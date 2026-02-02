The Traders chat through the AFL Fantasy defenders to pick in Classic and Draft

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during the match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYERS residing in the back half of the field have been a happy hunting ground for AFL Fantasy points in recent years.

They're the new midfielders when it comes to Fantasy points.

With half-a-dozen players with DEF status that averaged more than 100 last year, the aim will be to upgrade towards a high-scoring line.

Roy names his Rollin' 22 with no surprises that Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is at the top. Coming off his blistering 110.8 average and a move into the midfield, there's no limit on his ceiling … unless a tag finally comes.

Value will be key for coaches building their initial Fantasy Classic squads. Nic Newman's 30 per cent discount on his price has coaches excited, the upside of Colby McKercher running out of defence and the potential of some of the draftees mean some dollars can be saved.

Nic Newman speaks to Michael Voss during Carlton training on April 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

There is significant depth in the line for Fantasy Draft. With plenty of options available considering more than 50 players averaged more than 70, there will be some diamonds if you're willing to wait. In saying that, we may see a few go in the first round with the likes of Lachie Whitfield and Connor Rozee matching it with the best in other positions.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie cover the key players to consider across both formats in their latest podcast.

Episode guide

1:45 - Roy's Rollin' 22

5:20 - Premium defenders

9:00 - Value defenders

21:00 - Cash cow defenders

24:10 - Draft options

