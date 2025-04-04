Dan Houston has been charged after high contact with Lachie Fogarty in Thursday night's match

Dan Houston marks the ball during the R4 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on April 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD recruit Dan Houston is set for more time on the sidelines with his new club after being handed a two-match suspension for his high bump on Carlton's Lachie Fogarty.

Houston, who was traded from Port Adelaide at the end of last year, missed the Magpies' season-opener while serving a five-match ban for a brutal bump on Adelaide's Izak Rankine.

Now the All-Australian defender finds himself suspended again over his high contact with Fogarty during Collingwood's 8.15 (63) to 6.10 (46) win at the MCG on Thursday night.

In his third game with the Magpies, Houston left the ground and connected with a forearm to Fogarty's head as the ball bounced over the players.

The Blues forward was not seriously hurt and played out the match.

But the AFL match review officer on Friday charged Houston with rough conduct over the latest incident, which was graded careless conduct, high impact and contact.

Houston felt there was nothing untoward in his actions.

"I thought I had fair play on the ball and obviously I've gone to protect myself and those things happen," Houston told Channel Seven post-match.

"I didn't actually realise it happened ... I was fully focused on the team.

"I think it's such a hard game to play, and especially behind the ball you've got to make those split-second decisions when you see the ball coming at you.

"He was in front of me and, yeah, I don't think there's anything in it."

Houston's latest incident has drawn some comparisons with Tom Lynch's bump on Carlton's Tom De Koning in round one, which earned the Richmond star a one-match ban.

Houston (23 disposals) was one of Collingwood's best against the Blues, showcasing his elite kicking skills in wet and windy conditions.

The 27-year-old is an important figure for the Magpies, who face tough interstate assignments against last year's Grand Finalists over the next fortnight.

They take on Sydney in Adelaide during Gather Round before meeting Brisbane at the Gabba in round six.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps ($1875) and fellow midfielder George Hewett ($3125) can both accept fines for careless contact with umpires.