a row for Walsh, who missed the opening five weeks of the 2024 season with a serious back injury.

It followed the back injury Walsh suffered at the end of the 2022 season, which kept him sidelined for the first four games of 2023, while he has also suffered hamstring strains in the past.