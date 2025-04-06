FREMANTLE held on against a fast-finishing Western Bulldogs to secure its second win of the season with a 16-point win on Sunday afternoon at Optus Stadium.
A dominant second quarter from the Dockers proved the difference, with the home side booting seven goals to two to set up the 15.7 (97) to 12.9 (81) victory.
DOCKERS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats
The Bulldogs slowly closed the gap after the main break, reducing the margin to 24 points at three-quarter time and drew within 10 points late before first-year Docker Murphy Reid iced the game for his side with a goal on the run with less than a minute on the clock.
Caleb Serong starred for the winners, finishing with 38 touches and an incredible 15 clearances, while milestone man Andrew Brayshaw (29 disposals, four clearances) was excellent in his 150th game.
A five-goal haul from Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy wasn't enough to see his side over the line, while Dogs recruit Matt Kennedy continued his rich vein of form with a team-high nine clearances and 24 disposals and Tom Liberatore (30 disposals, six clearances) was typically brilliant.
Freo young gun Luke Jackson's day finished early with what looked like a hamstring injury, the ruckman taking no part after three-quarter time, while Corey Wagner was subbed out in the third term with a calf concern.
FREMANTLE 4.2 11.5 14.6 15.7 (97)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.0 6.3 10.6 12.9 (81)
GOALS
Fremantle: Treacy 3, Frederick 3, Bolton 2, Brayshaw, Sharp, Jackson, Banfield, Dudley, Amiss, Reid
Western Bulldogs: Darcy 5, Sanders 2, Harmes, West, O'Donnell, Naughton, McNeil
BEST
Fremantle: Serong, Treacy, Brayshaw, Reid, Frederick, Chapman, Jackson
Western Bulldogs: Darcy, Liberatore, Dale, English, Kennedy, Sanders
INJURIES
Fremantle: Jackson (hamstring), O'Driscoll (ankle), Wagner (calf awareness)
Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (knee soreness)
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Karl Worner (replaced Corey Wagner in the third quarter)
Western Bulldogs: Harvey Gallagher (replaced Laitham Vandermeer in the second quarter)
Crowd: 41,491 at Optus Stadium