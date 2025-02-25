Clockwise from left: Connor Macdonald, Braeden Campbell, Bailey Humphrey, Jesse Motlop. Pictures: AFL Photos

WE'VE seen glimpses, the moments, the sparks of brilliance, but who out of your club's young guns is set to explode in 2025 and take the leap from good to bonafide star?

We've taken a look at the players that have given us a taste of what they're capable of, but just haven't quite yet had that breakout season that puts them on a whole new level.

We're making the call - stars will be born in 2025. Check it out.

Jake Soligo

The 22-year-old is well established in the Crows' midfield after a third placing in the club champion award, but the club is bullish he can take another significant jump in 2025. An onballer who blends toughness and skill, Soligo can move from the inside to the outside and averaged 22 disposals and 3.9 clearances in 23 games last year. His three-goal performance against Port Adelaide in a Mt Barker match simulation was proof he is primed for the year ahead after not missing a beat over the summer. To take the next step, performances like his Showdown Medal-winning effort against Port Adelaide in round eight last season will need to be more regular. If they are, he could eventually be among the League's best onballers. A move to the midfield for Dan Curtin could get the best out of the young tall, who is learning the craft from captain Jordan Dawson. – Nathan Schmook

Levi Ashcroft

Just like his older brother Will two years ago, Ashcroft got to the Lions with huge raps via the father-son drafting process. He played in three Coates Talent League premierships for Sandringham and was a two-time under-18 All-Australian. A midfielder by trade, Ashcroft is capable of playing a variety of roles with his great vision and clever ball use in the front half of the ground. Logan Morris is another young Lion that should continue improving. Already a premiership player, the 19-year-old will have more responsibility in the forward line following Joe Daniher's retirement. Watch out for bolter Ty Gallop as well. – Michael Whiting

Levi Ashcroft during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jesse Motlop

The signs have been good for Motlop across pre-season. After a 2024 campaign blighted by toe and hamstring injuries that kept him to just seven matches, the small forward has enjoyed a strong summer and looks to have claimed the early mantle as the side's primary crumbing goalkicker. Motlop looked electric in last Saturday's scratch match with St Kilda, kicking three goals and emerging as Carlton's standout player at the feet of Harry McKay and Tom De Koning. In a contract year for the 21-year-old, expect a season where he surpasses a personal best tally of 24 goals for the campaign. – Riley Beveridge

Bobby Hill

Let’s be clear, the Norm Smith medallist has already proven himself at Collingwood, but 2025 could be the year Hill emerges as an All-Australian small forward. After kicking 33 goals in his first season with the Magpies in 2023, the West Australian finished with 30 last year, but only kicked more than two goals twice. Beau McCreery also threatened to go to another level in 2024 and could be ready to launch again. Ed Allan looks set to push for a permanent spot this year, as does Reef McInnes. - Josh Gabelich

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal with Jamie Elliott during the R18 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on July 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nate Caddy

The No.10 pick from the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft caught the eye last year, and Caddy could go to another level in 2025. The high-flying and athletic forward finished last season with nine goals in his 10 games, having made his debut halfway through the campaign. Caddy's leap, and courage in flying for marks he perhaps shouldn't, is set to thrill for years to come. It's also worth keeping an eye on Elijah Tsatas, who will look to cement his spot in the Bombers' midfield. – Dejan Kalinic

Nathan O'Driscoll

After a year ruined by nasty blood clotting and an infection in his leg, O'Driscoll has put together the type of pre-season that will make him hard to overlook for round one. A daring wingman with a raking left-foot kick, the 22-year-old has added the size and strength that will allow him to rotate both as a wingman and a centre-bounce midfielder, giving him more opportunities to impact games. His attacking instincts and ability to take on opponents also shape as attributes that will add more spice to the Dockers' overall style. The confidence gained during 20 games last season could help skilful key defender Joshua Draper become an established talent, while No.16 draft pick Murphy Reid has shot to prominence in the lead-up to his debut season. – Nathan Schmook

Nathan O'Driscoll in action during Fremantle's clash with Port Adelaide in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lawson Humphries

He was one of the stories of September, now can Humphries carry that momentum into 2025? The mature-age pick out of the WAFL played the final 11 games of the season and looks ready to benefit after a full pre-season. Oisin Mullin may not reach those level yet, but the County Mayo could be the next star Irishman in the game. Chris Scott is a big fan and was prepared to play him in both finals last year. - Josh Gabelich

Lawson Humphries in action during the R23 match between Geelong and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bailey Humphrey

Humphrey had the weight of the world on his shoulders in 2024 when new coach Damien Hardwick likened him to Dustin Martin and Jordan De Goey. Struggling to live up to the comparisons – which were meant to instil belief in the quiet Victorian – Humphrey has returned in prime physical shape ahead of his third season. A powerful half-forward, he is also expected to spend more time in the middle of the ground in an enhanced role this season. Jake Rogers is another set to make a leap after playing nine games in his first season, while Leo Lombard should make an impact when he returns from a shoulder injury. – Michael Whiting

Bailey Humphrey during Gold Coast'S 2025 team photo day at People First Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby McMullin

Put the Giants youngster on your radar in 2025. After the departures of James Peatling, Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming last October, coach Adam Kingsley has moved McMullin into the midfield group across the summer and has liked what he's seen. The 20-year-old has power, speed and a nice footy IQ, while his versatility is another big asset to his game. McMullin can, and has, been playing inside across pre-season, but he can also move to a wing and across half-forward. He'll miss the first two matches of the season through suspension, but looks a certainty to come straight back into the team. – Riley Beveridge

