The promise of 'flying high' has looked more like an Eagle with its wings clipped in recent times, but the development of some youngsters, fresh eyes and a busy off-season could prompt a shift in the right direction… from a Fantasy perspective anyway

Harley Reid celebrates during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a familiar face at the top of West Coast's scoring last year with veteran Elliot Yeo (DEF, $933,000) playing an impressive 20 games for an average of 91.

Liam Duggan (DEF, $910,000) put together some impressive stretches himself, finishing the season with nine hundreds, topped by an impressive 132. The tough defender presents some value moving forward given he has scores of 23 and 28 dragging his average and price down for 2025.

The arrival of Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000) certainly provides the Eagles with some much-needed flexibility but it's the talk of him starting in an attacking half-back role that has Fantasy circles talking. Joining him for the trip west was, of course, Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000) and Matt Owies (FWD, $501,000) with only the former likely to come under any form of Fantasy consideration.

By all reports it has been a promising start on the track, led by starting F6 candidate Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000) who will be one of the most popular starting selections in the game. Youngsters Campbell Chesser (MID, $418,000) and Noah Long (FWD, $434,000) have pleased with some promising signs while the ruck battle currently has Bailey Williams (RUC, $656,000) with his nose in front of Matt Flynn (RUC, $622,000) and that will remain a battle that needs to be monitored as we edge closer to draft season.

As far as having a bounce-back year, I am keeping an eye on Tim Kelly (MID, $881,000) who only averaged 86 last season, well down on the 99 from 22 games he averaged in 2023 making him both potentially under-priced and a nice slider on Draft Day to round out our midfield.

Lock them in

Harley Reid (MID, $685,000): Although the highly touted youngster didn't set the world on fire from a Fantasy perspective last year, he certainly showed he has the tools to do so. He had a top score of 99 where he attended 81 per cent of the CBAs while collecting 26 disposals, taking four marks and laying five tackles. He scored 80+ in just four games last year but that should become his floor in 2025 with natural progression and ever-growing responsibility in the midfield.

Track their pre-season

Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000): When you look at Baker's career-high average of 79, it's nothing to write home about but the underwhelming number is a reflection of his versatility and ability to patch holes for the Tigers. If he can find a more consistent midfield role for the Eagles, there could be some upside given he averaged 88 when receiving 28 per cent or more CBAs last season.

Liam Baker will wear No.3 in his first season at West Coast. Picture: West Coast FC

Dual-position tempter

Another former Tiger to keep an eye on is Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000). Although his career hasn't yet hit the heights than many believe he is capable of, a fresh start and the possibility of a more consistent run through the midfield may be enough to elevate his career-high average of 79. At his best, he has the ability to score with the elite, as we saw in 2021 when he had a day out against the Roos with 146 from 36 disposals, eight marks and eight tackles. More of that please!

Jack Graham during a West Coast training session in December, 2024. Picture: West Coast FC

Bargain basement

Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000) is likely to have an impact early in the season on the back of his versatility, speed and ability to take an intercept mark. The 16th selection in the Telstra AFL Draft averaged 84 at both the Marsh Under-18 Championships and WAFL Colts, while also managing 11 games in the WAFL which included a promising 20-disposal and seven-mark performance.

Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000) looks a prime candidate to hold down a cash cow position in our forward lines with the potential to put his hand up for F6. After going to the Eagles with pick 14 in the 2022 draft and playing 14 games in his debut season, the electric midfielder didn't feature in 2024 due to a foot issue. In positive news, he completed all pre-Christmas training sessions and has given himself every chance to have a great year, according to coach Andrew McQualter, with his power and workrate among the highlights.

Elijah Hewett during a West Coast training session at Mineral Resources Park on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Lucca Grego (MID, $230,000): With a game built around defence, a red flag usually flies in Fantasy circles, but if that's what earns you a game, Grego could prove to be a great cash cow on the bench. Although scoring could be inconsistent due to his unselfish approach to the game, he has also shown an ability to score as we saw in his 13 games in the Coates Talent League, where he averaged 92 from 23 disposals, five marks and four tackles. He will likely need to earn his debut through the WAFL.

Draft sleeper

Matt Flynn (RUC, $622,000): After a year dominating the VFL in 2023 which included scores of 120 and 132, the former Giant didn't get the chance to spread his wings in his debut season at the Eagles after being held back by injury. He had a taste at the top between rounds 12 and 16 where he averaged just 61, but with an uninterrupted pre-season, he could prove to be a handy late selection for ruck coverage or pinch-hitting against weak opponents if he can wrestle the spot back off Bailey Williams.

Matt Flynn leaves the field on crutches during the R16 match between West Coast and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

Reuben Ginbey (MID, $617,000): If your league loves a tackler, the third-year breakout candidate certainly has the ability to do it with the best. The big-bodied midfielder burst onto the scene in his debut year and certainly made his presence felt on the tackling front, averaging over eight per game when he received over 50 per cent CBAs. Although he cooled off in the tackling department last year, a potential return to the middle and slated for a defensive role under McQualter could reinvigorate his love for a cuddle.

Reuben Ginbey handballs during the R22 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Jeremy McGovern (DEF, $825,000): The Gov is coming off a great season where he recorded a career-best average of 80. He looked fit and his scoring consistency reflected that while also stepping up to record six scores over 90 which included two triple-figure scores. Although they are impressive numbers, especially as a potential draft prospect, his 19 games last year was his best return for five years, with totals of nine, 10, 15 and 12 the four previous seasons.

Jeremy McGovern in action during the R21 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

