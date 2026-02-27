Calvin takes a look at the top 50 most owned players and whether they are a trap or a treat

Tristan Xerri, Errol Gulden and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

THEIR ownership might be high, but are they a trap or a treat?

By popular demand, Calvin sorts through the top 50 owned players in AFL Fantasy.

Who are the traps, treats and those who are tempting Fantasy coaches as the season rapidly approaches.

1 – Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) – 68% ownership

TREAT: Looked unbelievable in his AAMI Community Series game, scoring 118 against the Cats. The biggest and easiest lock for 2026.

2 – Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000) – 66% ownership

TREAT: Easily going to be the No.1 forward in the game and a captain option from the very start. Popular for a reason... pay up and enjoy!

Harry Sheezel poses during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

3 – Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000) – 58% ownership

TREAT: The former Lion has slotted into the Eagles' best 23 and could see midfield minutes. Would be sitting at F6 for most Fantasy coaches.

4 – Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) – 57% ownership

TREAT: His ownership is far too low! Flanders averaged 106 over the last two years when playing midfield for the Suns. A role he has at the Saints.

5 – Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) – 56% ownership

TRAP: The highly owned rookie failed to set the scoreboard on fire on Thursday night, scoring just 33. However, his job security appears strong.

6 – Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) – 56% ownership

TREAT: A dual-position gem who will be a top three defender this year. Rozee has a great early draw and will be huge again across half-back.

7 – Samuel Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) – 52% ownership

TREAT: The Tigers have been raving about their rookies this pre-season. Grlj and Sam Cumming are both names they have pencilled in to start.

Sam Grlj poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

8 – Willem Duursma (MID, $350,000) – 51% ownership

TRAP: The top-priced rookie heads to the wooden spooners who struggled to score points last year. Hopefully we can find cheaper rooks!

9 – Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000) – 49% ownership

TEMPTER: Nearly 50 per cent of Fantasy coaches are hopeful that Sharp will get the nod to play round one. Signs are looking good... still one to watch.

10 – Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) – 48% ownership

TREAT: Cast your mind back to 2011 when Melbourne won the premiership. Petracca averaged a career-high 111 that year and will be huge again!

Christian Petracca poses for a photo during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

11 – Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) – 43% ownership

TREAT: Will be named round one and these $230k gems are hard to find. Scored an impressive 71 in his AAMI Community Series game. Lock!

12 – Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000) – 41% ownership

TEMPTER: We'll just need to wait and see. A half-back role was where you wanted to be last year, a role that saw Ryan Maric and Tom McCarthy thrive.

13 – Zak Butters (MID, $1,047,000) – 42% ownership

TREAT: One of the best early draws going around sees Butters play the Kangaroos, Bombers, Eagles and the Tigers first up. A very strong start!

14 – Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000) – 42% ownership

TEMPTER: A broken finger... but should be right for round one. Massive value and can score with ease. Fingers crossed he's OK (pardon the pun).

Colby McKercher poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

15 – Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000) – 40% ownership

TREAT: Parish has ticked all the boxes required this pre-season and coaches are all in on the former premium who averaged 107 in 2023.

16 – Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $314,000) – 40% ownership

TREAT: We need to pay-up for rookies and Farrow is one we'll need. Drafted with pick No.10 and likened to Jordan Dawson. Huge upside.

17 – Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) – 35% ownership

TREAT: Once you have him... you've got him for the year. Nasiah averaged 118 from the six games he had 50 per cent or more CBAs last year.

18 – Luke Jackson (RUCK, $995,000) – 35% ownership

TREAT: Jackson's ownership increases daily. Coaches are getting scared off by picking a ruck, so they're picking a midfielder instead. Smart move.

Luke Jackson handballs during Fremantle's match simulation against West Coast on February 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

19 – Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUCK/FWD, $338,000) – 34% ownership

TRAP: Although Duff-Tytler will be named in round one, the scoring won't be there. If you're after a slow burn on your bench, 'CDT' can be your R3.

20 – Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) – 32% ownership

TEMPTER: Rolled his ankle in the first quarter on Thursday and was put on ice for the rest of the game. Sydney says he'll be right for Opening Round.

21 – Lachlan McAndrew (RUCK, $286,000) – 32% ownership

TREAT: Trap or treat? On field or bench? McAndrew appears to have the No. 1 role at the Crows but for how long? High risk but very high reward.

Lachlan McAndrew poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

22 – Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,101,000) – 31% ownership

TEMPTER: From the premium rucks, Xerri is the one getting the nod from coaches this pre-season but his ownership is dropping by the day.

23 – Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) – 31% ownership

TEMPTER: A bargain last year... and in 2026 he's nearly $50k cheaper. Priced at an average of 58 – was great in his match sim and looks ready!

24 – Nic Newman (DEF, $753,000) – 28% ownership

TRAP: Missed his match sim and missed his AAMI Community Series game. Instead, Newman played three quarters in the VFL... and got suspended. Pass.

25 – Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) – 27% ownership

TREAT: Jack Viney is on the sidelines, Clayton Oliver and Petracca are gone. The 'Man of Steele' will save the day and could return to his old 105-plus average.

