With a sharp new logo, the Crows are looking to sharpen up their game to be one of the most Fantasy-relevant teams in 2025

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal with Brodie Smith during the R8 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM an AFL Fantasy perspective, the Crows had many highlights in 2024 with some future stars taking the next step.

Jake Soligo (MID, $789,000) was one who took his game to the next level. He became a regular in the Crows' engine room where he improved his average from 68 to 77.

Lachlan Sholl (MID, $875,000) was one of the biggest improvers from Adelaide. He improved his average by 16 to finish the year with the fifth best average at the club with 85.

High-averaging forwards are rare in AFL Fantasy and this year Dylan Moore tops the list with his average of 92. Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000) had his best season in 2024, averaging 80, which now ranks him inside the top 10 forwards in the game.

There's no question that the Crows have some of the biggest names in the game, so who will stand up in 2025?

Lock them in

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000) arrived at the Crows in 2022 and in that season he posted a personal-best average of 101. He then dramatically improved that in the following season to average 113 but last season Adelaide's "Mr Fix It" slipped to 105. This makes him a genuine under-priced premium. This season, the highest averaging midfielder available is Adam Treloar, who averaged 110. We know that Dawson has the ability to average 110-plus and he showed this again when he averaged 110 in his last six games. If Dawson can remain as a permanent midfielder and not be used all over the ground, he is a serious starting option and capable of being a top-five midfielder.

Jordan Dawson looks on after the R12 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at the MCG on June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Once Giants and now Crows … Isaac Cumming (MID, $575,000) and James Peatling (MID, $634,000) are two names to monitor this pre-season. In 2022, Cumming was one of the Giants' main options in the defence, taking a team-high 129 kick-ins to average a career-high 91 … but then things changed. Across the next two seasons he averaged 61 and 68 and only managed to play four games last year. After finding himself a new team with new opportunities, his role – and his fitness – are worth keeping an eye on this pre-season.

With a similar story is Peatling. The Giants' midfield is tough to crack into but when Peatling did, he scored with ease, averaging 87 when he wasn't wearing the substitute vest … something he wore seven times. We all know that 'vest scores' wreck averages and Peatling finished the year with an unfair average of 62 next to his name. Peatling should get opportunities in the midfield and if this is the case, the 24-year-old is worth keeping an eye on.

Taylor Walker with new Adelaide recruit Isaac Cumming. Picture: Adelaide FC

Dual-position tempter

It was round 16 last season when Zac Taylor (MID/FWD, $427,000) finally debuted for the Crows and from that point he played out the remainder of the season. Even though during this time he wore the substitute vest on four occasions, in the five games that he didn't, he averaged 67 with a highest score of 86. Taylor is priced at an average of 42 and if he can cement his position in the Crows' best 22, he could be a name worth considering in our forward line.

Zac Taylor celebrates a goal during the R19 match between Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

With pick No.4 in the Telstra AFL Draft, the Crows acquired the services of Sid Draper (MID, $331,000). Draper is a ready-made midfielder who was impressive in the SANFL against the bigger bodies where he averaged 86 across six games with top scores of 115 and 118. Draper could be worth paying up for and might be the answer the Crows are looking for in their midfield.

Draft sleeper

Based on his average of 109 in 2023, Rory Laird (MID, $1,019,000) was the 11th best player in the game. In 2024, he slipped and is now ranked at No.32 with an average of 99, his lowest output since 2019. In the last four games of the year, he found himself in a new role where he barely attended a centre bounce and during this time he averaged just 89. Leading into 2024, Laird was an outright premium of the game coming off seasons of 109, 120 and 112. If he can get back to his best, he's currently 10 points under what he can achieve and a name worth bumping up your rankings on draft day.

Rory Laird handballs during the R20 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on July 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

No one attended more ruck contests than Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $934,000) last season and as a result, the big man led the League on average in hitouts and hitouts to advantage. A player around the ball is a player around the points and after averaging a solid 91, you know exactly what you're getting from the Crows' No.1 ruckman.

Reilly O'Brien competes with Rowan Marshall during the R20 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on August 3, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Heading into 2024, there were many whispers around Matt Crouch (MID, $1,046,000) and his position in the Adelaide team. Some were saying he was too old, too slow and not in the Crows' best 22. Crouch answered those critics by averaging 30 disposals a game and 102 Fantasy points, his best season since 2019. However, Crouch turns 30 this year and is no longer at the juicy price of $734,000 that he started at in 2024. The new million-dollar price tag is one we should be avoiding.

Matt Crouch handballs during the R24 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

