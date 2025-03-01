West Coast coach Andrew McQualter was pleased with aspects of his side's game as they prepare for round one

West Coast players celebrate after the AAMI Community Series match against North Melbourne at Hands Oval on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter says the Eagles will spend the next fortnight fine-tuning their new game style after a mixed performance against North Melbourne on Saturday night.

Under McQualter's fast, territory-based game style, the Eagles were jumped in the midfield in the first quarter but found a way to fight back and record a two-point win at Bunbury's Hands Oval.

With accurate kicking and their new recruits playing a big role in the result, McQualter said the Eagles would now sort through what worked before taking on Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on March 15.

"It's going to take quite a lot of time and there's parts of today that we liked and parts that we clearly didn't get right, which is what practice matches are about," McQualter said.

"Like all practice matches that you play, you learn some things about your gameplan that stack up and you learn some things that don't work that well.

"We'll go away for a couple of weeks and try and fine-tune some things and be ready for round one.

"It's going to take a long time before we get really elite at executing our gameplan and what we're going after, so it's a work in progress but there's some good signs."

There was a clear contrast between the Eagles' fast and direct game style, and the Kangaroos' preference to control the ball and string marking chains together as they shifted the ball up the ground.

Both teams enjoyed periods of control, with the Eagles ultimately kicking three of the last four goals – including a crucial 55m set shot from recruit Liam Baker – to have their noses in front on the final siren.

McQualter said competition for spots ahead of round one was fierce, with ruckman Matt Flynn given preference on Saturday ahead of Bailey Williams and competing well against North big man Tristan Xerri.

"I thought Flynny competed hard, and the position we're in at the moment, which is great, is there's real competition for spots," McQualter said.

"Bailey's been the first ruck for a couple of years now, so we've been open with those guys that the competition is on, and we'll just keep picking it based on form."

McQualter was also full of praise for composed draftee Bo Allan, who fitted seamlessly into the backline and looks well placed to play plenty of AFL football in his first season.

"He played in a WAFL premiership last year, so he's come in ready-made. He's learning a lot of stuff as a first-year player and he's showing some of his traits why we took him so high in the draft.

"He's had a really good pre-season and is hopefully setting himself up for a great year."

Bo Allan competes for the ball with Harry Sheezel during the AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Hands Oval on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne assistant Xavier Clarke said the Kangaroos were disappointed that they had "left goals out on the table" after kicking 7.14 across the first three quarters.

He said the team would be focused on finding the right balance with its game style after racking up 104 marks to the Eagles' 61 and winning 111 more disposals than their opponents.

"We've had a focus on being able to move the ball when we can move it fast, and when we need to control it we will," Clarke said.

"So last year we probably felt we went too fast early and couldn't defend turnover, but we'll try and get that balance right as the season goes on."