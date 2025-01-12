Fantasy coaches will be hoping for a more productive season from Collingwood in 2025

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Brisbane in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BACK in the day we had Dane Swan, young 'Pendles' and Heath Shaw flying the Fantasy flag at Collingwood… but has their Fantasy game now gone cold?

For the second year running… only one Pie averaged over 100 last year and while we don't like to use the words premiership hangover, all Fantasy fans and Collingwood fans alike are hoping for a more productive season.

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $987,000) was productive and stepped up the plate to average 96, easily his best season to date. He finished the year averaging 108 in his last seven games which indicates that a triple-figure average isn't out of the question.

After Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell went down early in the year, Jack Crisp (MID, $852,000) was inserted into the midfield where he went on a hot run averaging 108 in his next nine games. Leading into the role change, he was averaging 68. He finished the year with 83 next to his name, matching his average of the year before.

One of the biggest moves over the Trade Period was the signing of the two-time All-Australian Dan Houston (DEF, $964,000). Houston has averaged 94 and 93 across his last two seasons and will play an important role across half-back for the Magpies this season. Even with an impressive average of 94, Houston still ranks outside the top 10 defenders… a position that has feasted on points in recent years.

Lock them in

Make no mistake about it, Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000) is one of the best players in the game, and will be for many years to come. Although he has lost his defender status, he is slightly under-priced based on his average of 105 after reaching 109 the year before.

Some say you're only as good as your last game and if that's the case, expect Daicos to come out flying after he ended the year with a career-high 157.

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

In 2024, the original plan was for Collingwood to use Scott Pendlebury (MID, $812,000) more across half-back. Injuries to their midfield brigade changed those plans as the 'LeBron James of the AFL' ended up attending the second-most centre bounces behind Nick Daicos.

Pendlebury finished the year averaging under 80, his lowest output since his debut season way back in 2006. We all know that the points flow across half-back, so it will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old veteran gets the Fantasy friendly role this season.

Scott Pendlebury at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

C'mon… we can't have a pre-season without mentioning Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $468,000) can we?

We had high hopes for Macrae last year but unfortunately, he only managed nine games at an average of 40. After being vested in his first three games, Macrae was sent back to the VFL where he averaged 110 across four games and forced his way back into the team. He played the next four games where he averaged 58 before being thrown the vest again… and sent back to the VFL.

Macrae is still listed as a forward and with any hope… gets a better run at it in 2025.

Fin Macrae in action during the R14 match between Collingwood and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bargain basement

It's not an easy job being a rookie at Collingwood. In the recent Telstra AFL Draft it had picks 47, 50 and 56. It's always been the way… Collingwood rookies are very hard to find.

Wil Parker (DEF, $317,000) wore the substitute vest twice in his five games but had his best game in round 24 with 82. An impressive score for someone who is rookie-priced. Hopefully Parker can get games early and avoid the substitute vest at the same time.

In 2023, Tew Jiath (DEF, $230,000) was drafted with pick No.37 and managed to play one game last year. He spent the majority of the season in the VFL where he averaged 64. Jiath was drafted alongside Harry DeMattia (MID, $230,000) who is yet to debut.

Wil Parker in action during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Draft sleeper

During free agency, Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) signed a six-year deal with Collingwood that will see him in the back and white until the end of 2030.

The former Giant averaged 74 last season, a considerable drop from the 87 he averaged in 2022.

Perryman currently sits outside the top 40 defenders based on his 2024 average. Although Perryman's role is yet to be determined, he will play and is much better than what his average suggests.

Harry Perryman in action at Collingwood training on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Custom stat star

Who doesn't love a spoil? Darcy Moore (DEF, $495,000) sure does and he led the League last season with 8.7 a game. Fantasy is a game that typically rewards players around the ball. However, as we know, you can change this in your draft league and adjust the scoring system to suit your needs.

If you like, you could support the defenders like Moore and make spoils worth three points. This would boost his average to a much more respectable 74.

Darcy Moore and Harrison Petty during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Every pre-season Jordan De Goey's (MID, $819,000) name comes up in conversations. His average of 80 last season is well below what he is capable of but injuries once again got the better of him last season after coming off a career-best year averaging 87.

Fingers crossed De Goey can get his body right and play a full season in 2025, something he is yet to achieve in his 10-year career.

