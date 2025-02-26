Almost 100 players are eligible for free agency after the additions of several more names in the pre-season supplemental signing period

A WAITING game is underway for the best free agents, as the top group of high-profile out-of-contract players take their time with big contract decisions.

There are 103 free agents in the AFL ahead of Opening Round, with AFL.com.au updating its previous lists after the end of the pre-season supplemental signing period saw more additions as free agents.

But the contract waiting room is now filling up, as the remaining big names look set to start the season before getting into their contract calls.

AFL.com.au revealed North Melbourne has tabled a seven-year offer for Luke Davies-Uniacke and Carlton has made a seven-year offer for Tom De Koning as both weigh significant interest from St Kilda, which is pursuing the market hard.

While other clubs are keen to also throw their hats in the ring for both of the stars, both players are expected to face the choice of staying loyal or going to the Saints, with the pair to take more time before making their calls. Davies-Uniacke has been keen to see more progress from the Roos early in the season.

Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich is also waiting and has interest from both West Australian clubs, while Victorian clubs could also look to tempt him into a move with the potential of midfield time, while Hawthorn's James Worpel is biding his time before getting into contract talks.

AFL.com.au revealed in January that Brisbane had spoken with West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen last year and the key forward is seeking a long-term deal, while Collingwood's Brayden Maynard has had talks but an extension at the Pies is not imminent.

Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw has been in talks over a long-term deal of at least six years, while the Western Bulldogs are expected to soon pick up talks on Ed Richards' free agency contract. His captain, Marcus Bontempelli, is another to be content to wait until further into the year before getting into his contract future.

As reported by AFL.com.au in October, Sam Draper is settled at Essendon and enjoys living in Melbourne amid Adelaide's interest, but the Bombers ruckman has been keen to play some games at the start of the year before his value is ascertained.

Collingwood has the most free agents in the competition with 11, while Adelaide (nine) and Carlton (eight) are next with the biggest group.

The SSP additions of Lachie McAndrew (Adelaide), Francis Evans and Matt Carroll (Carlton), Jai Culley (Melbourne), Sandy Brock (West Coast), Quinton Narkle (Fremantle) and Jaxon Prior (Essendon) boosted the total free agency pool, given all qualify as free agents because they were previously delisted and have penned one-year deals.

The AFL's official free agency list will be released to clubs in coming weeks, with the restricted and unrestricted bandings to come as part of that.

2025 FREE AGENCY LIST

*Qualifies as previously delisted

^Qualifies as previously moving clubs as a free agent

Chris Burgess*

Matt Crouch

Wayne Milera

Lachie Murphy

Reilly O'Brien

Harry Schoenberg*

Brodie Smith

Taylor Walker

Lachie McAndrew*

Darcy Gardiner

Ryan Lester

Brandon Starcevich

Dayne Zorko

Darragh Joyce*

Sam Day*

Matt Carroll*

Tom De Koning

Sam Docherty

George Hewett^

Jack Silvagni

Orazio Fantasia*

Nick Haynes^

Francis Evans*

Mason Cox

Jamie Elliott

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Jeremy Howe

Ash Johnson*

Ned Long*

Brayden Maynard

Brody Mihocek

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Oleg Markov*

Sam Draper

Jayden Laverde

Jaxon Prior*

Andrew Brayshaw

Nat Fyfe

Oscar McDonald*

Quinton Narkle*

Jeremy Sharp*

Michael Walters

Tom Atkins

Jed Bews

Mark Blicavs

Mitch Duncan

Cam Guthrie

Rhys Stanley

Brayden Fiorini

Sean Lemmens

Alex Sexton

David Swallow

Nick Holman

Josh Fahey*

Callan Ward

Jacob Wehr*

Lachlan Keeffe*

Luke Breust

Jack Gunston

James Worpel

Seamus Mitchell*

Jake Melksham

Tom McDonald

Charlie Spargo

Tom Campbell^

Jai Culley*

Luke Davies-Uniacke

Brynn Teakle*

Aidan Corr^

Toby Pink*

Travis Boak

Kane Farrell

Rory Atkins^

Dylan Williams*

Tom Lynch^

Kamdyn McIntosh

Dion Prestia

Zaine Cordy^

Jimmy Webster

Liam Stocker*

Hunter Clark

Joel Hamling^

Aaron Francis*

Jake Lloyd

Dane Rampe

Robbie Fox

Ben Paton*

Oscar Allen

Tom Cole

Jamie Cripps

Jayden Hunt^

Jack Petruccelle

Dom Sheed

Sandy Brock*

Oskar Baker*

Marcus Bontempelli

Jason Johannisen

Liam Jones^

Tom Liberatore

Ed Richards

Caleb Poulter*