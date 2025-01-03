THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.
As we wrap up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.
Next up is Brisbane smooth mover Ally Anderson, who is one of the game's most prolific midfielders.
From her alter ego to her secret obsession, some of the answers did surprise us.
But there's more to Ally than her footy ability.
What's your middle name, and is there a story behind it?
Janaya, I'm not sure about the story behind it, but it's become a bit of a joke around the club that it's my alter egos name!
What’s your hometown?
Born and raised on the north side in Brisbane
What’s your greatest fear?
I’m terrified of spiders!
What’s something no one really knows about you?
I'm obsessed with television and movies
Steak night or parma night?
Steak night
What’s your coffee order?
Small cappuccino
Dolphin or shark?
Dolphins
Drive solo to training or carpool?
Both depending on our schedule.
Who do you carpool with?
The teammates I live with - Lily, Orla, Jenn, Dee
Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?
Travel heaps and enjoy the little moments.
Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)
Golly Gosh = best coffee
Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)
Greg Swann
Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?
If I don't say Ryan Davis (mids coach) he might cry
Go-to gameday hairstyle?
Two braids into a bun that Taylor Smith does before every game!
Do you still have a job outside of football?
No
Favourite non-footy sporting moment?
Pro bowl in Las Vegas
Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?
Amy Santiago from Brooklyn 99
What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?
Lions Cafè at Springfield
Recommend a movie or book
Movie - The Day After Tomorrow
What is your Indigenous mob’s name?
Gangulu / Wakka Wakka
What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?
That I can be a role model to young Indigenous boys and girls and being able to share and celebrate our culture.