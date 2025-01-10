From her coffee order to her best friend at the club, get to know more about Greater Western Sydney young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrap up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Greater Western Sydney young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy, who is one of the competition's brightest talents.

From a bowling accident to her real first name, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Zarlie than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Don’t have one- first name is Zarlie-Anna

What’s your hometown?

Albury

What’s your greatest fear?

Spiders

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I almost lost my hand playing ten-pin bowling when I was a kid

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during VFLW season 2024. Picture: GWS Giants

Steak night or parma night?

Parmi* defs

What’s your coffee order?

Iced latte

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Life is full of moments - good or bad they all pass

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

The Newmarket Hotel or the Springdale Heights Tavern in Albury

Zarlie Goldsworthy in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Madi Braz

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Jonny V

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Low pony

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes at a solar company - casual

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal with teammates during round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning the U14 girls Rep Proctor cup grand final In penalty shootouts (soccer)

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Melissa McCarthy

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Coffee at Oliver Browns

Recommend a movie or book

Movie: Just Go with It

Book: The Perks of Being a Wallflower