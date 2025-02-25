Nine clubs have ended up signing players during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP)

FROM state league football to second chances, 14 players found new homes during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

It was another busy period as clubs looked to bolster their stocks, or replace some that were injured, ahead of the 2025 campaign.

In total, nine clubs signed players during the SSP, with Carlton landing three and Essendon, Fremantle and Melbourne picking up two each.

Half of the 14 have been listed by an AFL club previously, with Jaxon Prior, Quinton Narkle, Francis Evans, Matt Carroll, Sandy Brock, Lachlan McAndrew and Jai Culley getting another chance.

Former Brisbane defender Prior and ex-Geelong and Port Adelaide forward Narkle landed at the Bombers and Dockers respectively on the first day of the SSP.

The Dockers moved to bolster their small forward stocks by also signing goalsneak Isaiah Dudley, who kicked 21 goals in 20 SANFL games last year.

Evans, who has also played for the Cats and Power previously, landed at Carlton on Thursday.

The Blues had trialled numerous players, including former Hawthorn defender Denver Grainger-Barras, before opting for Evans, having also decided to sign Matt Carroll again.

After a season-ending knee injury to No.3 pick Jagga Smith, Carlton also signed small forward Will White on Monday from its VFL program.

In one of the last deals of the SSP window, Adelaide signed ex-Sydney ruckman Lachlan McAndrew after moving Kieran Strachan to the inactive list.

Previously listed by Gold Coast, Brock, 22, was picked up by West Coast, while former Eagle Culley joined Melbourne after the SSP was reopened on Monday following season-ending knee injuries suffered by Carlton young gun Smith and Melbourne defender Andy Moniz-Wakefield.

The Eagles had a potential signing hijacked by Melbourne after Jack Henderson opted to join the Demons, remarkably just a day after playing in West Coast's match simulation against Richmond.

Henderson, who had starred at VFL level for Werribee last year, is one of six players earning their first chance in the AFL.

Josh Lai completed a remarkable rise, signing with Port Adelaide after spending the 2024 season playing for Cheltenham in the Southern Football League.

Tom Edwards made the most of his trial at the Bombers, and a four-goal haul in a half in the match sim against the Western Bulldogs saw him earn his spot.

A dominant ruckman in the SANFL, Harry Boyd joined St Kilda, while Ben Jepson signed with the Suns.

The Western Bulldogs gave VFL stars Dom Brew and Brayden Crossley a chance to trial, but decided against signing either, leaving a list spot open for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

2025 SSP signings

Lachlan McAndrew - Adelaide

Matt Carroll - Carlton

Francis Evans - Carlton

Will White - Carlton

Tom Edwards - Essendon

Jaxon Prior - Essendon

Isaiah Dudley - Fremantle

Quinton Narkle - Fremantle

Ben Jepson - Gold Coast

Jai Culley - Melbourne

Jack Henderson - Melbourne

Josh Lai - Port Adelaide

Harry Boyd - St Kilda

Sandy Brock - West Coast