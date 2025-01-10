THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.
As we wrap up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.
Next up is Greater Western Sydney young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy, who is one of the competition's brightest talents.
From a bowling accident to her real first name, some of the answers did surprise us.
But there's more to Zarlie than her footy ability.
What’s your middle name?
Don’t have one- first name is Zarlie-Anna
What’s your hometown?
Albury
What’s your greatest fear?
Spiders
What’s something no one really knows about you?
I almost lost my hand playing ten-pin bowling when I was a kid
Steak night or parma night?
Parmi* defs
What’s your coffee order?
Iced latte
Dolphin or shark?
Dolphin
Drive solo to training or carpool?
Solo
Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?
Life is full of moments - good or bad they all pass
Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)
The Newmarket Hotel or the Springdale Heights Tavern in Albury
Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)
Madi Braz
Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?
Jonny V
Go-to gameday hairstyle?
Low pony
Do you still have a job outside of football?
Yes at a solar company - casual
Favourite non-footy sporting moment?
Winning the U14 girls Rep Proctor cup grand final In penalty shootouts (soccer)
Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?
Melissa McCarthy
What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?
Coffee at Oliver Browns
Recommend a movie or book
Movie: Just Go with It
Book: The Perks of Being a Wallflower