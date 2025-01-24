Chad Warner and brother Corey came together during a Swans match simulation on Friday

Chad and Corey Warner clash during Sydney's match simulation on January 24, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

BROTHERS Chad and Corey Warner had to be separated by new coach Dean Cox during a high-octane match simulation at Sydney training on Friday.

The pair came together after Corey, the younger of the two brothers, took exception to some heavy contact from Chad.

Cox happened to be close by and helped seperate the pair before play continued.

The incident lasted no more than two seconds and the brothers were spotted having a laugh together at three-quarter time, with seemingly no bad blood between the pair.

The boys' mother, Anita, responded to the AFL's Instagram post about the incident with a face palm emoji, to which Chad replied with a laughing emoji.

It was a marker of a particularly competitive hit-out for the Swans, with the informal match officiated by AFL umpires.

CEO Tom Harley, who will be hoping his club can re-sign Chad this year, was among those watching on.

Tom McCartin was again trialled as a forward, with Joel Hamling - who played forward in the VFL last year - playing in defence.

Tom McCartin takes a mark during Sydney's match simulation on January 24, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Warner brothers' incident is the latest in a long line of teammate v teammate scuffles.

Almost two years ago to the day, Essendon teammates Jake Stringer and Mason Redman came together as tensions boiled over at Bombers training.

In 2020, Kyle Hartigan threw several punches at then Adelaide teammate Billy Frampton while the pair were playing on opposing sides of an intraclub match at West Lakes.

Infamously, in 2009, Carlton suspended Setanta O'hAilpin after he punched teammate Cameron Cloke before kicking him as he lay on the ground during an intraclub match.