Chad Warner's future is set to be a major talking point this year and fellow Swans star Errol Gulden won't be putting additional pressure on his teammate

Chad Warner and Errol Gulden are seen during Sydney's team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY star Errol Gulden has conceded the uncertainty of his unsigned contract affected his on-field performance last season, as teammate Chad Warner weighs up his own playing future in 2025.

Warner is set to attract multi-million dollar offers from both Western Australian clubs this year as they attempt to lure the All-Australian product, who is out of contract at the end of the season, home to Perth.

The 23-year-old did little to quell the speculation of a move back to WA last week when it was reported he had purchased a four-bedroom home worth close to $3 million in the affluent Perth suburb of Applecross.

Gulden said he and the rest of the Swans set-up will try to convince Warner to stay in Sydney, but added the club won't put undue pressure on him as he weighs up the life-altering decision.

"It looks like a nice pad ... nice holiday house for him," Gulden smirked before later adding with a smile "maybe it was just an investment (property) for him, who knows?"

"I'm certainly doing my best (to convince him to stay) but it's Chad's decision.

Nick Blakey, Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner and Errol Gulden are pictured after being named in the All-Australian team on August 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'll be nibbling away at him throughout the year, don't worry about that. But we play football for a small part of our lives, and everyone’s got an individual decision to make – what's best for you, what's best for your family.

"It's entirely up to Chad. It's going to be wrong for me to stand here and make rash comments when he's got his process he'll go through.

"It's obviously going to play out throughout the year, and it's something we've got to be aware of as well, not put too much pressure on him.

"He's wired differently, Chaddy. He certainly won't let it affect his footy.

Chad Warner at Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I love playing with him, he's one of my best mates. I just want to see him be happy – and at least he’s got a pretty nice pad now, too."

Gulden went through a similar situation during his contract year last season, although the Sydneysider did not have the go-home factor attached to Warner's decision.

Adelaide was one of the clubs to come hard for Gulden, who revealed after he had signed a four-year contract extension at the Swans that he had knocked back a 10-year offer from a rival club.

The 22-year-old did not seem fazed by the speculation as he stormed to his second All-Australian blazer, but he admitted on Tuesday the decision had weighed on him.

"It definitely plays on your mind, and you think about it a fair bit," he said.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like it probably affected my football at the start of last season; whether or not you were able to see it, I think it definitely did deep down.

"But it's a personal thing. There's also been some boys who've had their best seasons in contract years and some boys thrive in that environment. It's for the individual, but I was pretty glad when mine was finished though."