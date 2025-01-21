The Bulldogs confirm the star forward has been training away from the club at times over summer

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training on April 24, 2024. Picture: Western Bulldogs

THE SHORT-TERM future of Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is uncertain, with the 22-year-old having spent part of the pre-season away from the club due to personal issues.

The club says it will continue to support Ugle-Hagan, although it did not reveal specifics about his situation.

It's not clear when he will return to full training, putting his participation in the opening stages of the premiership season under a cloud.

"The Western Bulldogs can confirm that forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is currently undertaking flexible training arrangements as he deals with personal issues," the club said in a statement.

"With the endorsement of the football program, Jamarra has alternated his training between Mission Whitten Oval and away from the club. The club continues to provide its full support to Jamarra and remains in constant contact with him, his family and his management.

"With Jamarra's health and wellbeing of paramount importance, the club requests that his privacy be respected during this period."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates during the round 18 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2024. AFL Photos

Ugle-Hagan has kicked 103 goals in his first four seasons at AFL level and signed a contract extension last year, tying him to the Bulldogs until the end of 2026.

He missed two games early last season for personal reasons after the death of a family member, with the club strongly supporting him at the time.

"I suppose when any player just takes a little bit of time out of the game that's a difficult question to answer (if he was coping okay). So I can't really tell you exactly how he is," coach Luke Beveridge said during the forward's absence.

"In the game and the pressures of it, everyone, every player, and every club across the land is always dealing with something you know, as far as external scrutiny and the internal expectations and 'Marra is no different.

"We'll just look after him and hopefully he can play some footy again soon, but that's not the priority at the moment."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Rory Lobb celebrate a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs will hold a pre-season camp in Queensland at the end of the month before a match simulation on February 15 against Essendon.

They will then play Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on February 27 before facing North Melbourne in round one on March 15.