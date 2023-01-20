Essendon players separate Mason Redman and Jake Stringer after a scuffle at training on January 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TENSIONS boiled over at Essendon training on Friday, with teammates stepping in to separate Jake Stringer and Mason Redman after a scuffle.

In a competitive training session, Stringer and Redman clashed after a marking contest before teammates, including Dyson Heppell, Peter Wright and Andrew McGrath, intervened.

The pair moved apart and the session continued.

The incident was perhaps an indication of a new-look, more intense Bombers outfit under new coach Brad Scott.

Essendon endured a horror 2022, winning just seven games before Ben Rutten was sacked as coach.

The Bombers appointed former North Melbourne coach Scott to take over in September.

Dyson Heppell remains the Dons' skipper but said in December he was prepared to step down.

Essendon begins its 2023 season against Hawthorn on March 19.