PORT Adelaide has turned to the Trade Period more than any other club to build its current list, while Collingwood has looked away from the draft.
A dozen players on the Power's list arrived via a trade, including three – Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards and Rory Atkins – during the most recent off-season.
That trio arrived after four others joined the Power during the Trade Period at the end of 2023.
Collingwood (11) and Carlton (10) are close behind Port for the most players who came onto their current lists via trades.
|Top three clubs
|Players who joined via trade
|Port Adelaide
|12
|Collingwood
|11
|Carlton
|10
But unlike the Pies and Blues, the Power have still welcomed 25 of their current players through the draft.
Of the 43 players currently on Collingwood's list, only 19 – the fewest in the League – have been drafted to the club.
That includes three additions at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft in Joel Cochran (pick No.47), Charlie West (No.50) and Will Hayes (No.56).
And it was another busy off-season away from the draft for the Magpies, with Dan Houston (trade), Harry Perryman (free agent) and Tim Membrey (delisted free agent) joining the club.
In contrast, Greater Western Sydney has brought in 33 of its players through the draft, which is six more than the next highest in the League.
|Top 10 clubs
|Players who joined via AFL Draft
|Greater Western Sydney
|33
|North Melbourne, Richmond
|27
|Brisbane, Fremantle, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
|26
|Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide
|25
Perennial contenders Geelong and Sydney have found plenty of joy through Category B rookies and the Rookie Draft, with 13 and 12 of their current players respectively joining through those mechanisms.
After signing Zak Evans and Lachlan Gulbin, and bringing in Asher Eastham and Max Knobel through the Rookie Draft, Gold Coast is third with 10.
AFL Draft: 24 (equal 11th most)
Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 8 (fourth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)
AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)
Trade: 8 (equal seventh most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 16th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 20 (equal 16th most)
Trade: 10 (third most)
Free agency: 4 (most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 16th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)
AFL Draft: 19 (18th most)
Trade: 11 (second most)
Free agency: 3 (equal second most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal eighth most)
Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)
Free agency: 3 (equal second most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal eighth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)
Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 17th most)
AFL Draft: 22 (15th most)
Trade: 7 (equal eighth most)
Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 13 (most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 17th most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal eighth most)
Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 10 (third most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)
AFL Draft: 33 (most)
Trade: 3 (18th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 13th most)
Trade: 9 (equal fourth most)
Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 10th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)
AFL Draft: 24 (equal 11th most)
Trade: 8 (equal seventh most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 10th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)
AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)
Trade: 9 (equal fourth most)
Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 2 (18th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal eighth most)
Trade: 12 (most)
Free agency: 0 (18th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)
AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)
Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal eighth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)
AFL Draft: 20 (equal 16th most)
Trade: 9 (equal fourth most)
Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal seventh most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 13th most)
Trade: 4 (17th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal fifth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 12 (second most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 10th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)
AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)
Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)
Free agency: 3 (equal second most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal seventh most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 13th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)
AFL Draft: 26 (equal fourth most)
Trade: 6 (equal 10th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 11th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal eighth most)
