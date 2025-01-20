Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during GWS's semi-final against Brisbane on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have a list packed with talent but it wasn’t reflected on a Fantasy front last year… 2025 could be a whole new story however.

The hard-running Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,146,000) showed once again he plays his best footy off half back dominating in that position to lead all scorers from the Giants with an impressive average of 112 including a whopping 125 in his last ten games which will see him taken off the Draft board in the first round.

Surprisingly, Whitfield was the only player to reach a triple figure average while injury played a big role in ball magnets Tom Green (MID, $1,025,000) and Josh Kelly (MID, $977,000) falling short of the mark.

Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Big man Kieren Briggs (RUC, $938,000) averaged in the 90s for the second year in a row and deserves some consideration in both Fantasy platforms after averaging 102 across his last nine games including scores of 122, 136 and 140 while Brent Daniels (FWD, $881,000) showed at the end of the season he has the tools to score with the best in the game when given a licence to hunt.

The flag with selecting any Giants in your starting squad is they have the early bye in round two, so they would want to have plenty of upside to consider them.

Lock them in

Tom Green (MID, $1,025,000) would be one of my first picked midfielders if it wasn’t for the early bye. He would likely be my M1 after injury derailed a lighting start to the season, eventually averaging 99.9 for the season, well down on the 110.6 he averaged in 2023. Taking on his early bye last year paid off, averaging 127 in the three games leading up to his week off and nailing five big hundreds in his first seven games. His round eight injury on just seven obviously drops his average and asking price, as do the string of double figure scores to follow as he averaged just 87 in the next five games while playing hurt. He was back to normal in the last ten games averaging 109 and he will be worth looking at as an option in round three.

Track their pre-season

Finn Callaghan (MID, $789,000) The smooth mover is coming into his fourth year and the signs so far suggest it’s a matter of time until he has a break out to average triple figures. He has recorded averages of 76 and 77 the past two years and will have a big jump as soon as he is elevated in the midfield pecking order.

Finn Callaghan and Errol Gulden in action during GWS' clash with Sydney in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brent Daniels (FWD, $881,000) The hard working half forward was having a solid season last year but he turned heads in round 17 with an eye catching performance that consisted of 29 possessions, five marks and 11 tackles for 129. From that point he averaged an impressive 95 to finish the season which included a hard to forget 171 from 29 possessions, seven marks, 13 tackles and three goals. He will start the season as one of the most talented scorers in the forward line.

Dual-position tempter

Oliver Hannaford (FWD/MID, $289,000) The 18th pick in the draft can do a bit of everything, which is why it may not take long to earn himself a game. Although his average in the Talent league of 73 is nothing to get excited about, his performance in the Finals series where he was the Rebels leading possessions winner in the Grand Final, on the back of a six goal performance to get them there makes him an exciting prospect.

Giants draftees Oliver Hannaford (L) and Harrison Oliver (R) on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Harrison Oliver (DEF, $286,000) The number nine pick in the National Draft has his hat in the ring for a cash cow position on the back on his unrelenting style of play and versatility which are two traits that put youngsters in the selection mix instantly. He averaged an impressive 93 in the Talent League while also holding his own at VFL level with 18 possessions and 60 points per game.

Keep an eye on the highly talented James Leake (DEF, $230,000) who had his fair share of injuries in his debut season but it didn’t stop him going on a tear in the VFL between rounds 14 and 20 where he averaged an impressive 112, highlighted by a 35 possession and 121 point performance.

James Leake celebrates a goal during Tasmania's clash against Gippsland in the Coates Talent League on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $789,000) Injury restricted the inspirational Giant to 15 games which included three that ended early due to injury which drags his average down. He only available as a midfielder, which will turn a lot of draft rivals away but he is worth keeping an eye on if he slides given he is always a chance to gain DPP status and he is a proven star, averaging over triple figures on five occasions. He started last season playing pure midfield in his first four games for an average of 100.

Toby Greene (FWD, $751,000) After an impressive average of 89 in 2023, Green had a below par season by his lofty standards, averaging just 73. With forwards offering limited depth this year, bump Green up given he has the ability to score, averaging over 80 on eight occasions in his career.

Toby Greene and GWS players celebrate their win over Brisbane in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

Jesse Hogan (FWD, $788,000) If your league rewards the big goal kickers, Hogan’s stocks increase dramatically after averaging a career high three goals per game. He kicked a goal in every game and averaged 93 in his last six games without a boost.

Buyer beware

Josh Kelly (MID, $977,000) The hard running, smooth mover recorded his lowest average in the last eight seasons with 95. Although I would love to say that make him a bargain, his inability to play a full season and history of soft tissue leaves cause for concern despite his considerable talent and scoring ability.

