Risk v reward: Why Hardwick's all in on Jamarra's Gold Coast move

Damien Hardwick is confident the former Bulldogs will have a successful career at the Suns

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the match simulation between Gold Coast and St Kilda at People First Stadium on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick is adamant that Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will succeed at Gold Coast despite conceding the former No.1 pick's recruitment comes with an element of risk.

Ugle-Hagan ended his five seasons at the Western Bulldogs in tumultuous fashion last year, taking personal leave to deal with mental health issues and not playing a senior game.

With his career in limbo and a lucrative contract torn up, the 23-year-old was thrown a lifeline by Hardwick and the Suns during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

And in the early going, Ugle-Hagan has made every post a winner.

"Sometimes you get a second chance, and he's welcomed it with both arms. He's really fitted into our environment," Hardwick told AFL.com.au.

"Every decision you make has a risk associated with it, but it was no bigger than a draft pick that comes from pick four or five.

"We do know he can play the game at the highest level … what we've got to provide is the very best environment for him to thrive and that's something we're capable of."

Ugle-Hagan has not missed a beat to date, ticking every box on the training track and getting two pre-season games under his belt.

Hardwick said it's Gold Coast's off-field set-up that is giving the key forward a chance to revitalise his career.

"We've got a great leadership group with Noah (Anderson) and his team that are very supportive," he said.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates after kicking a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"We've got Jarrod Harbrow, who runs an incredible Indigenous program and we're very fortunate to have him. His leadership and tutelage is really important in that space.

"And we've got a large contingent, I think the most Indigenous players in the AFL [Ben Long, Daniel Rioli, Joel Jeffrey and Jy Farrar], on our list.

"I think all those factors lead to, if he's ever going to succeed, I think this is the place for him.

"There is a risk there, but if this works, this will be a great move for us."

Damien Hardwick and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on December 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ugle-Hagan's talent has never been in question. He's kicked 103 goals from 67 games and was starting to emerge as one of the best young forwards in the game in 2024.

Gold Coast's forward line is still a work in progress, with Ben King, Ben Long and Bailey Humphrey the reliable commodities, surrounded by unproven youth.

Jed Walter is entering his third season, as is Ethan Read who has been training on a wing. Ugle-Hagan is seen as a bridge between King and the youngsters.

"We want to encourage him to be the best version of himself on and off the field," Hardwick said.

"What we have to remember is prior to last week's game, it was over 400 days since he'd played a game.

"That effectively is as bad as he'll be. He's only going to get better as he gets fitter, gets a greater understanding of our gameplan, our style of play and the connection with his teammates.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during Gold Coast's official team photo day at People First Stadium on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"What we do know is he's a highly talented individual. He can kick goals, he's shown that with the Bulldogs over a number of years, and that's something we crave.

"He's also got a bit of spunk about him too, which you quite like. You can't win a premiership with all choir boys, so it's good to have a couple of lads around the place as well.

"He loves the game, he loves playing, he loves training.

"It's in his hands. He's got a good understanding about what's required to be done, he's just got to go out there and do it."

