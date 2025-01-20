Take a look at your club's new faces in their new colours

Luke Parker, Shai Bolton, Jake Stringer. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied

WITH the season fast approaching, players who opted for a fresh start in 2025 are more than settled in at their new clubs.

With their new homes comes a new kit, and players are keen to show off their new club colours.

Check out photos below of the 36 players who have moved from one AFL club to another for 2025.

Bailey Smith at Geelong after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Geelong FC

Luke Parker during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street after joining from Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

Alex Neal-Bullen after joining Adelaide from Melbourne during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: Adelaide Crows

Shai Bolton at Fremantle after joining from Richmond. Picture: Fremantle FC

Jack Darling at North Melbourne training after joining from West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan Houston in the Collingwood colours for the first time on October 16, 2024 after joining from Port Adelaide. Picture: Collingwood FC

John Noble in action at training after being traded to Gold Coast. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Jack Lukosius at Port Adelaide after joining from Gold Coast. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Matt Owies in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025 after joining from Carlton. Picture: West Coast FC

Liam Baker at West Coast after joining from Richmond. Picture: West Coast FC

Jack Graham during a West Coast training session after joining from Richmond. Picture: West Coast FC

Tim Membrey at Collingwood after joining from St Kilda. Picture: Collingwood FC

Nick Haynes at Carlton after joining from GWS. Carlton FC

Tom Barrass at Hawthorn training after joining from West Coast. Picture: X / @HawthornFC

Daniel Rioli at Gold Coast Suns training after joining from Richmond. Picture: Gold Coast Suns FC

Harry Perryman in new Collingwood colours after joining from Adelaide. Picture: Collingwood FC

Elliott Himmelberg at Gold Coast training after joining from Adelaide. Picture: Getty Images

Rory Atkins at Port Adelaide after joining from Gold Coast. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Jack Macrae at St Kilda after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: St Kilda FC

Matt Kennedy at the Western Bulldogs after joining from Carlton. Picture: Western Bulldogs

Jack Martin poses for a photo after joining Geelong from Carlton. Picture: Cats Media

Jaxon Prior during Essendon's training session after joining from Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Quinton Narkle in action at Fremantle training after joining from Port Adelaide. Picture: Fremantle FC

Harry Sharp at Melbourne training after joining from Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

Jacob Konstanty at North Melbourne after joining from Sydney. Picture: North Melbourne FC

Joe Richards at Port Adelaide's training session after joining from Collingwood. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Max Knobel (left) at Gold Coast training after joining from Fremantle. Picture: Getty