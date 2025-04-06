Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE held on against a fast-finishing Western Bulldogs to secure its second win of the season with a 16-point win on Sunday afternoon at Optus Stadium.

A dominant second quarter from the Dockers proved the difference, with the home side booting seven goals to two to set up the 15.7 (97) to 12.9 (81) victory.

The Bulldogs slowly closed the gap after the main break, reducing the margin to 24 points at three-quarter time and drew within 10 points late before first-year Docker Murphy Reid iced the game for his side with a goal on the run with less than a minute on the clock.

Caleb Serong starred for the winners, finishing with 38 touches and an incredible 15 clearances, while milestone man Andrew Brayshaw (29 disposals, four clearances) was excellent in his 150th game.

A five-goal haul from Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy wasn't enough to see his side over the line, while Dogs recruit Matt Kennedy continued his rich vein of form with a team-high nine clearances and 24 disposals and Tom Liberatore (30 disposals, six clearances) was typically brilliant.

Freo young gun Luke Jackson's day finished early with what looked like a hamstring injury, the ruckman taking no part after three-quarter time, while Corey Wagner was subbed out in the third term with a calf concern.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:21 Is Baker in hot water with this high hit on Brayshaw? Andrew Brayshaw was on the receiving end of a wayward shoulder from Oskar Baker

00:51 Bolton does it all in this dynamic effort Shai Bolton nails a long-range major after a great effort to dispossess Liam Jones

00:51 Bulldog blinded and milestone Docker swoops Andrew Brayshaw kicks this goal with emphasis after Buku Khamis was blinded by the sun

00:42 Banfield bursts out after deft Jackson touch Bailey Banfield is the beneficiary after some great ruckwork from Luke Jackson

00:48 Harmes nails the impossible on the run James Harmes flushes the footy on the burst and slots a terrific major from the boundary

00:52 Bolton brings down house with first as Docker Shai Bolton gets the home crowd buzzing in the first term with his first goal in new colours

FREMANTLE 4.2 11.5 14.6 15.7 (97)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.0 6.3 10.6 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Frederick 3, Bolton 2, Brayshaw, Sharp, Jackson, Banfield, Dudley, Amiss, Reid

Western Bulldogs: Darcy 5, Sanders 2, Harmes, West, O'Donnell, Naughton, McNeil

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Treacy, Brayshaw, Reid, Frederick, Chapman, Jackson

Western Bulldogs: Darcy, Liberatore, Dale, English, Kennedy, Sanders

INJURIES

Fremantle: Jackson (hamstring), O'Driscoll (ankle), Wagner (calf awareness)

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (knee soreness)

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Karl Worner (replaced Corey Wagner in the third quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Harvey Gallagher (replaced Laitham Vandermeer in the second quarter)

Crowd: 41,491 at Optus Stadium