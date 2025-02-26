Joel Amartey says Tom McCartin gives the side confidence in attack

SYDNEY'S Joel Amartey says Tom McCartin is what the Swans' forward pack needs ahead of their final pre-season match against Gold Coast.

Amartey said McCartin's contribution to a rotating forward line was giving the side confidence they could go one step further in 2025 after being thumped by Brisbane in last year's Grand Final.

Swans coach Dean Cox's decision to switch McCartin from defence to attack dominated talk this week, despite the tall slotting six goals against the Giants in a pre-season hitout.

"(McCartin) is what the team needs,'' Amartey said on Wednesday.

"We're working with him and we're working well. It's easy for us forwards.

"We feel comfortable with each other. We've lived together (and) no one can say a bad word about Tommy.

"Everyone's got great confidence in each other and themselves. In the hardest times you gel together, and we're happy to move forward."

Swans captain Callum Mills has been ruled out until after Sydney's round three bye.

The 27-year-old has missed a fair chunk of the pre-season, but Amartey said his presence was still being being felt.

"He's always optimistic and he's back on the horse already. He'll be back in training in a few weeks," Amartey said.

"As captain he's a spiritual leader, but when he's not playing he leads in training and meetings.

"You never don't see him, he doesn't hide away. There's a lot more that happens in footy."

Star forward Tom Papley has also missed all of pre-season with an ankle niggle, and although he was expected to return for the Suns clash, Amartey was more hopeful he'd be back for Opening Round.

"He's good. He's working back into training over these next couple of weeks,'' Amartey said.

"It'll be a test for this week, but he'll be ready to go next week."

The Swans face an in-form Suns outfit on the Gold Coast on Friday.