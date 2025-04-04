The teams for Sunday's round four games have been announced

L-R: Travis Boak, Jack Steele, Jake Riccardi. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA skipper Jack Steele will not line up for the Saints against Port Adelaide on Sunday, but star Power midfielder Zak Butters has been selected to play his first game of the season.

Steele was named in the extended squad on Thursday but has since been withdrawn from the side after failing to overcome the knee injury that also saw him miss last week's game.

Butters has recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him for the opening three rounds of the season, while Port has also named youngster Ollie Lord to bring some relief to its undermanned forward line.

Power veteran Travis Boak has been managed, while ruck Ivan Soldo is among those to miss out.

Irish defender Liam O'Connell (concussion) will also miss for the Saints, but Liam Stocker (concussion) returns to the side.

Greater Western Sydney forward Jake Riccardi returns for his first game since July following his two-game ban for his role in the team's infamous 'controversial couples' end-of-season function in September, with veteran tall Lachlan Keeffe making way.

Riccardi played in the VFL last week but has earned a recall after booting a goal from 22 disposals.

West Coast, which is without Jeremy McGovern (adductor), Liam Ryan (illness) and Elijah Hewett (calf) for its clash against the Giants, has confirmed three debutants with Tom Gross, Sandy Brock and Hamish Davis to play.

First-year player Clay Hall has regained his spot in the Eagles' side, with Harry Edwards (omitted) joining the injured trio on the sidelines.

Dockers mid Jaeger O'Meara is back for Fremantle to face the Western Bulldogs after he was a late withdrawal from last week's Western Derby with illness, while Corey Wagner returns after overcoming the calf issue that kept him out of the Derby.

Jaeger O'Meara handballs during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

James Aish and Neil Erasmus make way for the duo, while the Bulldogs go into the match unchanged.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne has made a late change for their clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, with illness forcing young gun Finn O'Sullivan to withdraw.

Second-year player Riley Hardeman comes into the side for his fourth game, with Miller Bergman added to the Kangaroos' emergencies.

In other news, suspended forward Rhyan Mansell has entered a rehabilitation phase for a shoulder injury he sustained in round two against Port Adelaide and re-aggravated against the Saints last week.

Mansell, who is currently serving a three-week suspension, would have likely missed two weeks with the injury and should be available at the conclusion of his ban.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Riccardi

Out: L.Keeffe (omitted)

R3 sub: Jacob Wehr

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, T.Gross, C.Hall, H.Davis

Out: J.McGovern (adductor), L.Ryan (illness), E.Hewett (calf), H.Edwards (omitted)

R3 sub: Elijah Hewett

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: La.Jones, Z.Butters, O.Lord

Out: I.Soldo (omitted), T.Boak (managed), T.Cochrane (omitted)

R3 sub: Tom Cochrane

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker

Out: L.O'Connell (concussion)

R3 sub: Angus Hastie

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.O'Meara, C.Wagner

Out: J.Aish (omitted), N.Erasmus (omitted)

R3 sub: James Aish

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R3 sub: Josh Dolan