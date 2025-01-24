Elliot Yeo lands awkwardly in a tackle during match simulation and is sent for further assessment

Elliot Yeo at West Coast training on January 17, 2025. Picture: West Coast

WEST Coast premiership star Elliot Yeo has been sent for scans on his knee and ankle after injury forced him from the ground during match simulation training on Friday

Play was halted at Mineral Resources Park after Yeo went to ground awkwardly in a tackle on the wing, hobbling from the ground with trainers and not returning, with the dual club champion's injury now being assessed.

The 31-year-old had been in full training despite copping a knock to the eye in a recent match simulation and training in protective eyewear.

He is pushing to capitalise on an impressive 2024 season that saw him bounce back from four years interrupted by injury and finish second in the John Worsfold Medal, benefitting from a pre-season trip to Qatar.

Yeo played his customary midfield role during the first half of match simulation, with the Eagles playing two 20-minute halves as part of a longer session in the Perth heat.

Premiership forward Liam Ryan was among the standouts, winning plenty of disposals up the ground and creating forward entries, with recruit Jack Graham influential in the midfield.

Fellow Richmond premiership player Liam Baker continued to play in defence, where new coach Andrew McQualter is keen to utilise his experience and leadership.

Liam Baker is seen at West Coast training on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

The Eagles look likely to have a raft of new backline options in 2025, with forward/wingman Ryan Maric playing in defence as a third tall option.

Train-on players James Van Es and Sandy Brock were also used as key defenders opposed to Jake Waterman and Oscar Allen respectively, with former Gold Coast-listed backman Brock holding his own in several contests.

Van Es, who spent two seasons with St Kilda, and Brock are hoping to fill the Eagles' remaining list spot and support club champion Jeremy McGovern after the departure of key defender Tom Barrass.

Ruckman Harry Barnett also settled in defence opposed to draftee Jobe Shanahan, while Reuben Ginbey continued in the backline role he impressed in late last season.

Key defender Harry Edwards did not complete match simulation but was part of later ball-movement drills.

There is plenty of excitement about young gun Elijah Hewett's prospects this year after a season wiped out by foot injuries, with the 20-year-old involved in match simulation on Friday.

The midfielder/forward was mostly used in attack but worked his way up the ground and showcased his speed and dynamic movement when around the ball.

Another player potentially up for a positional move is half forward Jack Hutchinson, who lined up in the midfield at times and won his share of the ball.

Match simulation on Friday was notable for the Eagles' repeated efforts to tap the ball forward to gain territory, with McQualter's fast, high pressure game style quickly becoming evident.