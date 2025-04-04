Follow all the action from the clash between the Cats and Demons

MELBOURNE will be desperate to avoid a 0-4 start to the season when it makes the trip to Geelong to face the Cats on Friday night.

The Demons have been handed back-to-back thrashings by North Melbourne and Gold Coast ahead of the clash at GMHBA Stadium.

They have faced plenty of scrutiny heading into the round four outing and will be eager to open their account for 2025.

Geelong, too, is seeking to bounce back after suffering two losses, having started 2025 with a belting of Fremantle.

Melbourne has axed three players in the wake of its 0-3 start - Jack Billings, Aidan Johnson and Blake Howes - but has regained livewire forward Kysaiah Pickett from suspension.

Caleb Windsor, Daniel Turner and Charlie Spargo also return to the side, but young gun Xavier Lindsay is out with a knee injury.

Geelong welcomes back Tom Stewart after he missed last week's loss to Brisbane with a knee injury, while Shaun Mannagh will play his first game of the season, with Mitch Knevitt (managed) and Jordan Clark (omitted) to miss.