Hawthorn will be without some key players for its AAMI Community Series match against the Western Bulldogs

Changkuoth Jiath during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will unveil marquee signing Tom Barrass in Thursday night's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs in Launceston, but Changkuoth Jiath has suffered a late pre-season setback on the eve of Opening Round.

Jiath was managed for last week's practice match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium with the plan to play this week at University of Tasmania Stadium, before reporting hip soreness after training on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old missed the final three games of last year's home and away season due to a calf injury and couldn't force his way back into Hawthorn's 23 in September, but he has banked a full pre-season on the track until now.

Hawthorn is investigating the severity of the injury and are yet to rule Jiath out of next week's season opener against Sydney at the SCG. But given the pressure for spots and the lack of exposed form, it will be hard for Sam Mitchell to pick him to start 2025.

Barrass missed the practice match against the Cats due to his wedding in Perth, but will now get the opportunity to bank some match practice alongside fellow recruit Josh Battle and Hawthorn captain James Sicily.

Tom Barrass poses during Hawthorn's 2025 team photo day at Waverley Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Second-year small forward Nick Watson will also play on Thursday night after being managed against the Cats due to illness. The 2023 pick No.5 has been impressive this side of Christmas and looks poised to launch in 2025, after kicking seven goals across two finals last September to finish his maiden campaign with 25.27 from 18 appearances.

Veteran goal sneak Luke Breust won't face Luke Beveridge's side in Launceston but will play for Box Hill against Footscray in a VFL practice match at Mission Whitten Oval on Friday night.

The 34-year-old played 19 games in 2024, but started as the sub 12 times, including both finals, after managing groin issues across the year. But after a decent training block across the summer, Breust is injury free and fighting for a spot in Hawthorn's forward line, which includes reigning All-Australian half-forward Dylan Moore, Jack Ginnivan, Connor Macdonald and Watson, as well as Blake Hardwick, who will be rested on Thursday night.

Massimo D'Ambrosio was a revelation on a wing in his first season in brown and gold, but the former Bomber has been forced to deal with some interruptions across the pre-season.

He was sidelined in December due to appendicitis before suffering a concussion at training earlier this month. But after exiting protocols, D'Ambrosio will face the Bulldogs on Thursday night.