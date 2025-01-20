A Dockers forward is under an injury cloud after a high-tempo match simulation on Monday

Sam Sturt at Fremantle training during the 2025 pre-season. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE forward Sam Sturt is under an injury cloud after a collision with young teammate Cooper Simpson forced him out of a physical match simulation session on Monday.

Sturt laid a crunching tackle on Simpson during the second period of match play at the Dockers' Cockburn base but appeared in pain as play moved on.

The goalkicker was helped from the ground by trainers and didn't take any further part in the gruelling session, which lasted more than three hours. He appeared later on the sidelines with ankle strapping.

Sturt kicked a career best 21 goals last season and played 13 games to bolster his case as a versatile member of the Dockers' forward line, playing every game from round 12 onward.

Important forward Jye Amiss also left the ground after a heavy contest inside 50 but returned, putting his new strength to use by winning multiple one-on-one battles with opponent Alex Pearce.

Monday's session was notable for its physicality as the Dockers completed four quarters of match simulation as well as ball-movement work before moving into a running session as temperatures in Perth hit 40C.

Midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was among the standouts, with the on-baller prolific with his ball winning as fellow vice-captain Caleb Serong spent the session away from the main group.

Wing Nathan O'Driscoll was also impactful, spending long periods in the centre, using his hard running to slash through traffic, and snapping an excellent running goal.

Andrew Brayshaw at Fremantle training in January, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

O'Driscoll, who is looking to bounce back from a 2024 season that was ruined by a blood clot in his right knee, has the ability to bolster the Dockers' attacking game from a wing.

Simpson moved between centre bounces and half forward, delivering the ball well inside 50, while draftee Murphy Reid played a similar role and impressed with two goals.

Ruck Sean Darcy was held out of match practice but joined the main group for stoppage and ball-movement drills, with the trimmed-down big man training without any strapping on his troublesome knee.

Fellow ruck Luke Jackson played predominantly forward alongside Amiss, with star recruit Shai Bolton joining the pair to take a terrific mark floating across a pack and crumbing at Jackson's feet for a late goal.

Shai Bolton at Fremantle training in January, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Defender Brandon Walker ran laps away from the main group, while veteran forward Michael Walters continued to ease back from a recent right knee arthroscope. Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe is recovering from a similar operation and was not spotted.

Next Generation Academy member Oliver McManus, the son of former skipper Shaun McManus, was part of Monday's session alongside SSP prospect Isaiah Dudley, who impressed with a clean crumb and snap goal.