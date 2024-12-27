From her biggest fear to her favourite person at the club, get to know more about Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher

Ruby Schleicher poses for a photo at Collingwood's photo day on July 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photo

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrap up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Collingwood defender Ruby Schleicher, who is one of the game's most colourful characters.

From her busy off-field life to her favourite moment, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Ruby than her footy ability.

What's your middle name, and is there a story behind it?

Jayne, no story.

What's your hometown?

Willetton, Perth, WA

What's your greatest fear?

Spiders. I used to collect spiders with my little sister when I was a kid. But my dad thought it would be funny to prank me with a huntsman spider in my face when I was 12. I've been scared ever since.

What's something no one really knows about you?

I did year 12 dance in high school.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night

What's your coffee order?

Large almond cappuccino, extra choc sprinkles on top.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin

Drive solo to training or carpool?

I carpooled with Sarah Rowe every day for five years when we lived together but now I drive solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learned?

To grow and learn, you need to put yourself in challenging situations. Say yes to opportunities, regardless if you don't think your capable, often you'll surprise yourself. And if it doesn't work out, your support system will always be there to pick you up and go again.

Ruby Schleicher in action during the match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Victoria Park in week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shoutout your 'local' (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Wall two80 – Carlisle street

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I have too many! Bri Davey, Sarah Rowe, Nell Morris-Dalton, Grace Campbell, and Muireann Atkinson! And now that Imogen Evans has moved in with me, we are super close also!

Sam Wright flanked by Ruby Schleicher and Brianna Davey at Collingwood's official AFLW team photo day at AIA Centre on July 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Dom Tyson aka 'Clutch and Co King'

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Bun

Do you still have a job outside of football?

TV presenter and analyst for Fox Footy and news reader for Fox Sports News, and I also do special commentary for Triple M

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Any moment with my family. Usually when we're at out place in Lancelin (north of Perth) all surfing together at the beach.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I've been told the netballer Jamie-Lee Price a few times before.

What's your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Pillar of Salt – Richmond

Recommend a movie or book

Movie – Shutter Island