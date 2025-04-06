Jack Sinclair celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Port Adelaide in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has held off a late surge from Port Adelaide to claim a famous 17-point win on the road and ensure they will finish the weekend in the top eight.

The Saints banked a third consecutive win with a gutsy 13.11 (89) to 10.12 (72) triumph at Adelaide Oval, just their fourth win at the venue from 20 games played, with the win also ending a run of 14 losses from 15 matches against the Power.

After St Kilda led by 31 points late in the second term, the Power surged to within five points with eight minutes remaining in the game.

But the spirited Saints responded with the next two majors - a classy long bomb from the influential Jack Sinclair followed by a Lance Collard conversion after a strong mark.

St Kilda, powered by six consecutive goals in a first-quarter spree, are now entrenched in the top eight with three wins and a loss.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Hot Saints’ double delight seals memorable win Two goals in a minute to Jack Sinclair & Lance Collard sees St Kilda earn a game-winning buffer

00:52 Tempers flare as Lord makes Saints pay Ollie Lord makes the most of a free kick as emotions continue to run high for both sides

00:29 Unbelievable Georgiades fly nearly produces epic mark Mitch Georgiades gets some serious hangtime in this outrageous high-flying mark attempt in the third term

00:47 Saint's stunning tackle rewarded with Wanganeen-Milera magic Liam Stocker lays a ferocious tackle and sees his hard work put to good use with a superb finish from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

00:33 Power forward treads hot water with bump Darcy Byrne-Jones collects Ryan Byrnes with some heavy contact in the opening term

01:17 Massive melee as Port targets tagger Windhager Huge fireworks in the first term as the Power get stuck into Marcus Windhager after the Saint concedes a 50m penalty

00:34 Silky Owens snap gets Saints rolling Mitch Owens puts through this ripping goal to open his side’s account

But the Power have slipped to a precarious 1-3 ahead of a looming Gather Round clash against a white-hot Hawthorn.

Saints forward Jack Higgins booted two of his goals in the first-term blitz and teammate Mitch Owens kicked two for the match.

Veterans Sinclair (25 disposals, one goal), recruit Jack Macrae (28 possessions) and classy halfback Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (25 touches) were instrumental in the victory.

Port's tall forwards Ollie Lord and Mitch Georgiades kicked three goals each, as did Jason Horne-Francis, who also collected 28 possessions in a best-on-ground performance.

Power vice-captain Zak Butters gathered 30 touches in his first game of the season since recovering from a knee injury and defender Miles Bergman (25 disposals) was busy.

But the home side paid a huge price for their first-term lapse when unable to halt the Saints' six-goal burst.

Port's Horne-Francis literally walked into an open goal for the initial major of the game after a 50m penalty against Saint Marcus Windhager for entering the protected zone.

Power star Butters gave Windhager a serve which triggered a massive melee.

Butters - already the League's most fined player - will likely cop another financial hit and so could about 20 other players.

The fracas sparked the Saints, who kicked the next six goals in a 23-minute purple patch to create a 30-point lead.

The visitors led 6.4 to 2.4 at quarter-time but the Power made inroads by booting the initial two goals in the second term to trail by 13 points.

But the Saints kicked away again with three consecutive goals inside four minutes; Wanganeen-Milera goaled on the run from long range to put his side 31 points clear.

St Kilda led by 23 points at half-time, but the home side rallied with three successive majors and when Lord goaled after a free kick, they were 11 points down.

But Higgins converted a classy left-foot snap late to give his team a 17-point buffer at three-quarter time.

Port then charged with Lord and Georgiades kicking goals to trail by just five points and hold all momentum.

But Sinclair's brilliant goal on the run five minutes later steadied the Saints, who meet Greater Western Sydney next Sunday at Norwood Oval in Adelaide.

The greatest mark never?

Mitch Georgiades did all the hard work, but couldn't quite get himself into folklore for taking one of the greatest marks you'll ever wish to see. The Power forward looks full of confidence at the moment and his sit on Anthony Caminiti - almost on his head, if you don't mind - was pure athleticism. If only he'd held onto the pill!

Get ready for a busy MRO report

Fines, fines and more fines - expect plenty of them when the Match Review Officer delivers his verdict on Monday afternoon. It was a rare sight as almost every player on the ground was involved in a huge melee early in the quarter, with plenty of sanctions expected. Darcy Byrne-Jones also has a nervous wait for see if he'll be sanctioned for this hit on Ryan Byrnes, who - thankfully - did not suffer a serious injury in the incident.

Rozee in Saint's sights

There was plenty of speculation surrounding who the Saints would send Marcus Windhager to and it was the Power skipper who got the clamp on Sunday. While Zak Butters (30 disposals in his first game of the season) and Jason Horne-Francis (28 and three goals) got plenty of the ball, Rozee finished with just 20. Windhager's disposal let him down at times, but he did a brilliant job of minimising the impact of the Power captain.

PORT ADELAIDE 2.4 5.7 8.10 10.12 (72)

ST KILDA 6.4 9.6 11.8 13.11 (89)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 3, Lord 3, Georgiades 3, Powell-Pepper

St Kilda: Higgins 3, Owens 2, Sharman, Wood, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilson, Hall, Travaglia, Sinclair, Collard

BEST

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Butters, Bergman, Aliir

St Kilda: Macrae, Sinclair, Wanganeen-Milera, Higgins, Windhager

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Joe Berry (replaced Logan Evans in the third quarter)

St Kilda: Angus Hastie (replaced Isaac Keeler in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval