Patrick Cripps in action during the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton at The Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ON THE new AFL Fantasy Draft platform, we're thrilled to expand the capabilities of our custom scoring options.

You can set up your league exactly how you want to – rewarding the best of players to rise to the top.

Are you tired of the best players in our game not translating well to Fantasy scores? This is where you can create exactly what you want!

Which stats are available?

You can choose from over 20 unique statistics to customise your league's scoring system. These include Fantasy favourites: kicks, handballs, marks, tackles, goals, behinds, hitouts, and frees for/against.

You can reward more attacking players by adding points for inside 50s and goal assists. You can help the accumulators by increasing uncontested possessions and effective disposals.

Key defenders don't get much love in Fantasy, so you should also consider points for spoils, contested marks and rebound 50s. If you're tired of players getting rewarded for bad actions out on the field, you can customise this too by setting negative values for clangers and ineffective disposals.

There are many more options, with all stats available to be set up from -10 to +20 each. If it's too hard to decide how to make one yourself, we've done the hard work for you…

Custom scoring presets

Take the stress out of balancing your scoring system! We've created a set of custom scoring presets to improve your league's scoring. We have three presets to choose from, each with their own unique feel. All scoring systems are scaled to the competition average, meaning that you can still rely on "70" being a decent score, while tonning up (100+) is a great score. Perfect!

Stick with Classic preset for the community favourite scoring from AFL Fantasy Classic. Three points for a kick, three for a mark, two for a handball – you know the rest. It's simple and well-known. But we know it has its limitations. Uncontested players are highly rewarded, and the best players in Fantasy Classic don't always mirror the most elite in the competition.

Did you know that midfielder scoring has dried up over the past decade? Adam Treloar was the highest averaging midfielder in 2024 at 110 points per game, which is the lowest highest average since Kane Cornes in 2006. If you're keen to relive the glory days where midfielders were the best players and the best scores, then our Prestige preset might be for you.

The key features of Prestige are its correlation with significant AFL awards like the Brownlow Medal, All-Australian team and club best-and-fairest winners. AFLPA MVP & AA captain Marcus Bontempelli leads with an average of 143.8. Midfielders dominate in these awards, which is why Prestige boosts players like Patrick Cripps, Caleb Serong, and Lachie Neale. Goals are worth 18 points, so accurate key forwards like the Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan become more relevant. In Classic, he's the 14th best forward. In Prestige, he's up to third. But be careful – do not handball straight to an opponent (-8 points).

Prestige might be a bit extreme for your liking. If you want a balanced scoring system that rewards good disposal efficiency but also rates those who win the ball a lot, then we recommend Impact. The star is Bontempelli again, but here he is joined by familiar Fantasy accumulators like Rowan Marshall, Luke Ryan, and Sam Flanders.

The key strength of our Impact preset is the ability to score points for winning the ball (contested possessions = three) but give extra points to those who effectively dispose of it. Each effective kick comes out as three points (kick + effective disposal), a goal assist is worth four, and a goal is worth nine points. To balance this out, clangers are worth -3 so you still need to pick players who can use the ball well.

Score projections

On the Draft platform, we've overhauled our system for player projections. For the first time ever, we have used historical data to create and train our formulas, which generate the best numbers every week. We include around 50 statistics to shape each player's projection, including recent form, career averages, age, and player positions – all with different importance values.

We also incorporate team line-ups into our projections. With Marc Pittonet expected to miss the start of the season, Tom De Koning will get a significant boost to his projection once teams are released. After all, as solo ruck he scores way better! These enhancements make our lives as Fantasy coaches so much easier.

The biggest upgrade is that our projections will update live during each match. If Izak Rankine was projected to score 90, but is on 60 at half-time, we'll update his projection to be 105. If your player is out of the game and subbed off, expect to watch their projection plummet!

Win probability

Now that our projections are significantly better, we can enhance our league experience with match-up win probability. Once your draft is complete, check out how we expect you to go in round one. Do you think you're being underestimated? Watch how your gun players step up and increase your win percentage over the course of the round! As more and more players complete their matches, the win probability increases in confidence – or can you pull off a last-minute comeback?

Best of all, our player projections and win probability are fully incorporated to include all custom scoring leagues. So whether you have a Classic scoring league, a goals-only league, or a Golden Fist spoils league, you never have to worry about inaccurate predictions again! It all works together across the weekend, which is why we are so excited to introduce it this season.

Head over to Fantasy Draft now to get started!