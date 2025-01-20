Sensing an opportunity after Harry Perryman's departure, Conor Stone has moved to the backline in a bid to earn a spot in the Giants' side

Conor Stone in action during the R2 match between GWS and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 26. 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY Perryman's move to Collingwood has left a spot up for grabs in the Greater Western Sydney line-up and Conor Stone is determined to snap it up.

After an impressive season in the VFL, Stone is bent on elevating himself from fringe player to Giants standout.

The 22-year-old has only played 13 games since being drafted with pick No.15 in 2020, largely hampered by a wretched run of soft issue injuries.

A fit-again Stone impressed in the VFL last season and was rewarded as the club's best-and-fairest for the second-tier competition.

Still, Stone admits some dissatisfaction with the personal accolade.

"It probably means I've played too many VFL games," Stone told AAP.

"As humbling as it was, I'd rather be playing in the AFL."

Conor Stone during a Greater Western Sydney training session at Engie Stadium on September 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

It was his impressive forward craft in the VFL and Callum Brown's suspension in round nine against Essendon that opened the door for Stone to earn his first recall in almost 400 days.

He was axed the following week and played only four games in the 24-round season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Former Bombers spearhead Jake Stringer's arrival will only heighten competition in a stacked Giants forward line with reigning Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan and proven match-winner Toby Greene.

Having already anticipated this and sensing opportunity following Perryman's move to the Magpies, Stone made a move to the backline.

He also rejected overtures from rival clubs to sign a two-year contract extension with the Giants.

The newly minted utility was meant to debut behind the ball in the final home-and-away round against the Western Bulldogs but was a late omission through illness and watched the Giants' straight-sets finals exit from the sidelines.

Learn More 00:34

Putting his hand up for their Opening Round match against the Magpies, Stone knows he'll have to fend off Joe Fonti and impressive draftee Harry Oliver if he wants to become a mainstay.

Fonti was called on five times by coach Adam Kingsley in his debut season but will have to serve a two-match suspension after his involvement in a post-season Giants function.

Admitting his self-confidence was once lacking, Stone said he was determined to prove his class.

"It's not like the spot is mine. I've got to go and earn it," he said.

"I'm still trying to learn and develop my craft and figure out what the best version of me as a backman looks like."