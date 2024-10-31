Check out every club's list changes so far

THE FIRST list lodgement has come and gone as clubs begin to put more pieces in place ahead of the 2025 season.

Clubs were due to submit their lists on Thursday, meaning retirements and delistings – for the most part – are done following the 2024 campaign.

But there will be more changes to come over the warmer months. The delisted free agency period is now open and runs until November 8, while the window for pick swaps ahead of the draft also closes on November 8.

The Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21, followed by the Telstra Pre-Season Draft and Rookie Draft on November 22.

Clubs can also bring in players during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), which runs over summer, before the start of the 2025 premiership season.

Check out your club's list changes so far.

IN

Isaac Cumming (free agent, Greater Western Sydney), Alex Neal-Bullen (trade, Melbourne), James Peatling (trade, Greater Western Sydney)

OUT

Lachlan Gollant (delisted), Will Hamill (delisted), Elliott Himmelberg (free agent, Gold Coast), Ned McHenry (delisted), Patrick Parnell (delisted), Rory Sloane (retired)

Alex Neal-Bullen after joining Adelaide during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: Adelaide Crows

IN

OUT

Darcy Craven* (delisted), Joe Daniher (retired), Darragh Joyce* (delisted), Kalin Lane (delisted), Jarryd Lyons (retired), James Madden (delisted), Carter Michael (delisted), Jaxon Prior (delisted), Harry Sharp (trade, Melbourne)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Joe Daniher celebrates during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Matt Duffy (Category B rookie), Nick Haynes (free agent, Greater Western Sydney)

OUT

Domanic Akuei (delisted), Jack Caroll (delisted), Matt Carroll (delisted), David Cuningham (delisted), Sam Durdin (delisted), Matt Kennedy (trade, Western Bulldogs), Caleb Marchbank (delisted), Jack Martin (delisted), Alex Mirkov (delisted), Matt Owies (trade, West Coast)

IN

Dan Houston (trade, Port Adelaide), Harry Perryman (free agent, Greater Western Sydney)

OUT

Aiden Begg (delisted), Jack Bytel (delisted), Josh Carmichael (retired), Josh Eyre (delisted), Ash Johnson* (delisted), Nathan Kreuger (delisted), Oleg Markov* (delisted), Nathan Murphy (retired), John Noble (trade, Gold Coast), Joe Richards (trade, Port Adelaide)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Dan Houston in the Collingwood colours for the first time on October 16, 2024. Picture: Collingwood FC

IN

OUT

Kaine Baldwin (delisted), Jayden Davey (delisted), Dyson Heppell (retired), Nick Hind (delisted), Jaiden Hunter (delisted), Jake Kelly (retired), Jake Stringer (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Tex Wanganeen (delisted), Sam Weideman (delisted)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 24: Dyson Heppell of the Bombers runs out for the round 24 AFL match between Brisbane Lions and Essendon Bombers at The Gabba, on August 24, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos)

IN

Shai Bolton (trade, Richmond)

OUT

Josh Corbett (retired), Tom Emmett (delisted), Ethan Hughes (delisted), Max Knobel* (delisted), Sebit Kuek (delisted), Ethan Stanley (delisted), Matt Taberner (delisted), Conrad Williams (delisted)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

IN

Cillian Burke (Category B rookie), Bailey Smith (trade, Western Bulldogs)

OUT

Phoenix Foster (delisted), Joe Furphy (delisted), Mitch Hardie (delisted), Tom Hawkins (retired), Emerson Jeka (delisted), Oscar Murdoch (delisted), Brandan Parfitt (delisted), Gary Rohan (delisted), Zach Tuohy (retired), James Willis (delisted)

Bailey Smith poses in Geelong colours after being traded from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Cats Media

IN

Zak Evans (Category B rookie), Elliott Himmelberg (free agent, Adelaide), John Noble (trade, Collingwood), Daniel Rioli (trade, Richmond)

OUT

Rory Atkins (trade, Port Adelaide), Sandy Brock (delisted), Levi Casboult (retired), Sam Day (delisted), Brandon Ellis (retired), Oskar Faulkhead (delisted), Jack Lukosius (trade, Port Adelaide), Darcy Macpherson (delisted), Jack Mahony (delisted), Hewago Oea (delisted), Will Rowlands (delisted), James Tsitas (delisted)

IN

Jake Stringer (trade, Essendon)

