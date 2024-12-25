The Tigers lost some huge names over the off-season. But after having seven picks inside the top 30 in the Telstra AFL Draft, Richmond will certainly have some young cubs worth considering in 2025

Richmond draftees Harry Armstrong, Luke Trainor, Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton and Jonty Faull pose for a photo on November 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NO TEAM in the competition conceded more AFL Fantasy points last year than Richmond and, off the back of some big names leaving, things don't look like improving any time soon.

Leaving the club were part-time midfielder Shai Bolton, who attended 54 per cent of the team's centre bounces last season, and he was joined by Liam Baker, Jack Graham and Daniel Rioli who all found new teams in the off-season.

Four players left … and no one replaced them, that was until the Telstra AFL Draft.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Lock them in

Over the last few seasons, we have learned that you need to pay up for rookies and after being selected with pick No.1 in the Telstra AFL Draft, we will need to pay up for Sam Lalor (MID, $340,000). Injuries affected the explosive teenager, who only managed seven games across the Coates Talent League and the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Championships where he averaged 91 and 69 respectively. The depleted Tigers have started the rebuild, and Lalor is a huge key to the process. Expect him to be lining up for Richmond in round one.

Learn More 01:46

Track their pre-season

Richmond's main midfielder Tim Taranto (MID, $980,000) only managed 15 games last season and averaged 96. He ended the year with a season-high 145, however that was only the third time he scored over his 2023 average of 112. We always hunt value in AFL Fantasy Classic and based on the numbers above, Taranto could be 20 points under-priced. The big question is … does he have the support around him to get back to his very best? His pre-season games will need to be monitored closely.

Another one to keep an eye on is Kane McAuliffe (MID, $396,000) who came to the Tigers last season. In his nine games, he received plenty of midfield opportunities despite only averaging 40. McAuliffe did wear the substitute vest three times, but if the Tigers are willing to back him in with a full season, he could be in for a big year.

Kane McAuliffe in action during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Last year, Taj Hotton's (MID/FWD, $307,000) season was cut short after an injury derailed his flying start. Despite only playing three games in the Coates Talent League, Richmond's No.12 pick averaged the highest of all the rookies with 116. He has the ability to rack up possessions and can hit the scoreboard, which is highlighted by his game against Oakleigh where he had 32 disposals, 10 marks and four goals. After injuring his knee in May, track Hotton's pre-season to see when he is ready to fire in 2025.

Taj Hotton on the Gettable Draft Countdown show at AFL House on November 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Selected at No.7 overall in the draft was Josh Smillie (MID, $322,000) who Richmond sees as another piece of its rebuild project. Smillie averaged 97 across the Coates Talent League from 12 games where he averaged 25 disposals, four marks and four tackles a game. Smillie is a 194cm midfielder who has drawn comparisons to Patrick Cripps and Tom Green.

Josh Smillie poses after the Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

After averaging 93, 97 and 93 leading into 2024, Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000) slipped last season to average 81. He only managed five marks a game, the lowest he has produced since 2019. With Rioli out of the picture, maybe there are a few more kick-ins and marks up for grabs in the Tigers' defensive half … and let's face it, the ball will be down there more often than not.

Jayden Short in action during the R24 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

Five ruckmen averaged 100-plus last year and Toby Nankervis (RUC, $1,032,000) was one of them for the second year running. He scored a career-high 150 in round 17 and hit triple figures on 10 occasions. Nankervis ranked seventh in the League for hitouts last season, knocking up a bonus 33 points each game. Even though he sits behind Rowan Marshall, Tristan Xerri, Max Gawn and Tim English in rankings, on draft day he's a great pick-up late once the others are off the table.

Toby Nankervis celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Back in the land of the Giants, Jacob Hopper (MID, $846,000) was hitting 90-plus averages. Since arriving at the Tigers, he has only averaged 83 and 81 from just 28 games. Even though, alongside Taranto, Hopper will shoulder the majority of the midfield load, it's hard to see him hitting the heights of years gone by.

Jacob Hopper during the round seven match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG, April 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.