Jack Steele is seen during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

26 – Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) – 26% ownership

TRAP: We'll all need him at some point, but a bye in round two is hard to look past. He then plays GWS and then the Lions. Trade in after that.

27 – Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) – 26% ownership

TRAP: Evern though Coleman returned to the backline on Thursday night, he struggled to find the ball, finishing with 14 disposals and 58 points.

28 – Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000) – 24% ownership

TREAT: Eleven games last year saw the former No. 1 draftee average 54. Seriously? He's so much better than that and could push 75 this season.

Sam Lalor poses for a photo during Richmond's official team photo day on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

29 – Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) – 24% ownership

TEMPTER: Ownership has gone through the roof after his captain said he'd "feature early". Big chance we see Jaques play in the Opening Round.

30 – Josh Gibcus (DEF, $230,000) – 24% ownership

TEMPTER: Over his interrupted 21-game career, Gibcus has only scored over 50 on three occasions. However, $230k is hard to ignore for the bench.

31 – Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $293,000) – 22% ownership

TRAP: It's hard to see Macrae making the cut for the Eagles early on. Maybe have another name ready just in case he isn't named.

Finlay Macrae after joining West Coast from Collingwood for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

32 – Sam Cumming (MID, $326,000) – 21% ownership

TEMPTER: From the midfield rookies, Cumming could be one of the better options, but the young Tiger did hurt his shoulder on Friday.

33 – Tom McCarthy (DEF, $876,000) – 21% ownership

TRAP: Joined the Eagles in round 14 and instantly became their best Fantasy player. How much can he really add on top of his average of 84?

34 – Patrick Retschko (MID, $230,000) – 20% ownership

TRAP: Didn't make the cut for the Tigers in their AAMI Community Series game which is a huge concern moving forward. We simply can't start with him.

35 – Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000) – 19% ownership

TEMPTER: Berg as a defender... cold. Berg as a midfielder... hot. He averaged 103 in that role last year – a role we need to know before picking!

Miles Bergman poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

36 – Josh Smillie (MID, $230,000) – 19% ownership

TRAP: Unlikely we'll see Smillie in round one when the Tigers take on the Blues as he continues to recover from injury. An in-season downgrade.

37 – Lachlan Blakiston (DEF, $399,000) – 18% ownership

TREAT: While Essendon waits for Nick Byran to return from injury, the No.1 ruck role will be Blakiston's. Plenty of upside, priced at an average of 38.

38 – Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) – 18% ownership

TREAT: After a full pre-season Walsh is ready to fire. He scored 99 in his AAMI Community Series game from just 68 per cent time on ground.

39 – Connor Macdonald (MID/FWD, $714,000) – 18% ownership

TEMPTER: Mid-priced players very rarely pay off and the promise of 'more midfield minutes' aren't always guaranteed. One to monitor.

40 – Sid Draper (MID/FWD, $307,000) – 17% ownership

TRAP: Draper won't play early games as the Crows continue to manage his groin soreness. He was managed last year and will be again.

41 – Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $915,000) – 17% ownership

TRAP: Such a good player... but Pickett needs goals to boost his score. In games he kicked less than two goals last year he averaged 74.

42 – Liam Reidy (RUCK/FWD, $394,000) – 17% ownership

TRAP: Even though we should see Reidy getting games, he's now awkwardly priced for someone who won't be scoring enough. A slow burn only.

43 – Caleb Serong (MID, $970,000) – 16% ownership

TEMPTER: Has one of the best ceilings in the game, hitting the heights of 137, 137 and 146 last year. Also went under 80 a total of seven times.

44 – Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,156,000) – 15% ownership

TEMPTER: With no early bye and capable of averaging 110-plus once again, Dawson is everything you look for when paying up for a premium.

Jordan Dawson during Adelaide's 2026 team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

45 – Will Brodie (MID, $457,000) – 14% ownership

TRAP: Brodie plays the Eagles on Sunday night in the final AAMI Community Series game. A must-watch game for those considering him.

46 – Kalani White (RUCK/FWD, $230,000) – 14% ownership

TRAP: If you're after a red dot in the ruck department to loop in vice-captain scores, go with Harry Barnett who plays plenty of Sunday games.

47 – Daniel Annable (MID, $330,000) – 14% ownership

TRAP: Sound the alarm... this has gone from "would have made the premiership team" to "didn't make the AAMI team" on Thursday. Concerning.

48 – Tim English (RUCK, $1,162,000) – 14% ownership

TEMPTER: English has been labelled as the ruck who will be least affected by the rules, so if 'set and forget' is your thing – Tim's your guy!

Tim English poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' official team photo day on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

49 – Lachy Dovaston (MID, $290,000) – 13% ownership

TEMPTER: Rookie forwards are going to be tricky to find this year and Dovaston is right up there as one of the best. Could play round one.

50 – Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,167,000) – 13% ownership

TRAP: GWS, Adelaide and then a bye isn't something what you want to be buying in to. Bontempelli is a player to target throughout the year.

