AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has paid tribute to former Cats captain and long-time Geelong Falcons talent manager and coach Michael Turner

Geelong winger Michael Turner poses for a portrait in the 1980s. Picture: AFL Photos

AUSTRALIAN football will remember former Geelong wingman Michael Turner as both a playing great of the game and a person who had contributed to the development of so many other of the game's champions with more than a quarter of century guiding the talent of the Geelong Falcons.

Turner, 70, passed away yesterday, Monday December 30, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous two-year fight against pancreatic cancer. A member of the Geelong Team of the Century, Turner captained the Cats during his 245-game career and won All Australian honours in 1979 as a wingman with immaculate two-sided skills and game-breaking pace.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said Turner had also contributed enormously to the on-going strength of the game with his guiding hand for the talented juniors from the Geelong region, having headed the Falcons' program that produced numerous AFL stars under his watch.

The Geelong Football Club will remember with great respect, it’s former captain and legend of Kardinia Park, Mick Turner.



We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mick’s family and friends.



Rest peacefully, Mick.



Read 📘: https://t.co/yrJ0JZaIr2 pic.twitter.com/XNgU4AkdAX — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) December 30, 2024

"The AFL offers its sincere condolences to Michael's family, particularly his wife Karen and sons Levi and Che and their families, as well as Mick's many friends across football, the Geelong Football Club, and fans of the game," Mr Dillon said.

"Mick Turner was a brilliant wingman in an era of fantastic players who starred across the middle of the ground and Cats fans remember him for his pace and ability to kick a big team-lifting goal.

“Post his playing career, he gave so much more to the game as a mentor and confidant to generations of talented young players and many of our greats who have come out of the Falcons' program all cite him as a pivotal influence on their success.”

Michael Turner in action for Geelong in 1987 and (right) watching the Geelong Falcons play in 2014. Pictures: AFL Photos

Mr Dillon said the AFL had confirmed life membership for Turner in the days before Christmas, following a special resolution from the AFL Commission this month. The AFL received submissions from a number of club and senior football figures asking that he be recognised for his contribution to the game and he was made aware of the honour before he passed.

“We send all our love to his family at this difficult time," Mr Dillon said.