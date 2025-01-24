Adam Kingsley speaks highly of Jake Stringer's work ethic as he attempts to make a mark at his third club

Jake Stringer in action during Greater Western Sydney's training session on December 2, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

HIGH-PROFILE recruit Jake Stringer has impressed Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley with his "terrific" work ethic.

After seven seasons at Essendon, Stringer found his way to the Giants during last year's trade period as he attempts to make a mark at his third club.

The 30-year-old is coming off a 42-goal season with the Bombers, second behind only Kyle Langford (43).

Often criticised when at Essendon and the Western Bulldogs for his dedication and consistency, Stringer has made a flawless start at Engie Stadium.

"I've seen a terrific work ethic," Kingsley told reporters of Stringer on Friday.

"I've seen him embrace the way we want him to play in our system really well.

"(He has been) training almost every session. Certainly post-Christmas he's been in every session.

"We still manage him accordingly.

"I've been really pleased with his effort and attitude."

Jake Stringer at GWS after joining from Essendon. Picture: GWS Giants

Stringer will slot into an already dangerous forward line that includes captain Toby Greene, Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan, and Brent Daniels.

Kingsley dryly joked the Giants would "find a spot" for Stringer in the star-studded forward half.

Toby Greene leads his group from Aaron Cadman in the 2km time trial during Greater Western Sydney's training session on December 2, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"He'll work within our forward line and play the role that we need him to play, whatever the game dictates,'' he said.

"We think he's a difficult match-up deep.

"We think him getting the ball through the midfield with his skill, his power and his speed can help us play the brand that we want to play.

"He's such a difficult player to play on. It maybe asks the opposition who they play on Toby Greene, who they play on Jake Stringer, who they play on Brent Daniels."

The Giants are coming off a devastating end to their 2024 campaign, losing their semi-final despite leading eventual premiers Brisbane by 44 points during the third quarter.