OUT

Isaac Cumming (free agent, Adelaide), Josh Fahey* (delisted), Cooper Hamilton (delisted), Nick Haynes (free agent, Carlton), Lachie Keeffe* (delisted), Adam Kennedy (retired), James Peatling (trade, Adelaide), Harry Perryman (free agent, Collingwood), Braydon Preuss (delisted), Jacob Wehr* (delisted)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

IN

Josh Battle (free agent, St Kilda), Tom Barrass (trade, West Coast), Matt Hill (Category B rookie), Jaime Uhr-Henry (Category B rookie)

OUT

Josh Bennetts (delisted), Denver Grainger-Barras (delisted), Jack Gunston* (delisted), Cooper Stephens (delisted), Jack O'Sullivan (delisted), Ethan Phillips (delisted), Clay Tucker (delisted), Chad Wingard (retired)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Josh Battle after signing with Hawthorn as a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. Picture: Supplied

IN

Tom Campbell (free agent), Harry Sharp (trade, Brisbane)

OUT

Angus Brayshaw (retired), Ben Brown (retired), Kyah Farris-White (delisted), Lachie Hunter (retired), Alex Neal-Bullen (trade, Adelaide), Josh Schache (delisted), Adam Tomlinson (delisted)

IN

Caleb Daniel (trade, Western Bulldogs), Jack Darling (trade, West Coast), Jacob Konstanty (trade, Sydney), Luke Parker (trade, Sydney)

OUT

Blake Drury (delisted), Hamish Free (delisted), Hugh Greenwood (retired), Charlie Lazzaro (delisted), Bigoa Nyuon (delisted), Toby Pink* (delisted), Tyler Sellers (delisted), Liam Shiels (retired), Jaidyn Stephenson (retired), Curtis Taylor (delisted), Tarryn Thomas

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity on October 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Rory Atkins (trade, Gold Coast), Jack Lukosius (trade, Gold Coast), Jacob Moss (Category B rookie), Joe Richards (trade, Collingwood)

OUT

Tom Clurey (delisted), Charlie Dixon (retired), Francis Evans (delisted), Dan Houston (trade, Collingwood), Kyle Marshall (delisted), Tom McCallum (delisted), Trent McKenzie (retired), Quinton Narkle (delisted), Tom Scully (delisted)

IN

OUT

Liam Baker (trade, West Coast), Shai Bolton (trade, Fremantle), Mate Colina* (delisted), Matthew Coulthard (delisted), Noah Cumberland (delisted), Jack Graham (free agent, West Coast), Dylan Grimes (retired), Dustin Martin (retired), Marlion Pickett (retired), Sam Naismith (retired), Daniel Rioli (trade, Gold Coast)

IN

Jack Macrae (trade, Western Bulldogs)

OUT

Matthew Allison (delisted), Josh Battle (free agent, Hawthorn), Riley Bonner (delisted), Tom Campbell (free agent, Melbourne), Brad Crouch* (delisted), Jack Hayes (delisted), Olli Hotton (delisted), Tim Membrey (delisted), Ben Paton (delisted), Seb Ross (delisted), James Van Es (delisted)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Jack Macrae poses for a photo after joining St Kilda. Picture: St Kilda FC

IN

OUT

Harry Arnold (delisted), Aaron Francis* (delisted), Joel Hamling* (delisted), Jacob Konstanty (trade, North Melbourne), Jaiden Magor (delisted), Lachlan McAndrew (delisted), Luke Parker (trade, North Melbourne), Sam Reid (retired), Cooper Vickery (delisted)

* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Sam Reid is seen during a lap of honour during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Liam Baker (trade, Richmond), Jack Graham (free agent, Richmond), Matt Owies (trade, Carlton)

OUT

Jordyn Baker (delisted), Tom Barrass (trade, Hawthorn), Coby Burgiel (delisted), Jai Culley (delisted), Jack Darling (trade, North Melbourne), Luke Edwards (delisted), Andrew Gaff (retired), Jamaine Jones (delisted), Josh Rotham (delisted), Zane Trew (delisted), Alex Witherden (delisted)

IN

Matt Kennedy (trade, Carlton)

OUT

Dominic Bedendo (delisted), Charlie Clarke (delisted), Caleb Daniel (trade, North Melbourne), Alex Keath (retired), Jack Macrae (trade, St Kilda), Aiden O'Driscoll (retired), Kelsey Rypstra (delisted), Bailey Smith (trade, Geelong)