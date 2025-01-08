The Bombers were the top scoring team last year. Is there any value left?

Zach Merrett celebrates Essendon's win over Fremantle in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON was flying early, hitting second spot on the ladder midway through the year, but ultimately missed finals. One thing, one big thing, it did achieve: top spot on the Fantasy points ladder.

Led by captain Zach Merrett (MID, $1,116,000), the Bombers collected the most Fantasy points in the 2024 home and away season, averaging 1609, almost 85 points up on the AFL average.

Jye Caldwell (MID, $969,000) was a breakout player last season. He averaged 94.4, up from 75.1 in his second year at the Bombers. Sam Durham (MID, $851,000) was +20 year-on-year and Xavier Duursma (MID, $839,000) was +15 in his first year in the red and black.

On the flipside, Darcy Parish (MID, $940,000) dropped his average to 91.6, his first time below 100 since 2020. Parish missed almost three months with a calf injury.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Lock them in

The question was asked whether Zach Merrett (MID, $1,116,000) is the most consistent Fantasy player in the game. Essendon's skipper will be going for his 10th season in a row with a 100-plus average. The 2024 campaign was another winner where he played every game and finished with the most points for players available this season with MID-only status. Merrett's top score of 149 in round 24 topped off an epic year which included 17 scores over 100, seven of which were 120-plus. While track watchers in December noted the midfielder has been spending some time playing behind the ball off half-back, he attended 80 per cent of Essendon's centre bounces last season.

Learn More 00:54

Track their pre-season

Nic Martin (DEF, $1,100,000) took his 2023 average of 85.2 to 107.2 thanks to his move to half-back which saw him gain defender status after round six. As the season progressed, Martin spent more time up the ground patrolling the wing with some stints being thrown forward in the second half of games when needed. The only issue is what roles will he be thrown into? Maybe it won't matter too much? His top score of the season came from his cushy role off half-back when he racked up 145 against the Saints while the next best was 143 when he booted three last-quarter goals for 143.

Nic Martin during the round 13 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, June 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Dual-position tempter

The Bombers selected Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000), an NGA player, with pick 13 to fill a need in forward 50. Everything is pointing towards the dynamic small forward who has shown creativity and speed being in the Bombers' best side. While we can't expect big numbers from a forward pocket, Kako is a good chance to play in round one and be a slow-burning cash cow on the forward bench. He averaged 1.7 goals and 85 points for the Calder Cannons in the Coates Talent League and 65 points for Vic Metro at the Marsh Under-18 Championships.

Isaac Kako poses after the 2024 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Bench options usually come in the form of basement-priced players. Essendon has a couple of contenders for the backline. This time last year many had Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) slotted into D7. He was subbed out in round one with 17 points due to a hamstring injury. He returned via the VFL and scored back-to-back Fantasy tons a couple of games later, before a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. While Fantasy numbers are unlikely to be huge for the key defender, he could end up as a sound bench option.

Mid-season recruit Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $230,000) is more likely to score if selected. The former Northern Bullant was averaging 100.6 before being picked up by the Bombers. He played four games for the Dons in the VFL at 97.8 but a syndesmosis injury kept him to just four matches. Keep an eye on the versatile 23-year-old as he may get a gig on the wing.

Saad El-Hawli at Essendon training at The Hangar on July 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Ben Hobbs (FWD, $498,000) was a much-loved Fantasy option in 2023. He was in Essendon's midfield mix and finished the season averaging 76.5. He earned his spot after posting scores of 154, 118 and 118 in the VFL. He posted nine scores of 80-plus from his 18 games that season, offering excellent value as a dual-position player. Fast forward to 2024 and Hobbs played 12 games, four of which were as the starting substitute, and very little opportunity to play as a midfielder. Hobbs is likely to go undrafted, so keep your ear to the ground and, if he's looking likely for round one, then he could be a late round steal with FWD status.

Ben Hobbs evades Luke Davies-Uniacke during the R22 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

If you're thinking Fantasy at Essendon, defenders come to mind. The aforementioned Nic Martin was a Fantasy pig running out of the backline but the next group of players have some Fantasy chops. Jordan Ridley (DEF, $880,000), Archie Roberts (DEF/MID, $715,000), Andrew McGrath (DEF, $864,000) and Mason Redman (DEF, $860,000) each averaged between 84-86 last season and rank as the 15th, 19th, 20th and 21st defenders based on average. With some custom stat tweaking in Draft, McGrath, Ridley and Redman all averaged more than 4.5 rebound 50s while Ridley could benefit from spoils being added as he had 3.7 per game.

Andrew McGrath handballs during Essendon's clash against Sydney in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

In his two years at the Bombers, Will Setterfield (MID, $833,000) has averaged 92 and 99. Elite numbers, but the problem is, he's played just 14 games across the two seasons. Injury and selection squeeze went against him last season but VFL form suggested Setterfield was at his ball-winning best, averaging 104.5 from his eight games. It's hard to see where the 26-year-old fits when the Bombers run out in Opening Round. So when it comes to draft day, be wary of the top-20 midfielder who averaged 99 last season.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.