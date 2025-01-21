Jy Simpkin will captain North Melbourne in 2025, with Nick Larkey and Harry Sheezel appointed co-vice captains

Jy Simpkin poses during North Melbourne's 2024 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

JY SIMPKIN will be the standalone captain of North Melbourne in 2025, taking on the role solo for the first time since being appointed the club's co-captain alongside Luke McDonald ahead of the 2023 season.

McDonald made the decision to step aside prior to the leadership vote last week.

Simpkin was backed in as captain by his teammates and coaches and will lead the Kangaroos for a third campaign.

The 26-year-old was appointed co-captain alongside McDonald ahead of the 2023 season, with the pair becoming the first in the club's history to share the captaincy role.

Spearhead Nick Larkey and young gun Harry Sheezel have been appointed co-vice captains.

"Jy, Nick and Harry are outstanding leaders for our club and received strong support from the players and coaches," Kangaroos footy boss Todd Viney said.

"Jy has taken great strides forward in his leadership capabilities over the last two seasons, supported by Luke McDonald and is well placed to lead as a standalone captain.

"The standard Harry has set since he walked into the club has been quite remarkable for his young age, and Nick continues to be a clear standout leader in our group."

Jy Simpkin and Harry Sheezel celebrate after North Melbourne's win over West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos have opted for a more streamlined leadership set-up this season, with the three-man leadership group down from six members in 2024.

But Viney said the club's group of established players would naturally bring leadership to the young side.

Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker and Jack Darling at North Melbourne training on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have actively sought to bring experience into our club with the likes of Luke Parker, Caleb Daniel and Jack Darling and their extensive leadership experience, along with the strong leaders within the group, such as Griffin Logue, Tristan Xerri, Cam Zurhaar, Bailey Scott, Aidan Corr, Luke Davies-Uniacke and of course, Luke McDonald," Viney said.

"As we’ve come to expect with Luke, he demonstrated great leadership when he decided that it was time for him to move away from the captaincy role and support the next group of leaders coming through.

"Luke has been an exceptional leader for our club. His experience has been critical for us in recent years with a relatively young group, his strong connection across the whole club has supported our 'one club' ethos, and I know he will continue his leadership on and off the field by supporting Jy, Harry and Nick in their roles."