Check out how your club has put together its list heading into the 2025 season

Jack Lukosius, Harry Perryman and Aaron Cadman. Pictures: AFL Photos/PAFC

PORT Adelaide has turned to the Trade Period more than any other club to build its current list, while Collingwood has looked away from the draft.

A dozen players on the Power's list arrived via a trade, including three – Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards and Rory Atkins – during the most recent off-season.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL ANALYSIS

That trio arrived after four others joined the Power during the Trade Period at the end of 2023.

Collingwood (11) and Carlton (10) are close behind Port for the most players who came onto their current lists via trades.

Top three clubs Players who joined via trade Port Adelaide 12 Collingwood 11 Carlton 10

But unlike the Pies and Blues, the Power have still welcomed 25 of their current players through the draft.

Of the 43 players currently on Collingwood's list, only 19 – the fewest in the League – have been drafted to the club.

That includes three additions at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft in Joel Cochran (pick No.47), Charlie West (No.50) and Will Hayes (No.56).

Will Hayes at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

And it was another busy off-season away from the draft for the Magpies, with Dan Houston (trade), Harry Perryman (free agent) and Tim Membrey (delisted free agent) joining the club.

In contrast, Greater Western Sydney has brought in 33 of its players through the draft, which is six more than the next highest in the League.

Top 10 clubs Players who joined via AFL Draft Greater Western Sydney 33 North Melbourne, Richmond 27 Brisbane, Fremantle, West Coast, Western Bulldogs 26 Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide 25

Perennial contenders Geelong and Sydney have found plenty of joy through Category B rookies and the Rookie Draft, with 13 and 12 of their current players respectively joining through those mechanisms.

After signing Zak Evans and Lachlan Gulbin, and bringing in Asher Eastham and Max Knobel through the Rookie Draft, Gold Coast is third with 10.

AFL Draft: 24 (equal 11th most)

Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)

Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 8 (fourth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)

Luke Nankervis runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)

Trade: 8 (equal seventh most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 16th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)

Conor McKenna celebrates Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 20 (equal 16th most)

Trade: 10 (third most)

Free agency: 4 (most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 16th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)

George Hewett is chased by Zak Butters in Carlton's clash with Port Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 19 (18th most)

Trade: 11 (second most)

Free agency: 3 (equal second most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)

Jack Crisp is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AFL Draft: 25 (equal eighth most)

Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)

Free agency: 3 (equal second most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal eighth most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)

Jack Darling and Ben McKay compete for the ball during the R8 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)

Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (equal fifth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 17th most)

Jeremy Sharp is tackled by Jase Burgoyne during Fremantle's match against Port Adelaide in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 22 (15th most)

Trade: 7 (equal eighth most)

Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 13 (most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 17th most)

Mark Blicavs during the Second Qualifying Final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 25 (equal eighth most)

Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 10 (third most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)

Nick Holman in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 33 (most)

Trade: 3 (18th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)

Giants draftees Oliver Hannaford (L) and Harrison Oliver (R) on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 23 (equal 13th most)

Trade: 9 (equal fourth most)

Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 10th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)

Jai Newcombe during the round 24 match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 24 (equal 11th most)

Trade: 8 (equal seventh most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (equal fifth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 10th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)

Judd McVee takes a mark during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)

Trade: 9 (equal fourth most)

Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 2 (18th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)

Finn O'Sullivan and Matt Whitlock celebrate during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 25 (equal eighth most)

Trade: 12 (most)

Free agency: 0 (18th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates during the Second Semi Final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)

Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal eighth most)

Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)

Richmond draftees (back L-R): Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Harry Armstrong, and (front L-R) Jonty Faull, Taj Hotton and Luke Trainor at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 20 (equal 16th most)

Trade: 9 (equal fourth most)

Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal seventh most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)

Jack Macrae poses for a photo after joining St Kilda. Picture: St Kilda FC

AFL Draft: 23 (equal 13th most)

Trade: 4 (17th most)

Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 12 (second most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 10th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)

Jake Lloyd and Dane Rampe ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)

Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)

Free agency: 3 (equal second most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal seventh most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)

Harley Reid after West Coast's clash with North Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)

Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)

Lachie Bramble in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on March 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Players who joined via AFL Draft Greater Western Sydney 33 North Melbourne, Richmond 27 Brisbane, Fremantle, West Coast, Western Bulldogs 26 Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide 25 Adelaide, Melbourne, Hawthorn, Sydney 23 Geelong 22 Carlton, St Kilda 20 Collingwood 19