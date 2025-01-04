Every year we wait to witness a number of Suns rise, only to end the season copping a full moon. Following some key additions in the off-season, there is plenty of justifiable excitement for what's to come out of Gold Coast

Matt Rowell and Sam Flanders celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SOME smart recruiting by Gold Coast in an area of need across half-back with the inclusions of Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000) and John Noble (DEF, $763,000) could trigger an increase in not only the wins column, but more importantly an increase in player Fantasy averages for key personnel across the board.

Their experience, along with Elliot Himmelberg (FWD, $506,000), should be pivotal in improving the team's ability to play away from home which has been a major cause of concern both on the scoreboard and from a Fantasy perspective.

It's no surprise that Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $1,106,000) led the way for the Suns last year, flourishing across half-back early in the season with some huge scores on the back of a high uncontested mark game as well as becoming a regular option for kick-in duties. He was joined at the top by Noah Anderson (MID, $1,067,000) who is no stranger to flirting with the idea of taking his game to uber premium levels, eventually averaging 104.

It looks as though the Suns will give us a couple of cash cows to start the season with Leo Lombard (MID, $316,000) ready made to have an impact at the top level and likely to line up in round one while Ethan Read (FWD, $230,000) will be putting his hand up for a spot on our pine. On the flipside, there could be a changing of the guard to some extent with perennial vest receiver David Swallow (DEF/FWD, $424,000) and Ben Long (FWD, $573,000) among the experienced players with a nervous wait regarding the 2025 pecking order.

Unfortunately, after enjoying plenty of good times last year, the Alex Sexton (DEF, $783,000) ride appears to be over given his rise in average from 25 in 2023 to an impressive 76 last season, which included highs of 102, 126 and 130, off the back of a juicy half-back role which now appears to be gone.

Lock them in

Noah Anderson (MID, $1,067,000): For a genuine premium midfielder of the competition, the highly skilled Sun often presents as a unique selection, mainly due to his consistency. When he is on, he is as good as anyone in the game, as we saw with his three top scores last year averaging 145. On the flipside, his bottom three scores came in at an unacceptable average of just 68. If he can improve his floor and output in away games, he has the ability to be a top-liner given he averaged 118 at People First Stadium last season.

Noah Anderson in action during the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Touk Miller (MID, $955,000): At his best, the chiselled midfielder is in the elite bracket, as we saw in 2021 when he averaged 122 points per game. There has been a steady decline since then with averages of 96 and 93 the last two years respectively, but injuries have played a big part in that, playing 13 and 18 games. Disregarding an injured game in round 17 last year, he averaged 104 in his last four games which presents some value given his is priced at 93.

Touk Miller celebrates with fans after the R16 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $1,106,000): Although the talented ball-winner is unlikely to see any time across half-back which was a role that contributed to his career-high average of 108, the guy is a jet and still available to be picked down back. Towards the end of the season, Flanders was pushed up the ground where he had to work harder to find the ball but he certainly showed the ability to do that on the back of an increase in CBAs in round 18 where he went on to average 100 in that role for the remainder of the year. The value isn't there to start the season, but he will be in the mix as one of the top defenders for the season.

Sam Flanders in action during the R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Leo Lombard (MID, $316,000): The No.9 pick in the Telstra AFL Draft has his hat in the ring for a cash cow position on the back on his unrelenting style of play and versatility which are two traits that put youngsters in the selection mix instantly. He averaged an impressive 93 in the Coates Talent League while also holding his own at VFL level with 18 disposals and 60 points per game.

Draft sleeper

Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000): Despite suffering an MCL setback, the Suns believe the former Tiger will be available for practice matches prior to the season proper. Reunited with former coach Damien Hardwick, the creative defender could flourish given the history of successful half-backs in Dimma's time as head coach, including Bachar Houli and Jayden Short. Rioli is coming off a career-high average of 84, highlighted by a sensational end to the season where he averaged 113 in his last three games, topped by 135 from 36 disposals, 10 marks and three tackles.

John Noble (DEF, $763,000) looks set for a career year given the Suns' desire for a player with speed and dare off half-back. The former Pie has often teased a transition into the elite scoring defender mix, showing on a number of occasions he has the ability to reach triple figures when given an attacking role. He has a career-high average of 81 and the jump up the pecking order might be just what he needs.

Custom stat star

Matt Rowell (MID, $962,000): If tackling is your league's thing, look no further than the Suns' midfield bull. Rowell put together some incredible cuddling performances last year, recording double figures on seven occasions. He went on a seven-match tear between rounds six and 12 where he averaged 11 per game in that time which is 44 points without a custom tweak!

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $988,000): After becoming one of the more durable rucks on the back of recording 22 and 21 games prior to 2024, the Suns big man returned just 16 last season following a couple of setbacks. His scoring ability is still there however, averaging the second highest total of his career with 96 which included elite highs of 135 and 141, so he remains an option, but look at handcuffing Ned Moyle (RUC, $749,000) in draft as a safety.

Jarrod Witts during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on December 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

