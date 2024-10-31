THE FIRST list lodgement has come and gone as clubs begin to put more pieces in place ahead of the 2025 season.
Clubs were due to submit their lists on Thursday, meaning retirements and delistings – for the most part – are done following the 2024 campaign.
WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings
But there will be more changes to come over the warmer months. The delisted free agency period is now open and runs until November 8, while the window for pick swaps ahead of the draft also closes on November 8.
The Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21, followed by the Telstra Pre-Season Draft and Rookie Draft on November 22.
Clubs can also bring in players during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), which runs over summer, before the start of the 2025 premiership season.
Check out your club's list changes so far.
IN
Isaac Cumming (free agent, Greater Western Sydney), Alex Neal-Bullen (trade, Melbourne), James Peatling (trade, Greater Western Sydney)
OUT
Lachlan Gollant (delisted), Will Hamill (delisted), Elliott Himmelberg (free agent, Gold Coast), Ned McHenry (delisted), Patrick Parnell (delisted), Rory Sloane (retired)
IN
OUT
Darcy Craven* (delisted), Joe Daniher (retired), Darragh Joyce* (delisted), Kalin Lane (delisted), Jarryd Lyons (retired), James Madden (delisted), Carter Michael (delisted), Jaxon Prior (delisted), Harry Sharp (trade, Melbourne)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
Matt Duffy (Category B rookie), Nick Haynes (free agent, Greater Western Sydney)
OUT
Domanic Akuei (delisted), Jack Caroll (delisted), Matt Carroll (delisted), David Cuningham (delisted), Sam Durdin (delisted), Matt Kennedy (trade, Western Bulldogs), Caleb Marchbank (delisted), Jack Martin (delisted), Alex Mirkov (delisted), Matt Owies (trade, West Coast)
IN
Dan Houston (trade, Port Adelaide), Harry Perryman (free agent, Greater Western Sydney)
OUT
Aiden Begg (delisted), Jack Bytel (delisted), Josh Carmichael (retired), Josh Eyre (delisted), Ash Johnson* (delisted), Nathan Kreuger (delisted), Oleg Markov* (delisted), Nathan Murphy (retired), John Noble (trade, Gold Coast), Joe Richards (trade, Port Adelaide)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
OUT
Kaine Baldwin (delisted), Jayden Davey (delisted), Dyson Heppell (retired), Nick Hind (delisted), Jaiden Hunter (delisted), Jake Kelly (retired), Jake Stringer (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Tex Wanganeen (delisted), Sam Weideman (delisted)
IN
Shai Bolton (trade, Richmond)
OUT
Josh Corbett (retired), Tom Emmett (delisted), Ethan Hughes (delisted), Max Knobel* (delisted), Sebit Kuek (delisted), Ethan Stanley (delisted), Matt Taberner (delisted), Conrad Williams (delisted)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
Cillian Burke (Category B rookie), Bailey Smith (trade, Western Bulldogs)
OUT
Phoenix Foster (delisted), Joe Furphy (delisted), Mitch Hardie (delisted), Tom Hawkins (retired), Emerson Jeka (delisted), Oscar Murdoch (delisted), Brandan Parfitt (delisted), Gary Rohan (delisted), Zach Tuohy (retired), James Willis (delisted)
IN
Zak Evans (Category B rookie), Elliott Himmelberg (free agent, Adelaide), John Noble (trade, Collingwood), Daniel Rioli (trade, Richmond)
OUT
Rory Atkins (trade, Port Adelaide), Sandy Brock (delisted), Levi Casboult (retired), Sam Day (delisted), Brandon Ellis (retired), Oskar Faulkhead (delisted), Jack Lukosius (trade, Port Adelaide), Darcy Macpherson (delisted), Jack Mahony (delisted), Hewago Oea (delisted), Will Rowlands (delisted), James Tsitas (delisted)
