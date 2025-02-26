Bailey Dale is sidelined with a quad injury and won't play in the Bulldogs' AAMI Community Series clash

Bailey Dale celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN half-back Bailey Dale is the latest Western Bulldogs star racing the clock to be fit for the club's round one clash against North Melbourne on March 15.

The 28-year-old is sidelined with a quad injury and won't face Hawthorn in Thursday night's AAMI Community Series clash at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Dale also missed the match simulation session against Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval earlier this month, but could bank some minutes in Footscray's practice match against North Melbourne next Saturday.

After establishing himself as a star by collecting a blazer in 2021, Dale was included in the All-Australian squad last year, before finishing equal runner-up in the Charles Sutton Medal alongside Adam Treloar.

Gun half-back-turned-midfielder Ed Richards is also dealing with a calf issue after suffering the injury at training last Friday.

The out-of-contract Victorian won't play in Launceston on Thursday, but the club remains hopeful he will be available to start the season against the Kangaroos.

Ed Richards in action during the elimination final between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at the MCG on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richards has been one of the best performers on the track over the summer, spending the entire season training in the midfield.

Six-time All-Australian Marcus Bontempelli and veteran inside midfielder Tom Liberatore have both headed to Launceston on Wednesday to play against the Hawks after being managed against the Bombers.

Luke Beveridge will start 2025 without access to Cody Weightman (knee), Liam Jones (hamstring), Adam Treloar (calf), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (personal) and Jason Johanissen (hamstring).

Treloar has made strong progress in his recovery from a series of calf strains but the reigning All-Australian midfielder needs to bank a decent training block before he is ready to play.

The 31-year-old has barely trained with the main group over the pre-season, but has proven his durability in the past, averaging 19.5 appearances per season despite suffering soft tissue injuries at different times.