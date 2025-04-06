Jesse Hogan has earned praise from Giants coach Adam Kingsley for more than one reason

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley has heaped praise on Jesse Hogan for giving up an opportunity to boot a perfect 10 as much as for his huge haul of goals as the Giants fine-tuned against an outclassed West Coast at Engie Stadium.

Hogan took full advantage of playing against an undermanned and inexperienced Eagles defence to boot an equal career-high nine goals in his side's 81-point victory.

Last year's Coleman medallist had booted his nine goals from as many kicks before falling short with a shot from outside 50m in the dying stages, but had earlier given up a set shot at close range to hand emerging forward Aaron Cadman a major from the goalsquare.

"His ability to mark the ball is elite, we saw that last year. He seems to be able to launch and just hang on to marks that not a lot can," Kingsley said about Hogan.

"When you find out he's on nine (goals) and he gives a handball off in the goalsquare, that's a reflection of the character and the person that he is. He values team above his own individual performance and accolades.

"There are a lot of aspects of him and his game that we use as an example to all our players, and that's just another one."

While Hogan ran riot against the Eagles, new teammate Jake Stringer found it harder to work his way into the contest and went goalless for the second time in as many matches with the Giants.

Stringer finished with two behinds from only 11 disposals, after booting three minor scores in his club debut last week, but Kingsley is backing the duo to form a powerful partnership within a varied, multi-pronged attack.

"He's playing a variety of roles ahead of the ball for us," Kingsley said. "I'm more pleased than what I thought I'd be in terms of thinking he might just fill one or two, but he's managed to be able to do a few more.

"That gives me a lot of hope around our forward mix, we're going to be hard to play on ahead of the ball."

The Eagles had few options to try to contain a red-hot Hogan with gun defender Jeremy McGovern injured last week and Harry Edwards omitted for Sunday's game.

Debutant Sandy Brock was handed the enviable task of lining up on the Giants spearhead while Eagles coach Andrew McQualter preferred to keep co-captain Oscar Allen at the other end to limit the intercept marking threat of Sam Taylor.

McQualter defended the decision to rely so much on Brock in his first game even as Hogan caught fire rather than turning to Allen or other key defenders.

"It's an easy one to say now, I suppose," McQualter said about the decision to drop Edwards. "This is going to sound crazy, but I thought Sandy Brock actually defended quite well and showed some moments. But their class, their supply, and (Hogan’s) talent was just a bit too much for us at times.

"I'm sure Sandy hasn't got everything right, but I think ultimately when you have that much ease with your flow of balls through the middle of the ground, we could put (former Carlton great) Stephen Silvagni on him in the backline and he still would have kicked a few today."