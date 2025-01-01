There's no shortage of talent among AFLW players, but not in the way you might think

Emma O'Driscoll does a backflip to celebrate Fremantle's win during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IF YOU thought the skills of AFLW players were limited to what they do on the field, you’re sorely mistaken.

From secret musical prowesses to hidden gymnastic abilities - and even a world record in unicycling - our W players are a talented bunch.

A few clubs have nominated players whose skills extend beyond the footy field.

Here are some of their hidden talents you’d never guess just from watching a game.

Adelaide

Brooke Smith and Maddi Newman have excellent memories - they know every W player’s number from every team across the entire league.

Anne Hatchard’s aim should never be questioned, as she can hit a three-pointer from the carpark.

Not satisfied just with being a star AFLW player, Eloise Jones is also a keen golfer and was in the state golf team as a kid.

If you’ve noticed Kiera Mueller is particularly good at jumping high to get a mark, there’s a reason why. She’s a talented skipper who even represented the state in jump rope.

Grace Kelly is handy on the keys and even used to be a piano teacher!

Collingwood

She’s not just an athlete! Sarah Rowe loves to rap, while Mattea Breed does a great Hermione Granger impression.

When she’s not repping the black and white, Eliza James may be found focusing on the colours of a Rubik’s Cube, which she’s incredibly good at solving.

Meanwhile, Mikala Cann’s party trick is being able to juggle.

Essendon

If she wasn’t an AFL player, Mia Van Dyke could have gone into gymnastics: she’s double-jointed and is weirdly flexible.

Another Mia with skills on the mat, Mia Busch can perfectly nail a ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ kick.

Fremantle

Jo Cregg isn’t just a good piano player, she also worked as a piano teacher for 10 whole years.

Not content with just playing footy, Meg Kauffman also dabbled in circus arts during high school. She’s a mean juggler and can do some Diabolo tricks.

Mim Strom is also good with logic puzzles and can solve a Rubik’s Cube in 40 seconds.

Emma O'Driscoll is also known to whip out a backflip when the Dockers win.

Gold Coast

It sounds like she’s the brainiac of the team –– Wallis Randell can recite the first 25 digits of pi from memory.

Greater Western Sydney

You can bet Georgia Garnett will bring the beats and the vibes at Giants parties thanks to her handy DJ skills. She even competes in DJ comps when she’s not on the field.

Pepa Randall is an absolute fiend when it comes to the Good Weekend Quiz, so you probably want her on your team for trivia nights. She also has a strong passion for ATO tax claim hacks, but maybe it’s best to chat with her in person about that one.

Any geography questions you have, go straight to Isabel Huntington. This legend can name every single country in the world, and place it on a map.

Meghan Gaffney isn’t just a star forward, she’s also got a hidden musical talent: she can sing and play guitar.

Hawthorn

Emily Bates and Bridie Hipwell can both play the harmonica - and not just the opening bars of 'Piano Man'!

It’s a musical team – Aine McDonagh can play the ukulele too.

Lucy Wales spent a long time practising and is now an excellent juggler.

Mackenzie Eardley is such a fan of the Pitch Perfect trilogy that she can recite all the songs performed in each movie.

Kristy Stratton can do the worm, a great one to bust out at parties.

North Melbourne

She’s a star athlete: Kate Shierlaw competed for Australia in Javelin in the 2008 junior world championships, before moving on to basketball and then footy.

Niamh Martin can play the fiddle.

Don’t challenge Ariana Hetherington to a Candy Crush competition. She’s currently on level 7703 and counting.

Melbourne

Maeve Chaplin used to do Irish dancing competitively, and is also particularly skilled at riding a unicycle.

Georgia Gall and Ryleigh Wotherspoon are both high-level cricket players. Gall has played in the WBBL and Wotherspoon represented her home state of Queensland.

Don’t challenge Grace Beasley in the gym – she can hold a plank for five minutes without flinching.

If you hear singing coming from the club showers, it’s probably Paxy Paxman, who has an impressive voice and loves belting out show tunes.

Megan Fitzsimon is a trained paramedic and can save your life.

Port Adelaide

Not satisfied with just one skill, Ebony O’Dea has a resume stuffed with accomplishments. She is a world-record-holding unicyclist, holding the record for the platform long jump. Ebony can also complete a Rubik’s cube while riding her unicycle!

St Kilda

It’s a niche skill, but Nicola Stevens is really good at guessing what time it is, sometimes even down to the minute.

Emmelie Fiedler speaks German, and Alice Burke is a great piano player.

Tyanna Smith’s party trick is that she can touch her nose with her tongue.

If you’re having a day out on the boat, invite Ella Friend and Ash Richards along – they can both waterski.

West Coast

Though it’s hard to imagine a situation where this may be necessary, Jess Hosking can play the recorder with her nose.

Western Bulldogs

Issy Pritchard would be a handy companion on a Euro trip, as she is fluent in French.

Cleo Buttifant can say the alphabet backwards.

Both Naomi Ferres and Jess Fitzgerald can juggle.

Dom Carruthers is the musical one of the team, as she can play the saxophone and piano.

No doubt adding to her skills on the field, Louise Stephenson can do a perfect backflip.