These star players made an immediate impact in their new colours

Best recruits of 2024 (L-R): Gabby Newton, Maddi Gay, Libby Birch, Eliza West, Aisling McCarthy. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS year's sign and trade period was a bonanza, with 24 players finding new homes.

Some of these trades will be hits, some will be misses.

It's hard to know which ones will be successful, but with the benefit of hindsight, let's take a look back at some of the off-season moves that paid off in season nine.

Maddi Gay (Essendon)

Last season, the 28-year-old made the decision to move to her third team, joining the Bombers in a super trade that involved 11 clubs, 12 players and 24 draft picks.

Gay moved from perennial premiership contender Melbourne to expansion club Essendon, looking for a fresh start after a number of niggling injuries hampered her final years at the Dees.

At the conclusion of the 2024 season, it cannot be questioned that the classy defender made the right call.

Gay elevated her game in season nine, providing experience and maturity to the Bombers' backline.

Not only did Gay shine herself, but her calming presence elevated those around her. Fellow defender Georgia Clarke had her best year and NAB Rising Star nominee Amy Gaylor looked right at home in her first season at Windy Hill.

Gay accumulated career-best numbers in disposals, marks and intercept possessions, and played in all 12 of Essendon's matches.

The Bombers' recruit was rewarded for her outstanding season winning the club's best and fairest, as well as receiving All-Australian honours for the first time.

Maddi Gay in action during the match between Carlton and Essendon at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Eliza West (Hawthorn)

West is another former Demon who found a new home in season nine, with the midfield bull heading to the Hawks after three seasons in the red and blue.

The 27-year-old was exactly what the Hawks needed, providing leadership and inside grunt to the midfield.

The ball-winner led the way, finishing the year with 64 more contested possessions than any other Hawk, while also leading her side in groundball gets, clearances, disposals and tackles.

West played a pivotal role in the Hawks' rise in 2024, and it was no surprise that the vice-captain won her team's best and fairest award and was named in this year's All-Australian squad.

Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)

McCarthy made the move from West Coast to crosstown rival Fremantle at the end of season eight, finding herself at her third club.

McCarthy impressed immediately in her new colours with a best on ground performance in week one where she had 24 disposals, two goals and 14 tackles against Essendon, setting the tone for the season to come.

This season. the 28-year-old midfielder/forward set career-high numbers in disposals, tackles and clearances and played a huge role in helping the Dockers reach their first finals campaign since season six.

McCarthy was recognised for her excellent season, receiving her first All-Australian blazer, finishing runner-up in the Dockers' best and fairest award and winning her side's leading goalkicker award.

Libby Birch (North Melbourne)

Though Birch didn't set the stat sheet alight in 2024, there are not many players who can fit seamlessly into a premiership-winning side.

Birch was another Demon to be traded, making her way to Arden Street after five seasons with Melbourne and three at the Western Bulldogs.

The experienced mid-sized defender looked right at home in North Melbourne's star-studded line-up, playing in all 14 matches this season.

Birch's experience was particularly beneficial when Roos captain Emma Kearney injured her hamstring midway through the season, providing leadership and stability to North's defensive unit.

The 27-year-old will forever be known as the first AFLW player to win a premiership at three clubs, a feat that you cannot imagine will be repeated anytime soon.

Libby Birch celebrates with fans after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gabby Newton (Fremantle)

The former No.1 draft pick decided a fresh start was needed in 2024 and relocated to Fremantle after five seasons with the Western Bulldogs.

The decision was a win-win for the youngster looking to redefine herself, and for the Dockers who were looking to implement a new gameplan under coach Lisa Webb.

The 23-year-old utility flourished at her new home, with career-best numbers in nearly every stat possible. Newton was one of her team's best performers in their finals series, with 20 tackles in the first final against Essendon and a best on ground performance against Adelaide in the semi-final.

You feel the best is yet to come for Newton who is entering the prime of her career.