Jordan De Goey takes the next steps in his recovery from groin and abdominal issues, while Nick Daicos shows no signs of a plantar fascia issue

Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on July 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey has taken the next step in his return to full fitness after his 2024 campaign was compromised by a lingering groin injury, before ending prematurely due to a high-grade hamstring strain.

The 28-year-old started the pre-season with a 10-day training program in Doha, where De Goey visited renowned sports medicine facility Aspetar to treat the groin and abdominal issues that limited him to 13 appearances last year and prevented him from playing at his explosive best.

After transitioning back into the main group earlier this month, De Goey completed some match simulation at the AIA Centre on Friday following two hours of training before being put on ice late in the session.

Collingwood high performance boss Jarrod Wade accompanied De Goey on the trip to Qatar and has helped guide the Victorian through a carefully planned program across the summer.

De Goey will build his practice match minutes across the next month, with the Magpies heading to the Gold Coast in a few weeks for a training camp and match simulation against the Suns and Lions at People First Stadium on February 20, ahead of the AAMI Community Series fixture against Richmond on February 27.

Reigning Copeland Trophy winner Nick Daicos returned to the track on Friday and showed no signs of the plantar fascia issue that has limited his training this month.

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old trained for nearly two hours before sitting out the 20 minutes of match simulation, with the Magpies monitoring his loads ahead of the practice matches after the foot issue flared up.

All-Australian wingman Josh Daicos has been managing a calf issue but also trained during the first half of the session and is expected to return to full training next week.

Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell has started running again after being diagnosed with bone stress in his foot at the start of December.

The veteran midfielder is facing a delayed start to the 2025 season after enduring a nightmare 2024 – he hasn't played since Anzac Day – due to repeat feet issues.

Tom Mitchell is tackled by Brayden Maynard during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Mason Cox has returned to Texas in recent days for personal reasons, but the American is scheduled to be back at the club next week.

Father-son prospect Tom McGuane joined Craig McRae's squad for the first time in 2025 and will train with the group again next week.

The 17-year-old son of 1990 premiership hero Mick, who watched on from afar in the shadows of AAMI Park, is considered a potential first-round prospect in this November's AFL Draft.

Big name acquisition Dan Houston and free agency signings Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey continue to bank session after session after moving clubs during the off-season.

Two-time All-Australian Houston starred across half-back during the match simulation, while Membrey was involved in an intriguing battle with Brayden Maynard.

Collingwood opens its season against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium on Sunday, March 9.