IN
Jake Stringer (trade, Essendon)
OUT
Isaac Cumming (free agent, Adelaide), Josh Fahey* (delisted), Cooper Hamilton (delisted), Nick Haynes (free agent, Carlton), Lachie Keeffe* (delisted), Adam Kennedy (retired), James Peatling (trade, Adelaide), Harry Perryman (free agent, Collingwood), Braydon Preuss (delisted), Jacob Wehr* (delisted)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
Josh Battle (free agent, St Kilda), Tom Barrass (trade, West Coast), Matt Hill (Category B rookie), Jaime Uhr-Henry (Category B rookie)
OUT
Josh Bennetts (delisted), Denver Grainger-Barras (delisted), Jack Gunston* (delisted), Cooper Stephens (delisted), Jack O'Sullivan (delisted), Ethan Phillips (delisted), Clay Tucker (delisted), Chad Wingard (retired)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
Tom Campbell (free agent), Harry Sharp (trade, Brisbane)
OUT
Angus Brayshaw (retired), Ben Brown (retired), Kyah Farris-White (delisted), Lachie Hunter (retired), Alex Neal-Bullen (trade, Adelaide), Josh Schache (delisted), Adam Tomlinson (delisted)
IN
Caleb Daniel (trade, Western Bulldogs), Jack Darling (trade, West Coast), Jacob Konstanty (trade, Sydney), Luke Parker (trade, Sydney)
OUT
Blake Drury (delisted), Hamish Free (delisted), Hugh Greenwood (retired), Charlie Lazzaro (delisted), Bigoa Nyuon (delisted), Toby Pink* (delisted), Tyler Sellers (delisted), Liam Shiels (retired), Jaidyn Stephenson (retired), Curtis Taylor (delisted), Tarryn Thomas
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
Rory Atkins (trade, Gold Coast), Jack Lukosius (trade, Gold Coast), Jacob Moss (Category B rookie), Joe Richards (trade, Collingwood)
OUT
Tom Clurey (delisted), Charlie Dixon (retired), Francis Evans (delisted), Dan Houston (trade, Collingwood), Kyle Marshall (delisted), Tom McCallum (delisted), Trent McKenzie (retired), Quinton Narkle (delisted), Tom Scully (delisted)
IN
OUT
Liam Baker (trade, West Coast), Shai Bolton (trade, Fremantle), Mate Colina* (delisted), Matthew Coulthard (delisted), Noah Cumberland (delisted), Jack Graham (free agent, West Coast), Dylan Grimes (retired), Dustin Martin (retired), Marlion Pickett (retired), Sam Naismith (retired), Daniel Rioli (trade, Gold Coast)
IN
Jack Macrae (trade, Western Bulldogs)
OUT
Matthew Allison (delisted), Josh Battle (free agent, Hawthorn), Riley Bonner (delisted), Tom Campbell (free agent, Melbourne), Brad Crouch* (delisted), Jack Hayes (delisted), Olli Hotton (delisted), Tim Membrey (delisted), Ben Paton (delisted), Seb Ross (delisted), James Van Es (delisted)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
OUT
Harry Arnold (delisted), Aaron Francis* (delisted), Joel Hamling* (delisted), Jacob Konstanty (trade, North Melbourne), Jaiden Magor (delisted), Lachlan McAndrew (delisted), Luke Parker (trade, North Melbourne), Sam Reid (retired), Cooper Vickery (delisted)
* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
IN
Liam Baker (trade, Richmond), Jack Graham (free agent, Richmond), Matt Owies (trade, Carlton)
OUT
Jordyn Baker (delisted), Tom Barrass (trade, Hawthorn), Coby Burgiel (delisted), Jai Culley (delisted), Jack Darling (trade, North Melbourne), Luke Edwards (delisted), Andrew Gaff (retired), Jamaine Jones (delisted), Josh Rotham (delisted), Zane Trew (delisted), Alex Witherden (delisted)
IN
Matt Kennedy (trade, Carlton)
OUT
Dominic Bedendo (delisted), Charlie Clarke (delisted), Caleb Daniel (trade, North Melbourne), Alex Keath (retired), Jack Macrae (trade, St Kilda), Aiden O'Driscoll (retired), Kelsey Rypstra (delisted), Bailey Smith (trade, Geelong)