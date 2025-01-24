Alwyn Davey jnr in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON youngster Alwyn Davey jnr has undergone knee surgery, with the small forward to be out of training for at least a month.

The third-year Bomber had the minor knee surgery this week, with a four-to-six-week timeline expected for him. He was absent from training on Friday as the Bombers went through more match simulation.

It interrupts an otherwise promising pre-season program for Davey, who has played 10 games in each of his first two seasons at the club after debuting in 2023.

The small forward has caught the eye as an improver in Essendon's summer as the Bombers boost their ground-level forward line options.

Alwyn Davey jnr tackles Archie Perkins at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon starts its pre-season hitouts against the Western Bulldogs on February 15 with a match simulation before facing Geelong in the AAMI Community Series on February 25.

The run-in to the season comes quicker for the Bombers this year, with the club playing Gold Coast in Opening Round on March 8.