Toby McMullin in action during Greater Western Sydney's training session at Engie Stadium on September 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Connor Macdonald

In a team brimming with young talent, Macdonald arguably has the potential to be the most exciting of the lot. The 22-year-old was seemingly born to play Hokball, with his gut running from defence to attack and innate goal sense key parts of Sam Mitchell's game style. A career-best season saw him rewarded with a top-five finish in the club's best and fairest award after booting 28 goals and averaging 17.4 disposals, 5.3 marks and 2.8 tackles. Already beloved by Hawthorn fans, Macdonald looks primed to take it to another level in his fourth AFL season. - Brandon Cohen

Caleb Windsor

Windsor gave Demons fans plenty to be excited about in an impressive maiden season, but there's every indication the speedster will take his game to the next level in 2025 as he utilises his pace and clever ball use down back. The 2023 No.7 pick starred on a wing in his first year, averaging 14.5 disposals, kicking eight goals and earning a Telstra AFL Rising Star nod, but has spent a significant amount of time this summer training at half-back. With Christian Salem and Trent Rivers set for more midfield time in 2025, expect to see the 19-year-old make a big leap as he adds his elite pace and athleticism to the Demons' defensive mix. – Alison O'Connor

Caleb Windsor celebrates a goal during the R18 match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Wil Dawson

After a summer in which Dawson has added 13kgs to battle some of the competition's best key forwards, North Melbourne officials are now tipping big things for the teenager. The 200cm key defender has struggled with a shoulder injury across pre-season, delaying his progress, but will still get his opportunities throughout 2025. Dawson, a former first-round pick, played three games in his maiden campaign at Arden Street, but will be next in line behind a defensive trio of Charlie Comben, Griffin Logue and Aidan Corr this year. If he finds his way into the team, expect him to take his chance. – Riley Beveridge

Wil Dawson with his family ahead of his debut in the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Joe Berry

Following a strong first pre-season, the clever small forward looks like playing a lot of senior footy in 2025. With his combination of strong running, finishing skills and creativity inside forward 50, Berry should form a great combination alongside Willie Rioli. The No.15 draft pick was an under-18 All-Australian and was a prolific goalkicker for both the Murray Bushrangers and Vic Country in the national championships. Logan Evans had a terrific second half of 2024 after being snapped up in the mid-season rookie draft and could take another step this year. – Michael Whiting

Jacob Blight

While Richmond has plenty of shiny new toys to play with this season, the slightly older Blight is set for a long stint at the top level. Signed to the Tigers through last year's mid-season draft, the 23-year-old Peel Thunder product played three senior games towards the end of 2024. Despite his status as a "key back", the 196cm tall won Richmond's time trial at the start of pre-season, and is likely to initially fill the hole left by the suspended Noah Balta. He reads the play well, is a strong intercept mark, and will only get better as he adjusts to the pace of AFL. – Sarah Black

Jacob Blight in action during the practice match between West Coast and Richmond at Mineral Resources Park on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hugo Garcia

With most of St Kilda's 2024 midfield options either injured or no longer at the club, this year is Garcia's time to shine. He's already grabbed the opportunity with two hands, playing a heap of midfield time in Saturday's scratch match against Carlton where he was arguably best on ground. The 185cm speedster looks to have added size to his frame, and paired with his attack on the ball and creativity around stoppage, he looks poised to make a huge impact in 2025. - Sophie Welsh

Braeden Campbell

Having been on the fringes at times last year - he was the starting sub on six occasions - Campbell has been switched into the forward line and looks set for a monster year. The 23-year-old has impressed with his defensive pressure and has even stood out as a lead-up target, booting four goals in a warm-up game against Greater Western Sydney. He remains one of the best kicks at the club and with a fresh three-year contract signed, looks ready to explode. Youngster Angus Sheldrick could also be ready for a breakout year, although finding a regular spot in a stacked Swans midfield will be a challenge for him, while keep an eye on Sam Wicks in his new role in defence. – Martin Smith

Elijah Hewett

Persistent foot injuries wiped out the 20-year-old's 2024 season, but Hewett has used this pre-season to re-establish the powerful attributes he displayed as a draftee. Hewett was a star in the Eagles' match simulation against Richmond and looks well placed to feature in round one as a midfielder/forward. His second goal in the AFL, hitting a stoppage at pace against St Kilda in round 16, 2023, and bursting past opponents to snap a goal, was a glimpse of what he could do more regularly in 2025 now he is injury-free. Tall forward Archer Reid and forward-turned-wingman Tyrell Dewar are both pushing for round-one selection on the back of impressive summers. – Nathan Schmook

Sam Darcy

Last year was a breakout season for Darcy, but the former pick No.2 appears poised for a proper lift-off this year. Darcy booted 38 goals from 21 appearances in 2024, including a huge haul of seven against North Melbourne in round 23. With Jamarra Ugle-Hagan’s return unclear, the 21-year-old will become a focal point in attack. Ed Richards is already a star, but after spending the summer training as a midfielder – following a mid-season move in 2024 – the Victorian has the tools to be a surprise All-Australian contender, if not in 2025, in the not-too-distant future. - Josh Gabelich