New year, new look: Off-season recruits in their new club colours
Take a look at your club's new faces in their new colours
Luke Parker, Shai Bolton, Jake Stringer. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied
WITH the season fast approaching, players who opted for a fresh start in 2025 are more than settled in at their new clubs.
With their new homes comes a new kit, and players are keen to show off their new club colours.
Check out photos below of the 36 players who have moved from one AFL club to another for 2025.
Bailey Smith at Geelong after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Geelong FC
Luke Parker during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street after joining from Sydney. Picture: Getty Images
Alex Neal-Bullen after joining Adelaide from Melbourne during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: Adelaide Crows
Shai Bolton at Fremantle after joining from Richmond. Picture: Fremantle FC
Jack Darling at North Melbourne training after joining from West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos
Dan Houston in the Collingwood colours for the first time on October 16, 2024 after joining from Port Adelaide. Picture: Collingwood FC
John Noble in action at training after being traded to Gold Coast. Picture: Gold Coast FC
Jack Lukosius at Port Adelaide after joining from Gold Coast. Picture: Port Adelaide FC
Matt Owies in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025 after joining from Carlton. Picture: West Coast FC
Liam Baker at West Coast after joining from Richmond. Picture: West Coast FC
Jack Graham during a West Coast training session after joining from Richmond. Picture: West Coast FC
Tim Membrey at Collingwood after joining from St Kilda. Picture: Collingwood FC
Nick Haynes at Carlton after joining from GWS. Carlton FC
Tom Barrass at Hawthorn training after joining from West Coast. Picture: X / @HawthornFC
Daniel Rioli at Gold Coast Suns training after joining from Richmond. Picture: Gold Coast Suns FC
Harry Perryman in new Collingwood colours after joining from Adelaide. Picture: Collingwood FC
Elliott Himmelberg at Gold Coast training after joining from Adelaide. Picture: Getty Images
Rory Atkins at Port Adelaide after joining from Gold Coast. Picture: Port Adelaide FC
Jack Macrae at St Kilda after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: St Kilda FC
Matt Kennedy at the Western Bulldogs after joining from Carlton. Picture: Western Bulldogs
Jack Martin poses for a photo after joining Geelong from Carlton. Picture: Cats Media
Jaxon Prior during Essendon's training session after joining from Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos
Quinton Narkle in action at Fremantle training after joining from Port Adelaide. Picture: Fremantle FC
Harry Sharp at Melbourne training after joining from Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images
Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images
Jacob Konstanty at North Melbourne after joining from Sydney. Picture: North Melbourne FC
Joe Richards at Port Adelaide's training session after joining from Collingwood. Picture: Port Adelaide FC
Max Knobel (left) at Gold Coast training after joining from Fremantle. Picture: Getty
Ben Paton at Sydney training in December, 2024 after joining from St Kilda. Picture: Sydney Swans