From her biggest fear to her go-to gameday hairstyle, get to know more about Brisbane smooth mover Ally Anderson

Ally Anderson poses for a photo during Brisbane's team photo day on August 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrap up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Brisbane smooth mover Ally Anderson, who is one of the game's most prolific midfielders.

From her alter ego to her secret obsession, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Ally than her footy ability.

Ally Anderson in action during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

What's your middle name, and is there a story behind it?

Janaya, I'm not sure about the story behind it, but it's become a bit of a joke around the club that it's my alter egos name!

What’s your hometown?

Born and raised on the north side in Brisbane

What’s your greatest fear?

I’m terrified of spiders!

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I'm obsessed with television and movies

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night

Ally Anderson is tackled by Ebony Marinoff during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s your coffee order?

Small cappuccino

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphins

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Both depending on our schedule.

Who do you carpool with?

The teammates I live with - Lily, Orla, Jenn, Dee

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Travel heaps and enjoy the little moments.

Ally Anderson celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Golly Gosh = best coffee

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Greg Swann

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

If I don't say Ryan Davis (mids coach) he might cry

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Two braids into a bun that Taylor Smith does before every game!

Do you still have a job outside of football?

No

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Pro bowl in Las Vegas

Ally Anderson gets a kick away under pressure during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Amy Santiago from Brooklyn 99

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Lions Cafè at Springfield

Recommend a movie or book

Movie - The Day After Tomorrow

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Gangulu / Wakka Wakka

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

That I can be a role model to young Indigenous boys and girls and being able to share and celebrate our culture.